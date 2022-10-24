Effective as of March 28, 2024.
This Privacy Policy describes how Payload CMS, Inc. ("Payload," "we", “us” or "our") processes personal information that we collect through our digital or online properties or services that link to this Privacy Policy (including as applicable, our website, mobile application, social media pages, marketing activities, live events and other activities described in this Privacy Policy (collectively, the “Service”)).
Our websites, products and services are designed for enterprise customers and their representatives. We do not offer products or services for use by individuals for their personal, family or household purposes. Accordingly, we treat all personal information we collect as pertaining to individuals in their capacities as representatives of the relevant enterprise and not their individual capacities.
NOTICE TO EUROPEAN USERS: Please see the Notice to European Users section for additional information for individuals located in the European Economic Area or United Kingdom (which we refer to as “Europe”, and “European” should be understood accordingly) below.
Information you provide to us. Personal information you may provide to us through the Service or otherwise includes:
Third-party sources. We may combine personal information we receive from you with personal information we obtain from other sources, such as:
Automatic data collection. We, our service providers, and our business partners may automatically log information about you, your computer or mobile device, and your interaction over time with the Service, our communications and other online services, such as:
Cookies. Some of our automatic data collection is facilitated by cookies and similar technologies. For more information, see our Cookie Notice. We will also store a record of your preferences in respect of the use of these technologies in connection with the Service.
Data about others. We may offer features that help users invite their contacts to use the Service, and we may collect contact details about these invitees so we can deliver their invitations. Please do not refer someone to us or share their contact details with us unless you have their permission to do so.
We may use your personal information for the following purposes or as otherwise described at the time of collection:
Service delivery and operations. We may use your personal information to:
Research and development. We may use your personal information for research and development purposes, including to analyze and improve the Service and our business and to develop new products and services.
Marketing and advertising. We, our third-party advertising partners and our service providers may collect and use your personal information for marketing and advertising purposes.
Service improvement and analytics. We may use your personal information to analyze your usage of the Service, improve the Service, improve the rest of our business, help us understand user activity on the Service, including which pages are most and least visited and how visitors move around the Service, as well as user interactions with our emails, and to develop new products and services.
Compliance and protection. We may use your personal information to:
With your consent. In some cases, we may specifically ask for your consent to collect, use or share your personal information, such as when required by law.
To create aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data. We may create aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data from your personal information and other individuals whose personal information we collect. We make personal information into de-identified and/or anonymized data by removing information that makes the data identifiable to you. We may use this aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data and share it with third parties for our lawful business purposes, including to analyze and improve the Service and promote our business.
We may share your personal information with the following parties and as otherwise described in this Privacy Policy, in other applicable notices, or at the time of collection.
Affiliates. Our corporate parent, subsidiaries, and affiliates.
Service providers. Third parties that provide services on our behalf or help us operate the Service or our business (such as hosting, information technology, customer support, email delivery, marketing, consumer research and website analytics).
Payment processors. Any payment card information you use to make a purchase on the Service is collected and processed directly by our payment processors, such as Stripe. Stripe may use your payment data in accordance with its privacy policy, https://stripe.com/privacy.
Advertising partners. Third-party advertising companies for the interest-based advertising purposes described above.
Third parties designated by you. We may share your personal information with third parties where you have instructed us or provided your consent to do so. We will share personal information that is needed for these other companies to provide the services that you have requested.
Business and marketing partners. Third parties with whom we jointly offer products or services, or whose products or services may be of interest to you.
Linked third-party services. If you log into the Service with, or otherwise link your Service account to, a third-party service, we may share your personal information with that third-party service. The third party’s use of the shared information will be governed by its privacy policy and the settings associated with your account with the third-party service.
Professional advisors. Professional advisors, such as lawyers, auditors, bankers and insurers, where necessary in the course of the professional services that they render to us.
Authorities and others. Law enforcement, government authorities and private parties, as we believe in good faith to be necessary or appropriate for the Compliance and protection purposes described above.
Business transferees. We may disclose personal information in the context of actual or prospective business transactions (e.g., investments in Payload, financing of Payload, public stock offerings or the sale, transfer or merger of all or part of our business, assets or shares), for example, we may need to share certain personal information with prospective counterparties and their advisers. We may also disclose your personal information to an acquirer, successor or assignee of Payload as part of any merger, acquisition, sale of assets, or similar transaction and/or in the event of an insolvency, bankruptcy or receivership in which personal information is transferred to one or more third parties as one of our business assets.
In this section, we describe the rights and choices available to all users. Users who are located in Europe can find additional information about their rights below.
Access or update your information. If you have registered for an account with us through the Service, you may review and update certain account information by logging into the account.
Opt-out of communications. You may opt-out of marketing-related emails by following the opt-out or unsubscribe instructions at the bottom of the email, or by contacting us. Please note that if you choose to opt-out of marketing-related emails, you may continue to receive service-related and other non-marketing emails.
Cookies. For information about cookies employed by the Service and how to control them, see our Cookie Notice.
Blocking images/clear gifs: Most browsers and devices allow you to configure your device to prevent images from loading. To do this, follow the instructions in your particular browser or device settings.
Mobile location data. You can disable our access to your device’s precise geolocation in your mobile device settings.
Advertising choices. You may be able to limit use of your information for interest-based advertising through the following settings/options/tools:
You will need to apply these opt-out settings on each device and browser from which you wish to limit the use of your information for interest-based advertising purposes.
Do Not Track. Some Internet browsers may be configured to send “Do Not Track” signals to the online services that you visit. We currently do not respond to “Do Not Track” signals. To find out more about “Do Not Track,” please visit http://www.allaboutdnt.com.
Declining to provide information. We need to collect personal information to provide certain services. If you do not provide the information we identify as required or mandatory, we may not be able to provide those services
Linked third-party platforms. If you choose to connect to the Service through a third-party platform, you may be able to use your settings in your account with that platform to limit the information we receive from it. If you revoke our ability to access information from a third-party platform, that choice will not apply to information that we have already received from that third party.
The Service may contain links to websites, mobile applications and other online services operated by third parties. In addition, our content may be integrated into web pages or other online services that are not associated with us. These links and integrations are not an endorsement of, or representation that we are affiliated with, any third party. We do not control websites, mobile applications or online services operated by third parties, and we are not responsible for their actions. We encourage you to read the privacy policies of the other websites, mobile applications and online services you use.
We employ technical, organizational and physical safeguards designed to protect the personal information we collect. However, security risk is inherent in all internet and information technologies, and we cannot guarantee the security of your personal information.
We are headquartered in the United States and may use service providers that operate in other countries. Your personal information may be transferred to the United States or other locations where privacy laws may not be as protective as those in your state, province, or country.
Users in Europe should read the important information provided below about transfer of personal information outside of Europe.
The Service is not intended for use by anyone under 18 years of age. If you are a parent or guardian of a child from whom you believe we have collected personal information in a manner prohibited by law, please contact us. If we learn that we have collected personal information through the Service from a child without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian as required by law, we will comply with applicable legal requirements to delete the information.
We reserve the right to modify this Privacy Policy at any time. If we make material changes to this Privacy Policy, we will notify you by updating the date of this Privacy Policy and posting it on the Service or other appropriate means. Any modifications to this Privacy Policy will be effective upon our posting the modified version (or as otherwise indicated at the time of posting). In all cases, your use of the Service after the effective date of any modified Privacy Policy indicates your acknowledging that the modified Privacy Policy applies to your interactions with the Service and our business.
Where this Notice to European users applies. The information provided in this “Notice to European users” section applies only to individuals in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (i.e., “Europe” as defined at the top of this Privacy Policy).
Personal information. References to “personal information” in this Privacy Policy should be understood to include a reference to “personal data” (as defined in the GDPR) – i.e., information about individuals from they are either directly identified or can be identified.
Controller. Payload CMS, Inc. (“Payload”) is the controller in respect of the processing of your personal information covered by this Privacy Policy for purposes of European data protection legislation (i.e., the EU GDPR and the so-called ‘UK GDPR’ (as and where applicable, the “GDPR”)). See the ‘How to contact us’ section above for our contact details.
European Representative. Pursuant to Article 27 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payload CMS, Inc. has appointed European Data Protection Office (EDPO) as its GDPR Representative in the EU. You can contact EDPO regarding matters pertaining to the GDPR:
UK Representative. Pursuant to Article 27 of the UK GDPR, Payload CMS, Inc. has appointed EDPO UK Ltd as its UK GDPR representative in the UK. You can contact EDPO UK regarding matters pertaining to the UK GDPR:
In respect of each of the purposes for which we use your personal information, the GDPR requires us to ensure that we have a “legal basis” for that use.
Our legal bases for processing your personal information described in this Privacy Policy are listed below.
We have set out below, in a table format, the legal bases we rely on in respect of the relevant purposes for which we use your personal information – for more information on these purposes and the data types involved, see ‘How we use your personal information’.
|Purpose
|Categories of personal information involved
|Legal basis
|Service delivery and operations
|Contractual Necessity
|Research and development
Any and all data types relevant in the circumstances
|Legitimate interest. We have legitimate interest, and believe it is also in your interests, that we are able to take steps to ensure that our services and how we use personal information is as un-privacy intrusive as possible.
|Direct marketing
Legitimate Interests. We have a legitimate interest in promoting our operations and goals as an organization and sending marketing communications for that purpose.
Consent, in circumstances or in jurisdictions where consent is required under applicable data protection laws to the sending of any given marketing communications.
|Interest-based advertising
|Consent
|Service improvement and analytics
Legitimate Interests. We have a legitimate interest in understanding better your interests to enhance and personalize your experience while using our Service.
Consent, in circumstances or in jurisdictions where consent is required under applicable data protection laws to personalize the users’ experience.
|Compliance and protection
|Any and all data types relevant in the circumstances
Compliance with Law.
Legitimate interest. Where Compliance with Law is not applicable, we and any relevant third parties have a legitimate interest in participating in, supporting, and following legal process and requests, including through co-operation with authorities. We and any relevant third parties may also have a legitimate interest of ensuring the protection, maintenance, and enforcement of our and their rights, property, and/or safety.
|To create aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data
|Any and all data types relevant in the circumstances
|Legitimate interest. We have legitimate interest, and believe it is also in your interests, that we are able to take steps to ensure that our services and how we use personal information is as un-privacy intrusive as possible.
|Further uses
|Any and all data types relevant in the circumstances
The original legal basis relied upon, if the relevant further use is compatible with the initial purpose for which the personal information was collected.
Consent, if the relevant further use is not compatible with the initial purpose for which the personal information was collected.
No sensitive personal information. We ask that you not provide us with any sensitive personal information (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) on or through the Service, or otherwise to us. If you provide us with any sensitive personal information to us when you use the Service, you must consent to our processing and use of such sensitive personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If you do not consent to our processing and use of such sensitive personal information, you must not submit such sensitive personal information through our Service.
No Automated Decision-Making and Profiling. As part of the Service, we do not engage in automated decision-making and/or profiling, which produces legal or similarly significant effects.
General. European data protection laws give you certain rights regarding your personal information. If you are located in Europe, you may ask us to take the following actions in relation to your personal information that we hold:
Exercising These Rights. You may submit these requests by email to [legal@payloadcms.com] or our postal address provided above. We may request specific information from you to help us confirm your identity and process your request. Whether or not we are required to fulfill any request you make will depend on a number of factors (e.g., why and how we are processing your personal information), if we reject any request you may make (whether in whole or in part) we will let you know our grounds for doing so at the time, subject to any legal restrictions.
Your Right to Lodge a Complaint with your Supervisory Authority. In addition to your rights outlined above, if you are not satisfied with our response to a request you make, or how we process your personal information, you can make a complaint to the data protection regulator in your habitual place of residence.
The Information Commissioner’s Office
Water Lane, Wycliffe House
Wilmslow - Cheshire SK9 5AF
Tel. +44 303 123 1113
Website: https://ico.org.uk/make-a-complaint/
We are a U.S.-based company and many of our service providers, advisers, partners or other recipients of data are also based in the U.S. This means that, if you use the Service, your personal information will necessarily be accessed and processed in the U.S. It may also be provided to recipients in other countries outside Europe.
It is important to note that that the U.S. is not the subject of an ‘adequacy decision’ under the GDPR – basically, this means that the U.S. legal regime is not considered by relevant European bodies to provide an adequate level of protection for personal information, which is equivalent to that provided by relevant European laws.
Where we share your personal information with third parties who are based outside Europe, we try to ensure a similar degree of protection is afforded to it by making sure one of the following mechanisms is implemented:
You may contact us if you want further information on the specific mechanism used by us when transferring your personal information out of Europe.