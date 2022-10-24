How Payload helped ASICS deliver a global platform

Working with pemedia, a Payload preferred agency, ASICS transformed their ambassador platform, building a modern, intuitive experience for a global community.
Reduction in budget due to efficiencies in development.
ASICS staff was able to spend less time on administrative tasks and more on program growth.
Improvement in website performance metrics.
You get a vibrant, international community that connects ambassadors with tens of thousands of fellow enthusiasts—and a significant logistical and technical challenge to manage it all.
To solve this, ASICS required a digital platform that could match the energy of its ambassadors while managing complex workflows—like the annual application process, which attracts over 26,000 participants.
Collaborating with pemedia, a Payload agency partner, ASICS transformed their platform to empower their ambassadors and engage their community seamlessly.
The ASICS FrontRunner program needed a platform capable of connecting and empowering ambassadors across the world, and eliminating operational inefficiencies.
Ambassadors needed a user-friendly platform to manage profiles and content without constant staff support.
Multilingual content and strong localization were essential to connect with audiences across 33 countries.
The manual, time-consuming application process required a more scalable, automated solution.
Payload offered the modern, flexible headless CMS needed to meet ASICS’ requirements while creating a modern and intuitive experience for ambassadors and staff alike.
Payload’s intuitive admin interface made managing profiles and content simple for ambassadors.
Payload’s built-in multilingual support allowed the platform to scale effortlessly across 25 languages.
Automated workflows eliminated bottlenecks in the annual application process.
With pemedia’s expertise and Payload’s powerful and flexible headless CMS, the ASICS FrontRunner program has been reimagined to connect a global audience more effectively.
Ambassadors now manage their profiles with ease, fostering deeper engagement and participation across the global community.
This transformation allows ASICS staff to focus on strategic growth of the program, while powerful multilingual capabilities and workflows connect runners worldwide like never before.
Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.