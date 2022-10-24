Powering Hello Bello's digital expansion with Payload

Hello Bello, the beloved brand co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, has been on a remarkable journey.

Their baby products and digital approach are notoriously innovative, having disrupted an entire industry, but their growth required an e-commerce solution that could keep up with their speed and creativity.





After launching an app alongside their website, they soon found they required a solution that could power it all.





Enter Payload, an open-source, application framework and content toolset that was agile enough to match Hello Bello's various needs and robust enough to accommodate future growth.