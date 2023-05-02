Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Content vectorization on easy mode

With Payload, your content is automatically ready for any LLM or AI application.

white label the Payload admin panel to match your own branding

Payload is the only CMS that prepares your content for the LLM of your choice.

HOW PAYLOAD BRINGS AI TO LIFE

Payload’s AI framework splits your document’s data into meaningful chunks, while preserving its structure.

The data becomes transformed into embeddings, capturing the meaning.

Now all of your content is ready for AI applications like chatbots, similarity search, and personalization.

Building this yourself is a lot of work. Use the easy button.

Payload is the first CMS to offer Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) out of the box. Get AI-ready without the hassle.

ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Deliver the right content to the right users with access control

After vectorizing your data, Payload’s elegant user-by-user access control customizes content delivery based on permissions.

a collage of field types

Through Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), the LLM will only retrieve the specific content allowed for each user, ensuring that security and accuracy are never compromised.

Real-world applications of Payload’s AI framework