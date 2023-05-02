With Payload, your content is automatically ready for any LLM or AI application.
HOW PAYLOAD BRINGS AI TO LIFE
Payload is the first CMS to offer Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) out of the box. Get AI-ready without the hassle.
ENTERPRISE SECURITY
After vectorizing your data, Payload’s elegant user-by-user access control customizes content delivery based on permissions.
Through Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), the LLM will only retrieve the specific content allowed for each user, ensuring that security and accuracy are never compromised.