Localization is native to Payload, not a bloated plugin.
Easily localize content on a field by field basis.
Payload's internationalization support is built on top of i18next.
Specify locales and fallbacks in REST, GraphQL, or Local API calls.
Manage translations at the field level rather than just the document level, and enjoy granular control over your multilingual content.
Payload provides you the ability to have a global reach with a local touch, with baked-in internationalization support so that admin users can work in their preferred language.
Avoid the bloat of plugins or otherwise limited solutions, and build multilingual application development without the hassle. It's a direct, efficient approach, and best of all, completely free.
When retrieving documents, you can specify which locale you'd like to receive as well as which fallback locale should be used.
If you already have a document in one language, translate it into another in milliseconds with Open AI's powerful translation engine—plus, it's all handled seamlessly on the backend.