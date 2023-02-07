Payload Cloud works for any Node + MongoDB app. Whether you're using Remix, Next, SvelteKit, or something else entirely, deploy it on Payload Cloud.
Focus on building your app, and let us worry about the rest. Payload Cloud gives you everything you need to deploy a robust production environment.
01
We provide seamless email functionality for your app so you don't have to build it all yourself.
02
Our pricing model is not based on users, which allows you to scale without worrying about unexpected costs.
03
Dedicated S3 bucket gives you scalable file storage behind a CDN.
04
Keep your APIs fast with built-in automatic CDN purging.
05
More than enough CPU to power even the most demanding workloads.
06
Built on MongoDB Atlas for reliability and scalability
07
Errors happen — we give you realtime logs to help you diagnose and resolve issues faster.
08
With our intelligent deployment process you can push and deploy updates to your app with zero downtime.
Yes, database support outside of MongoDB Atlas is already on our roadmap.
Yes. Eventually. There's a lot going on behind the scenes to make Payload Cloud a reality, and as we expand so will our tiers. Payload is open-source, so in the meantime, you can freely self-host.
* $0.50 per GB of database storage, ** $0.20 per GB of bandwidth /mo, and *** $0.02 per GB of file storage overages are charged for Standard and Pro plans.
Cloud is built on the DigitalOcean App Platform, using AWS S3 for storage, MongoDB Atlas for Database(s), Cloudflare for CDN, and GitHub to connect your repo(s).
Deploy in Minutes
Create a cloud account, connect your GitHub account and deploy in minutes.