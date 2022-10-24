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USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

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Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

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Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
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Community
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Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
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Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

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Contentful
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Payload as an alternative to Contentful

Comparing Payload to Contentful as a headless CMS underscores the benefits of open-source over a SaaS counterpart. With Payload, you own your data. With Contentful, you do not—and you will inevitably encounter vendor lock-in.

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contentful logo
Own your data with Payload
Payload square but on the left

Payload vs. Contentful: Open source vs. SaaS

Simply put, Payload allows you to build exactly what is needed, without compromising on features you expect from a modern solution.

Compare featuresPayloadContentful
Content management
Standard
Standard
Visual editor
As-you-browse or live preview in admin UI
Live preview in admin UI
A/B testing
Statically-rendered (faster)
Server-rendered (slower)
Customization
Fully customizable
Limited flexibility
Robust SEO
Full control, customizable
Predefined options
Use cases beyond content
Pages, posts, DAM, internal tools
Primarily pages, posts
Data ownership
Self-managed, more control
SaaS-controlled data
API access
Your infrastructure, your rules
Usage limits and throttling apply
AI suite
Content generation + vector embedding
Content generation

The world is moving toward open source. Are you?

In a recent study, 8 out of 10 enterprise decision-makers planned to select open-source platforms like Payload—with 89% finding them more secure than SaaS alternatives.


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Truly own your infrastructure

While Contentful confines your data to their servers through its third-party API, Payload delivers you the freedom to store and manage your data on your terms.

Explore Docs
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import { postgresAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-postgres'
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export default buildConfig({
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// Your config goes here
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collections: [
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// Collections go here
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],
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// Here is where you pass your database adapter
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// and the adapter will require options specific to itself
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db: postgresAdapter({
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pool: {
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connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
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}
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}),
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})
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Enterprise

Best-in-class visual editor

Payload's visual editor empowers marketers to create and edit as they browse, delivering a powerful tool that pairs nicely alongside its first-class developer experience.

Explore Visual Editing
A mockup of visual editing.

Lower costs at scale

As an open-source platform that can be self-hosted, there are no bandwidth, document, or usage limits within Payload. In Contentful, you may be liable for overages and could even hit usage caps based on your plan.

Since you can choose to self-host Payload, you are in full control over the usage (and costs) of your data.

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const payload = require("payload");
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const express = require("express");
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const app = express();
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// Do whatever you want with your app.
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// Just pass it to Payload and everything
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// will be scoped to Payload routers.
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payload.init({
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secret: "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX",
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mongoURL: "mongodb://localhost/payload",
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express: app,
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});
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app.listen(process.env.PORT, () => {
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console.log(`Application listening on ${3000}...`);
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Unmatched flexibility

Contentful’s extensibility is significantly limited when compared to Payload. With Payload, you can extend and add additional functionality however you need, including full customization of the admin panel.

Learn about Hooks
Payload's clean minimal admin panel interfacePayload's clean minimal admin panel interface

Native authentication

Payload offers customizable, native authentication, allowing full control and robust access management, unlike Contentful, which requires an external auth provider due to its platform-limited authentication.

Learn about Auth
Authentication admin and external loginAuthentication admin and external login

Custom components

You can completely and easily override Payload views, fields, and more with your own React components. In Contentful, you can only swap out fields, and you need to build custom fields via iframes which is significantly more difficult.

Learn about Components
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import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
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import {
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MyCustomNav,
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MyCustomLogo,
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MyCustomIcon,
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MyCustomAccount,
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MyCustomDashboard,
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MyProvider,
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MyCustomAdminAction,
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} from './customComponents'
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export default buildConfig({
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admin: {
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components: {
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Nav: MyCustomNav,
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graphics: {
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Icon: MyCustomIcon,
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Logo: MyCustomLogo,
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},
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actions: [MyCustomAdminAction],
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views: {
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Account: MyCustomAccount,
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Dashboard: MyCustomDashboard,
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},
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providers: [MyProvider],
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},
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},
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})
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Use Payload to build anything. Or everything.
Headless CMS.
A screenshot of live preview.
Headless E-Commerce.
An array of product block fields.
A grid of e-commerce products.
Enterprise App Builder.
Publication status component.
A product spec form.
Digital Asset Management.
Folder view of a media collection.
Power anything you can imagine.
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Schedule time with us

What we'll talk about:

  • Dedicated engineering support
  • Demo of enterprise features, including visual editing and AI
  • Custom solutions to extend Payload
  • Influence over the Payload roadmap
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