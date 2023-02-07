DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

Payload Cloud works for any Node + MongoDB app. Whether you're using Remix, Next, SvelteKit, or something else entirely, deploy it on Payload Cloud.

Standard

$35

Power small to medium-sized production projects for a low monthly fee.
  • MongoDB Atlas serverless DB
  • 3GB database storage *
  • 30GB S3 file storage **
  • 40GB bandwidth /mo ***
  • 512MB RAM, 1 vCPU
  • One custom domain
  • On-demand backup
  • Payload-branded email service
Pro

$199

High-availability and dedicated infrastructure. For larger projects with bigger needs.
  • Dedicated M10 Atlas cluster
  • 30GB database storage *
  • 150GB file storage **
  • 100GB bandwidth /mo ***
  • 1GB RAM, 1 vCPU, 2 instances
  • High-availability compute
  • Up to 3 custom domains
  • Automatic backups
  • White-labeled email service
Enterprise

Custom Pricing

For large-scale, critical content infrastructure. Support, SSO and more.
  • Any size Atlas database
  • Unlimited database storage
  • Unlimited file storage
  • Unlimited bandwidth
  • RAM and CPU scaled to needs
  • High-availability compute
  • Unlimited custom domains
  • White-labeled email service
  • SSO
  • Premium plugins
  • 99.9% uptime SLA

Get everything, so you can ship anything.

Focus on building your app, and let us worry about the rest. Payload Cloud gives you everything you need to deploy a robust production environment.

01

Email

We provide seamless email functionality for your app so you don't have to build it all yourself.

02

Predictable Pricing

Our pricing model is not based on users, which allows you to scale without worrying about unexpected costs.

03

File Storage

Dedicated S3 bucket gives you scalable file storage behind a CDN.

04

CDN

Keep your APIs fast with built-in automatic CDN purging.

05

Compute

More than enough CPU to power even the most demanding workloads.

06

Database

Built on MongoDB Atlas for reliability and scalability

07

Realtime Logs

Errors happen — we give you realtime logs to help you diagnose and resolve issues faster.

08

Zero downtime deploys

With our intelligent deployment process you can push and deploy updates to your app with zero downtime.

Frequently Asked Questions

Green checkmark
Are you planning to support PostgreSQL?

Yes, database support outside of MongoDB Atlas is already on our roadmap.

Green checkmark
Will there be a free tier?

Yes. Eventually. There's a lot going on behind the scenes to make Payload Cloud a reality, and as we expand so will our tiers. Payload is open-source, so in the meantime, you can freely self-host.

Green checkmark
What about overages?

* $0.50 per GB of database storage, ** $0.20 per GB of bandwidth /mo, and *** $0.02 per GB of file storage overages are charged for Standard and Pro plans.

Get all the plumbing and guaranteed uptime from trusted names without having to manage it all yourself.

Cloud is built on the DigitalOcean App Platform, using AWS S3 for storage, MongoDB Atlas for Database(s), Cloudflare for CDN, and GitHub to connect your repo(s).

Deploy in Minutes

Get Started with Payload Cloud

Create a cloud account, connect your GitHub account and deploy in minutes.

