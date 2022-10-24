Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
LoginGet Started
Visit Site
Book a demo
ASICS
Visit Site
Book a demo

How Payload helped ASICS deliver a global platform

Industry

Lifestyle

Use case

Headless CMS

ASICS Frontrunner hero

With Payload, we were able to focus on what truly mattered: developing a custom project for ASICS. The flexibility and smooth integration saved us significant time and effort.

pemedia logo
Janine Leitzke, pemedia, ASICS development partner

By the numbers: The impact of Payload

Working with pemedia, a Payload preferred agency, ASICS transformed their ambassador platform, building a modern, intuitive experience for a global community.

40%

Reduction in budget due to efficiencies in development.

Improved ops efficiency

ASICS staff was able to spend less time on administrative tasks and more on program growth.

40%

Improvement in website performance metrics.

What happens when you unite over 600 ASICS ambassadors from 33 countries, speaking 25 different languages, with a shared love for running?


You get a vibrant, international community that connects ambassadors with tens of thousands of fellow enthusiasts—and a significant logistical and technical challenge to manage it all.


To solve this, ASICS required a digital platform that could match the energy of its ambassadors while managing complex workflows—like the annual application process, which attracts over 26,000 participants.


Collaborating with pemedia, a Payload agency partner, ASICS transformed their platform to empower their ambassadors and engage their community seamlessly.

ASICS Frontrunner Payload UI showing live preview of their homepage
THE CHALLENGE

A platform as dynamic as its community

The ASICS FrontRunner program needed a platform capable of connecting and empowering ambassadors across the world, and eliminating operational inefficiencies.

A better user experience for ambassadors

Ambassadors needed a user-friendly platform to manage profiles and content without constant staff support.

Simplifying and managing global scale

Multilingual content and strong localization were essential to connect with audiences across 33 countries.

Automating operational efficiencies

The manual, time-consuming application process required a more scalable, automated solution.

ASICS Frontrunner interactive map and regional sites
THE SOLUTION


A modern technology to facilitate a global community

Payload offered the modern, flexible headless CMS needed to meet ASICS’ requirements while creating a modern and intuitive experience for ambassadors and staff alike.

A minimal, elegant authoring experience to manage it all

Payload’s intuitive admin interface made managing profiles and content simple for ambassadors.

Seamless multi-lingual setup

Payload’s built-in multilingual support allowed the platform to scale effortlessly across 25 languages.

Putting complicated workflows on easy mode

Automated workflows eliminated bottlenecks in the annual application process.

Building a better global community for ASICS

With pemedia’s expertise and Payload’s powerful and flexible headless CMS, the ASICS FrontRunner program has been reimagined to connect a global audience more effectively.

Ambassadors now manage their profiles with ease, fostering deeper engagement and participation across the global community.

This transformation allows ASICS staff to focus on strategic growth of the program, while powerful multilingual capabilities and workflows connect runners worldwide like never before.

ASICS Frontrunner community member carousel, user profile, and sign up screenshots

Schedule time with us.

Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.

Schedule a Demo
Payload Enterprise
Visit pemedia