Powering Hello Bello's digital expansion with Payload

Hello Bello, the beloved brand co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, has been on a remarkable journey. Their baby products and digital approach are notoriously innovative, having disrupted an entire industry, but their growth required an ecommerce solution that could keep up with their speed and creativity.

After launching an app alongside their website, they soon found they required a solution that could power it all. Enter Payload, an open-source, application framework and content toolset that was agile enough to match Hello Bello's various needs and robust enough to accommodate future growth.