How Payload Augmented CMS with Paper Triangles

Augmented reality has set new expectations for user engagement.

Known for pushing the boundaries of virtual experiences, Paper Triangles required an online presence that mirrored their renowned immersive experiences—but found themselves constrained by an outdated and slow content management system.

Working with their agency partner, Old Friends, the challenge was to build a website that reflected their cutting-edge work—requiring autoplaying videos, dynamic animations, integrated camera libraries, and more, without sacrificing speed or ease of content updates.