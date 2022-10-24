CASE STUDIES

Payload + Figma's Dev Mode put Mazda on the fast track.
How Vodafone Reimagined Touchscreen UX Through Figma and Payload
How do you educate the world about a groundbreaking, AI-driven design tool? You turn to the most innovative platform in the world to craft your content.
Sonos built a dynamic, GDPR-compliant campaign hub powered by Payload and Next.js, while enabling fast and flexible content updates.
One of the world's most iconic athletic brands transformed their ambassador platform using Payload, building a modern, intuitive experience for a global community.
Payload helped Blue Origin's Club for the Future send student postcards to space.
After launching an app alongside its website, beloved baby brand Hello Bello required an e-commerce solution that could power it all. Enter Payload.
One of the top YouTube channels in the world leveraged Payload to recreate their community on a platform that they truly own.
Surveillance Watch needed a solution that could seamlessly transform complex data into an intuitive, interactive experience.
In a music industry dominated by digital giants and fragmented tools, Releese.io's mission is daunting: give creators back what belongs to them.
By leveraging Payload, First Street was able to transform its visual identity and website to better mirror the precision and importance of their cornerstone tool, Risk Factor.
Hope Network's diverse operations required a sophisticated content management system that could deliver the same value digitally as it does on the ground.
Known for pushing the boundaries of virtual experiences, Paper Triangles required a site that mirrored their renowned immersive experiences.
A leader in business formation, bizee needed to migrate and overhaul 2,500 pages while replatforming to a new CMS, and enact a comprehensive site redesign under a total rebrand—in just three months.
In a race against time (and snow), Quikplow, an innovative, Uber-inspired plow app, launched a product in record speed—a feat only possible with Payload.
divbrands required a headless e-commerce platform that could match the pace of their global, remote team—and the e-commerce solutions of yesteryear just wouldn't do.
Tekton specializes in craft hand tools for mechanical work, and sought a solution that upheld the same high standards of craftsmanship that define their product.
An innovative sign company required an e-commerce product configurator that could keep up with its complex requirements.
In a time-sensitive campaign, marketers often require a CMS that provides a reliable delivery system, securely processes user information, and gets out of the way. This was the case with New Holland Brewing's innovative Dragon's Hoard microsite.
A community yoga studio embarked on a goal to modernize their digital presence and expand their community reach—with a modest budget.