CASE STUDIES

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See what others are building with Payload.

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Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

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Mazda

Payload + Figma's Dev Mode put Mazda on the fast track.

Mazda's Homepage screenshot on overlayed over a screenshot of that page in Payload

Vodafone

How Vodafone Reimagined Touchscreen UX Through Figma and Payload

a red kiosk screensaver and dashboard design overlayed over an in-store mockup

Microsoft

How do you educate the world about a groundbreaking, AI-driven design tool? You turn to the most innovative platform in the world to craft your content.

Screenshots of Microsoft's AI Tips and Tricks website.

Sonos

Sonos built a dynamic, GDPR-compliant campaign hub powered by Payload and Next.js, while enabling fast and flexible content updates.

Sonos case study screenshots collage hero

ASICS

One of the world's most iconic athletic brands transformed their ambassador platform using Payload, building a modern, intuitive experience for a global community.

ASICS Frontrunner hero

Blue Origin

Payload helped Blue Origin's Club for the Future send student postcards to space.

Club for the Future homepage and postcards

Hello Bello

After launching an app alongside its website, beloved baby brand Hello Bello required an e-commerce solution that could power it all. Enter Payload.

Hello Bello website screenshots and CMS UI hero

Mythical Society

One of the top YouTube channels in the world leveraged Payload to recreate their community on a platform that they truly own.

Mythical Society case study hero

Surveillance Watch

Surveillance Watch needed a solution that could seamlessly transform complex data into an intuitive, interactive experience.

Releese

In a music industry dominated by digital giants and fragmented tools, Releese.io's mission is daunting: give creators back what belongs to them.

Releese music platform homepage and dashboard

First Street

By leveraging Payload, First Street was able to transform its visual identity and website to better mirror the precision and importance of their cornerstone tool, Risk Factor.

First Street home page components and part of CMS

Hope Network

Hope Network's diverse operations required a sophisticated content management system that could deliver the same value digitally as it does on the ground.

Hope Network homepage and service line examples

Paper Triangles

Known for pushing the boundaries of virtual experiences, Paper Triangles required a site that mirrored their renowned immersive experiences.

paper triangles collage

bizee

A leader in business formation, bizee needed to migrate and overhaul 2,500 pages while replatforming to a new CMS, and enact a comprehensive site redesign under a total rebrand—in just three months.

Riotters Bizee perspective hero

Quikplow

In a race against time (and snow), Quikplow, an innovative, Uber-inspired plow app, launched a product in record speed—a feat only possible with Payload.

Quikplow Hero

divbrands

divbrands required a headless e-commerce platform that could match the pace of their global, remote team—and the e-commerce solutions of yesteryear just wouldn't do.

Divbrands hero

Tekton

Tekton specializes in craft hand tools for mechanical work, and sought a solution that upheld the same high standards of craftsmanship that define their product.

tekton screenshots in perspective

my290

An innovative sign company required an e-commerce product configurator that could keep up with its complex requirements.

my290 hero

New Holland Brewing Co.

In a time-sensitive campaign, marketers often require a CMS that provides a reliable delivery system, securely processes user information, and gets out of the way. This was the case with New Holland Brewing's innovative Dragon's Hoard microsite.

Dragon's hoard screenshots of ui in perspective

Viking Yoga

A community yoga studio embarked on a goal to modernize their digital presence and expand their community reach—with a modest budget.

Viking Yoga hero