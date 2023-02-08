Digital Craftsmanship: How Tekton Retooled with Payload

Tekton, a family-owned company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, specializes in crafting hand tools for mechanical work. Their commitment to precision, excellence, and classic design is evident in every tool they produce.

With a desire to translate this commitment to their digital presence, Tekton sought a partner who shared their passion for excellence in craftsmanship. They didn’t have to look far.

Located just a few miles away, Payload shared Tekton’s intentional approach to building a product that has enduring quality.