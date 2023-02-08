Powering Hello Bello's digital expansion with Payload

Hello Bello, the beloved brand co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, has been on a remarkable journey. Their baby products and digital approach are notoriously innovative, having disrupted an entire industry, but their growth required an ecommerce solution that could keep up with their speed and creativity.
After launching an app alongside their website, they soon found they required a solution that could power it all. Enter Payload, an open-source, application framework and content toolset that was agile enough to match Hello Bello's various needs and robust enough to accommodate future growth.
THE CHALLENGE
Before adopting Payload, Hello Bello faced some serious obstacles:
Using Shopify's built-in CMS, which initially served them well, their hope of being nimble quickly diminished as they quickly ran into roadblocks, including the creation of multiple data sources, which caused confusion, duplicated efforts, and expensive operational inefficiencies.
The need for developer involvement in creating new pages and implementing updates hampered the team’s ability to respond quickly to changing needs and market dynamics.
Launching new products required time-consuming manual data entry, resulting in operational bottlenecks and delays in getting products to market.
Their previous system made it challenging to improve critical SEO factors like site speed, and they needed a solution that would offer greater control and improve performance to stay competitive.
THE SOLUTION
After evaluating several options, Hello Bello made the move to Payload, and several factors influenced their decision:
Payload's extensibility and code-based nature was a game-changer. It enabled Hello Bello to break free from the restraints of rigid, monolithic content management, offering the nimbleness and speed they needed.
Hello Bello had access to Payload founders and engineers, augmenting development efforts in a way that other services don't offer, and overcoming any early obstacles to move faster.
Payload offered a cost structure that fit Hello Bello's budget, allowing them to allocate resources where they mattered most.
Through Payload, Hello Bello has already experienced a series of transformative changes:
Payload empowered Hello Bello to store all their product data in one centralized location. This made updating images and product information a breeze, saving precious time and effort.
Payload’s core feature set and extensibility has allowed its development team to provide its communications and marketing team with, in their words, “a world-class editing experience.”
The ability to reuse content across various channels meant that widespread content updates could happen with a single edit. No more repetitive work or entire teams locked in paralysis, just streamlined content management.
The impact was not just limited to convenience—it extended to performance. Hello Bello's Lighthouse speed score skyrocketed threefold compared to their old site.
Hello Bello’s time to launch new products online was cut in half, and editors were able to increase the speed of landing page creation tenfold—all without a developer, making Hello Bello's products accessible to their audience faster than ever.
Hello Bello's marketing and creative teams experienced a surge in efficiency and creativity thanks to Payload. With reusable blocks, intuitive drag-and-drop editing, and the extensibility behind the scenes to adjust as needed, the communications team could craft compelling content instead of coordinating with developers.
This newfound independence was a game-changer for their content creation and marketing efforts, while empowering their engineering team to work with a platform that they actually enjoyed using.
For Hello Bello’s engineers, the fact Payload was built on industry-standard technologies and fully open source meant they maintained control of their own data, and were never sidelined by the dreaded vendor lock-in, allowing them to adapt that data to their needs. Further, they could refocus their efforts on any customization beyond just the admin panel level, including the CMS’s functionality itself, providing unmatched flexibility.
As a bonus, Payload’s local API has enabled Hello Bello to automate manual data entry processes—making data import and content editing a breeze.
Liberated from the constraints of a monolithic content management system, Payload delivered Hello Bello the agility and speed it desired. With an eye on the future, Hello Bello continues to leverage Payload's flexibility and developer-friendly features to stay ahead in their industry.
MATT DEAN SR. SOFTWARE ENGINEER