It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Localization
Localization

Effortlessly manage multilingual content at the granular level, out of the box. No plugins, no clutter — just seamless, native support for a world of languages.

localization fields
localization translated site
localization publishing

Manage content at a global pace

01

Native integration

Localization is native to Payload, not a bloated plugin.

02

Localize content on a field level

Easily localize content on a field by field basis.

03

Internationalization (i8n)

Payload's internationalization support is built on top of i18next.

04

API Locale Handling

Specify locales and fallbacks in REST, GraphQL, or Local API calls.

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code‑based customization and developer-friendly features.

Sowmya Reddy Peta, Engineer
Microsoft front end screenshots

Field-based localization

Manage translations at the field level rather than just the document level, and enjoy granular control over your multilingual content.

A translated page based on fieldsA translated page based on fields

Robust locales & i8n

Payload provides you the ability to have a global reach with a local touch, with baked-in internationalization support so that admin users can work in their preferred language.

choose a language for each user in Payload's admin panelchoose a language for each user in Payload's admin panel

Native integration

Avoid the bloat of plugins or otherwise limited solutions, and build multilingual application development without the hassle. It's a direct, efficient approach, and best of all, completely free.

1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
2
3
export default buildConfig({
4
collections: [
5
// collections go here
6
],
7
localization: {
8
locales: [
9
{
10
label: 'English',
11
code: 'en',
12
},
13
{
14
label: 'Arabic',
15
code: 'ar',
16
// opt-in to setting default text-alignment on Input fields to rtl (right-to-left) when current locale is rtl
17
rtl: true,
18
},
19
],
20
defaultLocale: 'en',
21
fallback: true,
22
},
23
})
24

Locale management in API requests

When retrieving documents, you can specify which locale you'd like to receive as well as which fallback locale should be used.

1
// With REST API
2
3
fetch('https://localhost:3000/api/pages?locale=es&fallback-locale=none');
4
5
6
// With GraphQL API
7
8
query {
9
Posts(locale: de, fallbackLocale: none) {
10
docs {
11
title
12
}
13
}
14
}
15
16
17
// With Local API
18
19
const posts = await payload.find({
20
collection: 'posts',
21
locale: 'es',
22
fallbackLocale: false,
23
})
24

Translate with AI

If you already have a document in one language, translate it into another in milliseconds with Open AI's powerful translation engine—plus, it's all handled seamlessly on the backend.

AI translations at the click of a buttonAI translations at the click of a button
