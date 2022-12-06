Remix, Payload in a Single Express Server Monorepo

unknown node
Payload and Remix in a monorepo setup
Why a monorepo?
Why Remix?
2
import payload from 'payload';
3
import express from 'express';
4
import { createRequestHandler } from '@remix-run/express';
10
secret: PAYLOADCMS_SECRET,
12
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
17
app.all('*', (req, res, next) =>
18
createRequestHandler({
20
getLoadContext(req, res) {
1
export const loader: LoaderFunction = async ({
2
context: { payload, user },
3
}): Promise<LoaderData> => {
5
return { users: [], authenticatedUser: undefined };
7
const { docs: users } = await payload.find({
13
return { users, authenticatedUser: user };
Local API
1
const response = await payload.create({
2
collection: 'statistics',
Routing
1
import { Response } from '@remix-run/node';
2
import type { Page } from '@org/cms';
3
import type { TypedResponse, LoaderFunction } from '@remix-run/node';
5
export type LoaderData = {
8
export const loader: LoaderFunction = async ({
9
context: { payload, user },
12
}): Promise<LoaderData | TypedResponse<never>> => {
13
const { pathname } = new URL(request.url);
14
if (pathname === '/') {
16
return redirect('/home');
19
const { pageSlug } = params;
20
const { docs: [page] } = await payload.find({
23
overrideAccess: false,
24
where: { slug: { equals: pageSlug }},
28
return new Response('Not found', { status: 404 });
- Create an index route which allow the user to navigate to the other pages, or;
- Simply re-export the default loader and component from our dynamic
$page route
The second option looks like:
2
export { default } from './$page';
The second option looks like:
1
import type { RootLoaderData } from '~/root';
3
export default function Page() {
4
const { page: pageSlug } = useParams();
5
const [{ data }] = useMatches();
6
const { pages, user } = data as RootLoaderData;
7
const page = pages?.find((page) => page.slug === pageSlug);
Layout Route
SEO
1
import type { MetaFunction } from '@remix-run/node';
3
export const meta: MetaFunction = ({ parentsData, params }) => {
4
const { page: pageSlug } = params;
9
const page = pages?.find((page) => page.slug === pageSlug);
11
title: page?.meta.title,
12
description: page?.meta.description,
13
keywords: page?.meta.keywords,
Access Control
Bonuses
Lastly, here are a few tips and tricks that I have found useful when working with Payload and Remix—
Typed Remix context:
4
declare module '@remix-run/node' {
5
interface AppLoadContext {
2
export const action: ActionFunction = async ({
3
context: { payload, user, res },
10
data: { email, password },