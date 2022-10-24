Privacy Policy

Effective as of March 28, 2024.

This Privacy Policy describes how Payload CMS, Inc. ("Payload," "we", “us” or "our") processes personal information that we collect through our digital or online properties or services that link to this Privacy Policy (including as applicable, our website, mobile application, social media pages, marketing activities, live events and other activities described in this Privacy Policy (collectively, the “Service”)).

Our websites, products and services are designed for enterprise customers and their representatives. We do not offer products or services for use by individuals for their personal, family or household purposes. Accordingly, we treat all personal information we collect as pertaining to individuals in their capacities as representatives of the relevant enterprise and not their individual capacities.

NOTICE TO EUROPEAN USERS: Please see the Notice to European Users section for additional information for individuals located in the European Economic Area or United Kingdom (which we refer to as “Europe”, and “European” should be understood accordingly) below.

Index

Personal information we collect

Information you provide to us. Personal information you may provide to us through the Service or otherwise includes:

Contact data , such as your first and last name, salutation, email address, billing and mailing addresses, professional title and company name, and phone number.

, such as your first and last name, salutation, email address, billing and mailing addresses, professional title and company name, and phone number. Demographic data , such as your city, state, country of residence, and postal code.

, such as your city, state, country of residence, and postal code. Profile data , such as the username and password that you may set to establish an online account on the Service, redemption code, and any other information that you add to your account profile.

, such as the username and password that you may set to establish an online account on the Service, redemption code, and any other information that you add to your account profile. Communications data based on our exchanges with you, including when you contact us through the Service, social media, or otherwise.

based on our exchanges with you, including when you contact us through the Service, social media, or otherwise. Transactional data , such as information relating to or needed to complete your orders on or through the Service, including order numbers and transaction history.

, such as information relating to or needed to complete your orders on or through the Service, including order numbers and transaction history. Marketing data , such as your preferences for receiving our marketing communications and details about your engagement with them.

, such as your preferences for receiving our marketing communications and details about your engagement with them. Payment data needed to complete transactions, including payment card information or bank account number.

needed to complete transactions, including payment card information or bank account number. Other data not specifically listed here, which we will use as described in this Privacy Policy or as otherwise disclosed at the time of collection.

Third-party sources. We may combine personal information we receive from you with personal information we obtain from other sources, such as:

Public sources , such as government agencies, public records, social media platforms, and other publicly available sources.

, such as government agencies, public records, social media platforms, and other publicly available sources. Marketing partners , such as joint marketing partners and event co-sponsors.

, such as joint marketing partners and event co-sponsors. Our affiliate partners , such as our affiliate network provider and publishers, influencers, and promoters who participate in our paid affiliate programs.

, such as our affiliate network provider and publishers, influencers, and promoters who participate in our paid affiliate programs. Third-party services, such as third-party services that you use to log into, or otherwise link to, your Service account. This data may include your username, profile picture and other information associated with your account on that third-party service that is made available to us based on your account settings on that service.

Automatic data collection. We, our service providers, and our business partners may automatically log information about you, your computer or mobile device, and your interaction over time with the Service, our communications and other online services, such as:

Device data , such as your computer or mobile device’s operating system type and version, manufacturer and model, browser type, screen resolution, RAM and disk size, CPU usage, device type (e.g., phone, tablet), IP address, unique identifiers (including identifiers used for advertising purposes), language settings, mobile device carrier, radio/network information (e.g., Wi-Fi, LTE, 3G) and general location information such as city, state or geographic area.

, such as your computer or mobile device’s operating system type and version, manufacturer and model, browser type, screen resolution, RAM and disk size, CPU usage, device type (e.g., phone, tablet), IP address, unique identifiers (including identifiers used for advertising purposes), language settings, mobile device carrier, radio/network information (e.g., Wi-Fi, LTE, 3G) and general location information such as city, state or geographic area. Activity data , such as pages or screens you viewed, how long you spent on a page or screen, the website you visited before browsing to the Service, navigation paths between pages or screens, information about your activity on a page or screen, access times and duration of access, and utilization of the Services (including server utilization, file and database storage activity, and mail transport volume).

, such as pages or screens you viewed, how long you spent on a page or screen, the website you visited before browsing to the Service, navigation paths between pages or screens, information about your activity on a page or screen, access times and duration of access, and utilization of the Services (including server utilization, file and database storage activity, and mail transport volume). Precise geolocation data when you authorize the Service to access your device’s location.

when you authorize the Service to access your device’s location. Communication interaction data such as your interactions with our email, text or other communications (e.g., whether you open and/or forward emails) – we may do this through use of pixel tags (which are also known as clear GIFs), which may be embedded invisibly in our emails.

Cookies. Some of our automatic data collection is facilitated by cookies and similar technologies. For more information, see our Cookie Notice. We will also store a record of your preferences in respect of the use of these technologies in connection with the Service.

Data about others. We may offer features that help users invite their contacts to use the Service, and we may collect contact details about these invitees so we can deliver their invitations. Please do not refer someone to us or share their contact details with us unless you have their permission to do so.

How we use your personal information

We may use your personal information for the following purposes or as otherwise described at the time of collection:

Service delivery and operations. We may use your personal information to:

provide, operate and improve the Service and our business;

personalize the service, including remembering the devices from which you have previously logged in and remembering your selections and preferences as you navigate the Service;

establish and maintain your user profile on the Service;

facilitate your invitations to contacts who you want to invite to join the Service;

enable security features of the Service, such as by sending you security codes via email or SMS and remembering devices from which you have previously logged in;

communicate with you about the Service, including by sending Service-related announcements, updates, security alerts and support and administrative messages;

understand your needs and interests, and personalize your experience with the Service and our communications; and

provide support for the Service, and respond to your requests, questions and feedback.

Research and development. We may use your personal information for research and development purposes, including to analyze and improve the Service and our business and to develop new products and services.

Marketing and advertising. We, our third-party advertising partners and our service providers may collect and use your personal information for marketing and advertising purposes.

Direct marketing . We may send you direct marketing communications and may personalize these messages based on your needs and interests. You may opt-out of our marketing communications as described in the Opt-out of marketing section below.

. We may send you direct marketing communications and may personalize these messages based on your needs and interests. You may opt-out of our marketing communications as described in the Opt-out of marketing section below. Interest-based advertising. Our third-party advertising partners may use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your interaction (including the data described in the automatic data collection section above) with the Service, our communications and other online services over time, and use that information to serve online ads that they think will interest you. This is called interest-based advertising. We may also share information about our users with these companies to facilitate interest-based advertising to those or similar users on other online platforms. You can learn more about your choices for limiting interest-based advertising in the Your choices section of our Cookie Notice.

Service improvement and analytics. We may use your personal information to analyze your usage of the Service, improve the Service, improve the rest of our business, help us understand user activity on the Service, including which pages are most and least visited and how visitors move around the Service, as well as user interactions with our emails, and to develop new products and services.

Compliance and protection. We may use your personal information to:

comply with applicable laws, lawful requests and legal process, such as to respond to subpoenas, investigations or requests from government authorities;

protect our, your or others’ rights, privacy, safety or property (including by making and defending legal claims);

audit our internal processes for compliance with legal and contractual requirements or our internal policies;

enforce the terms and conditions that govern the Service; and

prevent, identify, investigate and deter fraudulent, harmful, unauthorized, unethical or illegal activity, including cyberattacks and identity theft.

With your consent. In some cases, we may specifically ask for your consent to collect, use or share your personal information, such as when required by law.

To create aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data. We may create aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data from your personal information and other individuals whose personal information we collect. We make personal information into de-identified and/or anonymized data by removing information that makes the data identifiable to you. We may use this aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data and share it with third parties for our lawful business purposes, including to analyze and improve the Service and promote our business.

How we share your personal information

We may share your personal information with the following parties and as otherwise described in this Privacy Policy, in other applicable notices, or at the time of collection.

Affiliates. Our corporate parent, subsidiaries, and affiliates.

Service providers. Third parties that provide services on our behalf or help us operate the Service or our business (such as hosting, information technology, customer support, email delivery, marketing, consumer research and website analytics).

Payment processors. Any payment card information you use to make a purchase on the Service is collected and processed directly by our payment processors, such as Stripe. Stripe may use your payment data in accordance with its privacy policy, https://stripe.com/privacy.

Advertising partners. Third-party advertising companies for the interest-based advertising purposes described above.

Third parties designated by you. We may share your personal information with third parties where you have instructed us or provided your consent to do so. We will share personal information that is needed for these other companies to provide the services that you have requested.

Business and marketing partners. Third parties with whom we jointly offer products or services, or whose products or services may be of interest to you.

Linked third-party services. If you log into the Service with, or otherwise link your Service account to, a third-party service, we may share your personal information with that third-party service. The third party’s use of the shared information will be governed by its privacy policy and the settings associated with your account with the third-party service.

Professional advisors. Professional advisors, such as lawyers, auditors, bankers and insurers, where necessary in the course of the professional services that they render to us.

Authorities and others. Law enforcement, government authorities and private parties, as we believe in good faith to be necessary or appropriate for the Compliance and protection purposes described above.

Business transferees. We may disclose personal information in the context of actual or prospective business transactions (e.g., investments in Payload, financing of Payload, public stock offerings or the sale, transfer or merger of all or part of our business, assets or shares), for example, we may need to share certain personal information with prospective counterparties and their advisers. We may also disclose your personal information to an acquirer, successor or assignee of Payload as part of any merger, acquisition, sale of assets, or similar transaction and/or in the event of an insolvency, bankruptcy or receivership in which personal information is transferred to one or more third parties as one of our business assets.

Your choices

In this section, we describe the rights and choices available to all users. Users who are located in Europe can find additional information about their rights below.

Access or update your information. If you have registered for an account with us through the Service, you may review and update certain account information by logging into the account.

Opt-out of communications. You may opt-out of marketing-related emails by following the opt-out or unsubscribe instructions at the bottom of the email, or by contacting us. Please note that if you choose to opt-out of marketing-related emails, you may continue to receive service-related and other non-marketing emails.

Cookies. For information about cookies employed by the Service and how to control them, see our Cookie Notice.

Blocking images/clear gifs: Most browsers and devices allow you to configure your device to prevent images from loading. To do this, follow the instructions in your particular browser or device settings.

Mobile location data. You can disable our access to your device’s precise geolocation in your mobile device settings.

Advertising choices. You may be able to limit use of your information for interest-based advertising through the following settings/options/tools:

Browser settings . Changing your internet web browser settings to block third-party cookies.

. Changing your internet web browser settings to block third-party cookies. Privacy browsers/plug-ins . Using privacy browsers and/or ad-blocking browser plug-ins that let you block tracking technologies.

. Using privacy browsers and/or ad-blocking browser plug-ins that let you block tracking technologies. Platform settings . Google and Facebook offer opt-out features that let you opt-out of use of your information for interest-based advertising. You may be able to exercise that option at the following websites: Google: https://adssettings.google.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/about/ads

. Google and Facebook offer opt-out features that let you opt-out of use of your information for interest-based advertising. You may be able to exercise that option at the following websites: Ad industry tools . Opting out of interest-based ads from companies that participate in the following industry opt-out programs: Network Advertising Initiative: https://thenai.org/opt-out/ Digital Advertising Alliance: https://optout.aboutads.info/?c=2&lang=EN AppChoices mobile app, available at https://www.youradchoices.com/appchoices, which will allow you to opt-out of interest-based ads in mobile apps served by participating members of the Digital Advertising Alliance.

. Opting out of interest-based ads from companies that participate in the following industry opt-out programs: Mobile settings. Using your mobile device settings to limit use of the advertising ID associated with your mobile device for interest-based advertising purposes.

You will need to apply these opt-out settings on each device and browser from which you wish to limit the use of your information for interest-based advertising purposes.

Do Not Track. Some Internet browsers may be configured to send “Do Not Track” signals to the online services that you visit. We currently do not respond to “Do Not Track” signals. To find out more about “Do Not Track,” please visit http://www.allaboutdnt.com.

Declining to provide information. We need to collect personal information to provide certain services. If you do not provide the information we identify as required or mandatory, we may not be able to provide those services

Linked third-party platforms. If you choose to connect to the Service through a third-party platform, you may be able to use your settings in your account with that platform to limit the information we receive from it. If you revoke our ability to access information from a third-party platform, that choice will not apply to information that we have already received from that third party.

Other sites and services

The Service may contain links to websites, mobile applications and other online services operated by third parties. In addition, our content may be integrated into web pages or other online services that are not associated with us. These links and integrations are not an endorsement of, or representation that we are affiliated with, any third party. We do not control websites, mobile applications or online services operated by third parties, and we are not responsible for their actions. We encourage you to read the privacy policies of the other websites, mobile applications and online services you use.

Security

We employ technical, organizational and physical safeguards designed to protect the personal information we collect. However, security risk is inherent in all internet and information technologies, and we cannot guarantee the security of your personal information.

International data transfer

We are headquartered in the United States and may use service providers that operate in other countries. Your personal information may be transferred to the United States or other locations where privacy laws may not be as protective as those in your state, province, or country.

Users in Europe should read the important information provided below about transfer of personal information outside of Europe.

Children

The Service is not intended for use by anyone under 18 years of age. If you are a parent or guardian of a child from whom you believe we have collected personal information in a manner prohibited by law, please contact us. If we learn that we have collected personal information through the Service from a child without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian as required by law, we will comply with applicable legal requirements to delete the information.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to modify this Privacy Policy at any time. If we make material changes to this Privacy Policy, we will notify you by updating the date of this Privacy Policy and posting it on the Service or other appropriate means. Any modifications to this Privacy Policy will be effective upon our posting the modified version (or as otherwise indicated at the time of posting). In all cases, your use of the Service after the effective date of any modified Privacy Policy indicates your acknowledging that the modified Privacy Policy applies to your interactions with the Service and our business.

Email : legal@payloadcms.com

: legal@payloadcms.com Mail: 624 Stocking NW. Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Notice to European users

General

Where this Notice to European users applies. The information provided in this “Notice to European users” section applies only to individuals in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (i.e., “Europe” as defined at the top of this Privacy Policy).

Personal information. References to “personal information” in this Privacy Policy should be understood to include a reference to “personal data” (as defined in the GDPR) – i.e., information about individuals from they are either directly identified or can be identified.

Controller. Payload CMS, Inc. (“Payload”) is the controller in respect of the processing of your personal information covered by this Privacy Policy for purposes of European data protection legislation (i.e., the EU GDPR and the so-called ‘UK GDPR’ (as and where applicable, the “GDPR”)). See the ‘How to contact us’ section above for our contact details.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

European Representative. Pursuant to Article 27 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payload CMS, Inc. has appointed European Data Protection Office (EDPO) as its GDPR Representative in the EU. You can contact EDPO regarding matters pertaining to the GDPR:

by using EDPO’s online request form: https://edpo.com/uk-gdpr-data-request

by writing to EDPO at Avenue Huart Hamoir 71, 1030 Brussels, Belgium

UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

UK Representative. Pursuant to Article 27 of the UK GDPR, Payload CMS, Inc. has appointed EDPO UK Ltd as its UK GDPR representative in the UK. You can contact EDPO UK regarding matters pertaining to the UK GDPR:

by using EDPO’s online request form: https://edpo.com/uk-gdpr-data-request

by writing to EDPO UK at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London WC2N 5BY, United Kingdom

Our legal bases for processing

In respect of each of the purposes for which we use your personal information, the GDPR requires us to ensure that we have a “legal basis” for that use.

Our legal bases for processing your personal information described in this Privacy Policy are listed below.

Where we need to perform a contract, we are about to enter into or have entered into with you (“ Contractual Necessity ”).

”). Where it is necessary for our legitimate interests and your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests (“ Legitimate Interests ”). More detail about the specific legitimate interests pursued in respect of each Purpose we use your personal information for is set out in the table below.

”). More detail about the specific legitimate interests pursued in respect of each Purpose we use your personal information for is set out in the table below. Where we need to comply with a legal or regulatory obligation (“ Compliance with Law ”).

”). Where we have your specific consent to carry out the processing for the purpose in question (“Consent").

We have set out below, in a table format, the legal bases we rely on in respect of the relevant purposes for which we use your personal information – for more information on these purposes and the data types involved, see ‘How we use your personal information’.

Purpose Categories of personal information involved Legal basis Service delivery and operations Contact data

Demographic data

Profile data

Communication data

Transactional data

Marketing data

Payment data

Device data

Usage data Contractual Necessity Research and development Any and all data types relevant in the circumstances Legitimate interest. We have legitimate interest, and believe it is also in your interests, that we are able to take steps to ensure that our services and how we use personal information is as un-privacy intrusive as possible. Direct marketing Contact data

Communication data

Transactional data

Marketing data

Online activity data

Communication interaction data Legitimate Interests. We have a legitimate interest in promoting our operations and goals as an organization and sending marketing communications for that purpose. Consent, in circumstances or in jurisdictions where consent is required under applicable data protection laws to the sending of any given marketing communications. Interest-based advertising Online activity data

Device data Consent Service improvement and analytics Profile data

Device data

Online activity data

Communication interaction data Legitimate Interests. We have a legitimate interest in understanding better your interests to enhance and personalize your experience while using our Service. Consent, in circumstances or in jurisdictions where consent is required under applicable data protection laws to personalize the users’ experience. Compliance and protection Any and all data types relevant in the circumstances Compliance with Law. Legitimate interest. Where Compliance with Law is not applicable, we and any relevant third parties have a legitimate interest in participating in, supporting, and following legal process and requests, including through co-operation with authorities. We and any relevant third parties may also have a legitimate interest of ensuring the protection, maintenance, and enforcement of our and their rights, property, and/or safety. To create aggregated, de-identified and/or anonymized data Any and all data types relevant in the circumstances Legitimate interest. We have legitimate interest, and believe it is also in your interests, that we are able to take steps to ensure that our services and how we use personal information is as un-privacy intrusive as possible. Further uses Any and all data types relevant in the circumstances The original legal basis relied upon, if the relevant further use is compatible with the initial purpose for which the personal information was collected. Consent, if the relevant further use is not compatible with the initial purpose for which the personal information was collected.

Other info

No sensitive personal information. We ask that you not provide us with any sensitive personal information (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) on or through the Service, or otherwise to us. If you provide us with any sensitive personal information to us when you use the Service, you must consent to our processing and use of such sensitive personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If you do not consent to our processing and use of such sensitive personal information, you must not submit such sensitive personal information through our Service.

No Automated Decision-Making and Profiling. As part of the Service, we do not engage in automated decision-making and/or profiling, which produces legal or similarly significant effects.

Your rights

General. European data protection laws give you certain rights regarding your personal information. If you are located in Europe, you may ask us to take the following actions in relation to your personal information that we hold:

Access . Provide you with information about our processing of your personal information and give you access to your personal information.

. Provide you with information about our processing of your personal information and give you access to your personal information. Correct . Update or correct inaccuracies in your personal information.

. Update or correct inaccuracies in your personal information. Delete . Delete your personal information where there is no lawful reason for us continuing to store or process it, where you have successfully exercised your right to object to processing (see below), where we may have processed your information unlawfully or where we are required to erase your personal information to comply with local law. Note, however, that we may not always be able to comply with your request of erasure for specific legal reasons that will be described to you, if applicable, at the time of your request.

. Delete your personal information where there is no lawful reason for us continuing to store or process it, where you have successfully exercised your right to object to processing (see below), where we may have processed your information unlawfully or where we are required to erase your personal information to comply with local law. Note, however, that we may not always be able to comply with your request of erasure for specific legal reasons that will be described to you, if applicable, at the time of your request. Portability . Port a machine-readable copy of your personal information to you or a third party of your choice, in certain circumstances. Note that this right only applies to automated information for which you initially provided consent for us to use or where we used the information to perform a contract with you.

. Port a machine-readable copy of your personal information to you or a third party of your choice, in certain circumstances. Note that this right only applies to automated information for which you initially provided consent for us to use or where we used the information to perform a contract with you. Restrict . Restrict the processing of your personal information, if, (i) you want us to establish the personal information's accuracy; (ii) where our use of the personal information is unlawful but you do not want us to erase it; (iii) where you need us to hold the personal information even if we no longer require it as you need it to establish, exercise or defend legal claims; or (iv) you have objected to our use of your personal information but we need to verify whether we have overriding legitimate grounds to use it.

. Restrict the processing of your personal information, if, (i) you want us to establish the personal information's accuracy; (ii) where our use of the personal information is unlawful but you do not want us to erase it; (iii) where you need us to hold the personal information even if we no longer require it as you need it to establish, exercise or defend legal claims; or (iv) you have objected to our use of your personal information but we need to verify whether we have overriding legitimate grounds to use it. Object . Object to our processing of your personal information where we are relying on Legitimate Interests (or those of a third party) and there is something about your particular situation that makes you want to object to processing on this ground as you feel it impacts on your fundamental rights and freedom – you also have the right to object where we are processing your personal information for direct marketing purposes.

. Object to our processing of your personal information where we are relying on Legitimate Interests (or those of a third party) and there is something about your particular situation that makes you want to object to processing on this ground as you feel it impacts on your fundamental rights and freedom – you also have the right to object where we are processing your personal information for direct marketing purposes. Withdraw Consent. When we use your personal information based on your consent, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time. This will not affect the lawfulness of any processing carried out before you withdraw your consent.

Exercising These Rights. You may submit these requests by email to [legal@payloadcms.com] or our postal address provided above. We may request specific information from you to help us confirm your identity and process your request. Whether or not we are required to fulfill any request you make will depend on a number of factors (e.g., why and how we are processing your personal information), if we reject any request you may make (whether in whole or in part) we will let you know our grounds for doing so at the time, subject to any legal restrictions.

Your Right to Lodge a Complaint with your Supervisory Authority. In addition to your rights outlined above, if you are not satisfied with our response to a request you make, or how we process your personal information, you can make a complaint to the data protection regulator in your habitual place of residence.

For users in the European Economic Area – the contact information for the data protection regulator in your place of residence can be found here: https://edpb.europa.eu/about-edpb/board/members_en

For users in the UK – the contact information for the UK data protection regulator is below: The Information Commissioner’s Office Water Lane, Wycliffe House Wilmslow - Cheshire SK9 5AF Tel. +44 303 123 1113 Website: https://ico.org.uk/make-a-complaint/

Data Processing outside Europe

We are a U.S.-based company and many of our service providers, advisers, partners or other recipients of data are also based in the U.S. This means that, if you use the Service, your personal information will necessarily be accessed and processed in the U.S. It may also be provided to recipients in other countries outside Europe.

It is important to note that that the U.S. is not the subject of an ‘adequacy decision’ under the GDPR – basically, this means that the U.S. legal regime is not considered by relevant European bodies to provide an adequate level of protection for personal information, which is equivalent to that provided by relevant European laws.

Where we share your personal information with third parties who are based outside Europe, we try to ensure a similar degree of protection is afforded to it by making sure one of the following mechanisms is implemented:

Transfers to territories with an adequacy decision . We may transfer your personal information to countries or territories whose laws have been deemed to provide an adequate level of protection for personal information by the European Commission or UK Government (as and where applicable) (from time to time).

. We may transfer your personal information to countries or territories whose laws have been deemed to provide an adequate level of protection for personal information by the European Commission or UK Government (as and where applicable) (from time to time). Transfers to territories without an adequacy decision . We may transfer your personal information to countries or territories whose laws have not been deemed to provide such an adequate level of protection (e.g., the U.S., see above). However, in these cases: we may use specific appropriate safeguards, which are designed to give personal information effectively the same protection it has in Europe – for example, standard-form contracts approved by relevant authorize for this purpose; or in limited circumstances, we may rely on an exception, or ‘derogation’, which permits us to transfer your personal information to such country despite the absence of an ‘adequacy decision’ or ‘appropriate safeguards’ – for example, reliance on your explicit consent to that transfer.

.

You may contact us if you want further information on the specific mechanism used by us when transferring your personal information out of Europe.