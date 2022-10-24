Simply put, Payload allows you to build exactly what is needed, without compromising on features you expect from a modern solution.
|Compare features
|Payload
|Contentful
|Content management
Standard
Standard
|Visual editor
As-you-browse or live preview in admin UI
Live preview in admin UI
|A/B testing
Statically-rendered (faster)
Server-rendered (slower)
|Customization
Fully customizable
Limited flexibility
|Robust SEO
Full control, customizable
Predefined options
|Use cases beyond content
Pages, posts, DAM, internal tools
Primarily pages, posts
|Data ownership
Self-managed, more control
SaaS-controlled data
|API access
Your infrastructure, your rules
Usage limits and throttling apply
|AI suite
Content generation + vector embedding
Content generation
In a recent study, 8 out of 10 enterprise decision-makers planned to select open-source platforms like Payload—with 89% finding them more secure than SaaS alternatives.
While Contentful confines your data to their servers through its third-party API, Payload delivers you the freedom to store and manage your data on your terms.
Payload's visual editor empowers marketers to create and edit as they browse, delivering a powerful tool that pairs nicely alongside its first-class developer experience.
As an open-source platform that can be self-hosted, there are no bandwidth, document, or usage limits within Payload. In Contentful, you may be liable for overages and could even hit usage caps based on your plan.
Since you can choose to self-host Payload, you are in full control over the usage (and costs) of your data.
Contentful’s extensibility is significantly limited when compared to Payload. With Payload, you can extend and add additional functionality however you need, including full customization of the admin panel.
Payload offers customizable, native authentication, allowing full control and robust access management, unlike Contentful, which requires an external auth provider due to its platform-limited authentication.
You can completely and easily override Payload views, fields, and more with your own React components. In Contentful, you can only swap out fields, and you need to build custom fields via iframes which is significantly more difficult.