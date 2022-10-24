How Payload helped ASICS deliver a global platform

What happens when you unite over 600 ASICS ambassadors from 33 countries, speaking 25 different languages, with a shared love for running?

You get a vibrant, international community that connects ambassadors with tens of thousands of fellow enthusiasts—and a significant logistical and technical challenge to manage it all.

To solve this, ASICS required a digital platform that could match the energy of its ambassadors while managing complex workflows—like the annual application process, which attracts over 26,000 participants.

Collaborating with pemedia, a Payload agency partner, ASICS transformed their platform to empower their ambassadors and engage their community seamlessly.