Keep tabs on Payload.

Here, you’ll find news about feature releases, happenings in the industry, and Payload announcements in general.
Sentry Plugin: Error Management within Payload
Error Management Magic: Introducing the Sentry Plugin for Payload

Payload has off-the-shelf integrations with many third-party services—one of which is Sentry, who provides realtime error tracking, reporting, and management. Install it in with 5 lines of code.

Payload Relational Database Support - Drizzle ORM
Relational Database Table Structure RFC

We've made a lot of progress toward relational database support with Drizzle ORM. Now we're ready to show our current approach and gather feedback.

Code snippets using interfaceName property
InterfaceName: Generating Composable GraphQL and TypeScript Types

Generating schemas and types can be cumbersome if you want to access deeply nested types. Now we have interfaceName to alleviate that.

Use a multi-tenant app to serve the same application on several different domains
How To Build A Multi-Tenant App With Payload

Cut costs, save time, and ship faster by sharing infrastructure when you setup Payload as a multi-tenant application.

10x your digital agency - optimize dev efficiency
How to 10x your digital agency part 1 - optimizing developer efficiency

James Mikrut shares how he built a successful digital design agency. Learn to optimize dev efficiency and deliver projects on time / under budget.

Simplified Authentication for Headless CMS
Simplified Authentication for Headless CMS: Unlocking Reusability in One Line

Unlike other headless CMS platforms, Payload offers reusable authentication, saving you time and eliminating the need for separate providers.

Payload Cloud is out of beta
Payload Cloud has officially left beta—what's new and what's next

Whether you’re developing an app, website, or need a full e-commerce backend with Stripe integration, Payload Cloud can handle it.

Custom CSS
How to Customize the Look and Feel of Payload with CSS

The Custom CSS feature in Payload extends beyond being a simple customization tool–it’s a pathway to seamlessly integrate your CMS with your brand.

Payload + Nodemailer
Payload + Nodemailer: Free and Extensible Email Integration

In this blog post you'll learn how Payload utilizes Nodemailer to produce a versatile email transporter which can be used anywhere in your application.

SQL vs NoSQL
SQL vs. NoSQL - cutting through the Tech Twitter noise

Transitioning a headless CMS from NoSQL to SQL database has really spotlighted the concrete, real-world differences.

Payload Form Builder Plugin
Create custom forms with the official Form Builder Plugin

Tired of dealing with microservices hell? Implement and create forms with ease using Payload’s free form builder plugin.

whats-next
Q2 2023—what's next for Payload?

In the past few months alone, we shipped a ton of new features and launched Payload Cloud. But we're not slowing down. Here's what you can expect next.

Payload Headless CMS Ecommerce Starter Kit - replacement for Shopify
Launch Week Day 5 - Replace Shopify in Your Headless CMS Stack

Today, we're releasing our headless CMS Ecommerce Starter Kit. It demonstrates how Payload can be used to power more than simple website content.

The Future of Headless
Launch Week Day 4 - The Future of Headless

Today, we're announcing that you can now deploy Payload CMS severlessly, within an existing NextJS app, on Vercel.

Bulk Operations
Launch Week Day 3 - Bulk Operations

Bulk Operations is now available in Payload. Users can now edit, delete and publish many documents of a collection all at once.

Community Help
Launch Week Day 2 - Community Help

A great developer experience extends way beyond writing code. We created the Community Help archive to help you find what you need, faster.

Launch Week Day 1 - Payload Cloud
Launch Week Day 1 - Payload Cloud is here

Payload Cloud is now available, and completely free through beta (July 1). It's by far the most seamless way to deploy Payload for production.

Payload CMS Virtual Fields
Learn How Virtual Fields Can Help Solve Common CMS Challenges

When you need to access or manipulate data that doesn't need to be stored in your database, virtual fields in Payload CMS are the way to go.

Redirects Plugin Image
Redirects in Payload — Retaining SEO Value and Avoiding 404s

If you're re-platforming to Payload you need to have a proper approach for redirects in place to ensure a successful migration.

Write for the Community Blog Image
Announcing the Write for the Community Program

The Write for the Community program offers a unique opportunity for individuals to get rewarded while contributing to an open-source project.

Open-source repo with zero GitHub issues
On GitHub Issues and Engineering Efficiency

Here's how Payload goes about its open-source GitHub issues—how we keep them as accurate as possible, how we avoid distractions, and more.

Version 1.6.0 Released
Version 1.6.0 Released

This minor release sets us up for some insanely big things that are coming up in our next Launch Week—which is only 2 months away.

What's next for Payload in 2023
What's Next for Payload in 2023

Payload is already the most powerful TypeScript headless CMS there is, but it's about to get even better. Here's why.

Remix Payload monorepo
Remix, Payload in a Single Express Server Monorepo

Example of a monorepo including a Remix and Payload application communicating through the Local API, served by the same Express server.

Launch Week Day 5 - Admin InternationalizationLaunch Week Day 5 - Admin Internationalization
Launch Week - Day 5

Our Admin UI is now fully translated into 13 languages, all provided by the community in a matter of weeks.

Launch Week Day 4 - React Form ControlLaunch Week Day 4 - React Form Control
Launch Week - Day 4

Today, we're announcing a complete revamp for how fields subscribe to form state, which unlocks a ton of new potential for your custom UI components.

Launch Week Day 3 - Nested EditingLaunch Week Day 3 - Nested Editing
Launch Week - Day 3

Today, we're showcasing a new way to create and edit documents, nested in a modal, while other documents are being edited.

Launch Week Day 2 - Funding, Features & FixesLaunch Week Day 2 - Funding, Features & Fixes
Launch Week - Day 2

Today we're announcing our Seed funding, new quality-of-life features, and over 40 fixes and performance enhancements

Launch Week Day 1 - New WebsiteLaunch Week Day 1 - New Website
Launch Week - Day 1

Today is the first day of our first-ever Launch Week and we're revealing a new website that we built in the last 20 days.

Dark textured card that reads: Launch week (and building our site in public)Dark textured card that reads: Launch week (and building our site in public)
Our First Launch Week (And Building in Public)

We're announcing our first of many Launch Weeks, as well as building our new website in public as we get ready for Payload Cloud.

Overview of Access Control (Video + Example Repo)
Overview of Access Control (Video + Example Repo)

Learn how to use Payload access control to create role-based access control, multi-tenant CMS, and more.

It's 2022 - time to stop using headless WordPress and ACF
It's 2022 - time to stop using headless WordPress and ACF

Payload is a powerful headless CMS alternative to WordPress + ACF.

Payload vs. Directus vs. Strapi — GraphQL Performance Benchmarks
Payload vs. Directus vs. Strapi — GraphQL Performance Benchmarks

Payload is a TypeScript CMS alternative to Strapi and Directus. In this post, we compared their GraphQL performance.

Version 1.1.1 Released
Version 1.1.1 Released

Payload Version 1.1.1 includes a massive amount of new features, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements.

Handling authentication in NextJS on Payload CMS
Handling authentication in NextJS on Payload CMS

React user authentication guide in next.js with Payload CMS managed users

Announcing the official Cloud Storage Plugin
Announcing the official Cloud Storage Plugin

Payload just released its official Cloud Storage Plugin, supporting AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and more

Payload launches 1.0
Payload launches 1.0

Payload is now out of public beta and ready for production in version 1.0.

Can a headless CMS be used as the admin for managing a video game?
Can a headless CMS be used as the admin for managing a video game?

Build a video game admin interface and API using Payload CMS

1.0 is coming soon—here's what you can expect
1.0 is coming soon—here's what you can expect

Payload version 1.0 is coming soon, marking the end of our public beta and the move to a stable release.

Tutorial - Configuring TypeScript, Express, Jest, Payload, and VSCode Debugging from Scratch
Tutorial - Configuring TypeScript, Express, Jest, Payload, and VSCode Debugging from Scratch

Setting up a TypeScript project from scratch can be hard. We'll show you how, all the way through testing with Jest and debugging with VSCode.

Payload is now completely free and open source
Payload is now completely free and open source

Effective immediately, Payload is now completely free and open source.

Payload has been accepted into Y Combinator S22
Payload has been accepted into Y Combinator S22

We are extremely excited to announce that Payload has been accepted into the Y Combinator S22 Batch

Payload's open-source demo is now available on GitHub
Payload's open-source demo is now available on GitHub

Payload's new TypeScript headless CMS demo shows you many best practices for how to build your own powerful backends with Payload.

Public Discord Server
Public Discord Server

The Payload CMS community now has a Discord server for chatting, networking and sharing ideas.

Payload CMS Version 0.15.0 Released
Version 0.15.0 Released

Payload Version 0.15.0 includes new tools for publishing workflows like versions, drafts, autosave, and more - making Payload even moreso the best headless TypeScript CMS there is.

White Label the Admin UI
White Label the Admin UI

White label the Payload admin panel's logo, company name, favicon, and more to fit your client's branding.

New Feature - Auto-generate TypeScript Interfaces
New Feature - Auto-generate TypeScript Interfaces

Payload now features a way to automatically generate TypeScript types from your collection and global configs.

Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 4 - Heroes, Layout Building Blocks, Animations & Design
Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 4 - Heroes, Layout Building Blocks, Animations & Design

Episode 4 of a series where we build a high-end website using Payload CMS, TypeScript, and NextJS

Roadmap Released
Roadmap Released

Our Roadmap gives us a place to talk about how we plan to make Payload the best headless CMS there is.

Add Dynamic Descriptions to Customize the Editor
Add Dynamic Descriptions to Customize the Editor

Customize the editor with dynamic field descriptions help text information for authors

Payload just got more powerful with Plugins
Payload just got more powerful with Plugins

Payload's Plugin infrastructure is a super powerful and easy to learn way to extend your Headless CMS.

Build Your Own Role-Based Access Control in Payload
Build Your Own Role-Based Access Control in Payload

Payload comes with open-ended access control. You can define whatever type of pattern that you can dream up, and best of all—it's all done with simple JavaScript.

How To Swap in Your Own Field Components
How To Swap in Your Own Field Components

Building a custom field color picker React component that stores user preferences

Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 3 - Header & Footer, Hamburger Menu, Animating SVGs
Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 3 - Header & Footer, Hamburger Menu, Animating SVGs

This is Part 3 in our deep-dive into how to develop a professionally designed, high-end NextJS + Payload CMS website from start to finish.

Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 2 - CSS Framework, Baseline Grid, NextJS Structure
Building a Professionally Designed Website Episode 2 - CSS Framework, Baseline Grid, NextJS Structure

Episode 2 of a series where we build a high-end website using Payload CMS, TypeScript, and NextJS

Building a Professionally Designed Website with NextJS & TypeScript - Ep. 1
Building a Professionally Designed Website with NextJS & TypeScript - Ep. 1

If you've ever wondered how professional design firms go about building high-end websites, this series is for you.

Our New Free Forever Personal Plan
Our New Free Forever Personal Plan

We are announcing new product tiers—most exciting of which is that Payload CMS now offers a free Personal plan

NextJS, Payload, and TypeScript in a Single Express Server Boilerplate
NextJS, Payload, and TypeScript in a Single Express Server Boilerplate

A TypeScript boilerplate for combining Payload and NextJS into a single Express server.

Introducing Payload - 2021's Node + React Headless CMS for JavaScript Developers
Introducing Payload - 2021's Node + React Headless CMS for JavaScript Developers

Payload is the new, powerful Headless CMS built with Node, React, Express, and JavaScript.