Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHub
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Customer Stories
MicrosoftHello BelloHope NetworkTektonMy290
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Start a Project
Schedule a Demo
Headless CMS
Start a Project
Schedule a Demo

Meet your content command center

Creating content shouldn’t require a PhD. With Payload, a minimal and elegant editing experience facilitates the power running behind the scenes.

Schedule a Demo
A collage of Payload admin panel components.
VISUAL EDITING

What you see is (actually) what you get

Effortlessly build and visualize the look and feel of your content alongside your team members—all in real-time. It’s the way content authoring was meant to be.

Explore
a laptop depicting a blog post about space, and how to edit various elements such as rich text, relationships, and media with the Payload visual editor

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code‑based customization and developer-friendly features.

Microsoft - Payload ClientMicrosoft - Payload Client
Sowmya Reddy Peta, Engineer
Microsoft front end screenshots

Simplify your stack

Payload is fully extensible, allowing you to prioritize requirements, reduce development costs, and avoid the bloat—along with vendor lock-in.


Embrace Payload's open-source flexibility to build on your terms.

Schedule a Demo
A collage of admin panel components around a landing page.

01

AI

From translations to dynamic image generation and an intelligent writing assistant, Payload’s AI toolset is thoughtfully engineered to accompany your creative and professional endeavors, not replace them.

Explore
A dialog for generating images in Payload using AI.A dialog for generating images in Payload using AI.
02

SEO-Native

Beyond unparalleled speed, Payload features a no-frills, Google-informed standard to organically position your content for maximum reach. No black magic, just the best methods to position your content.

Explore
SEO plugin featuresSEO plugin features
03

Form Builder

Directly create forms within your ecosystem, seamlessly integrating with your design system—no more third-party forms, no extra code.

Explore
build a formbuild a form
04

Live Preview

Avoid unnecessary clicks and endless drafts by seeing your work live as you build, and even adjust each breakpoint setting to see how those same changes render on mobile and elsewhere.

Explore
live preview editinglive preview editing
05

Publishing Workflows

Build a publishing workflow that can be as elaborate or as simple as necessary. Stay informed and enhance collaboration with notifications and inline feedback, delivering content that's not just timely, but meets your standards.

Explore
Approval WorkflowsApproval Workflows
06

Field-Based Localization

Deep field-based localization support. Maintaining as many locales as you need is easy, and features internationalization support.

Explore
1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
2
3
export default buildConfig({
4
collections: [
5
// collections go here
6
],
7
localization: {
8
locales: [
9
{
10
label: 'English',
11
code: 'en',
12
},
13
{
14
label: 'Arabic',
15
code: 'ar',
16
// set default text-alignment on Input fields
17
// to rtl (right-to-left) when current locale is rtl
18
rtl: true,
19
},
20
],
21
defaultLocale: 'en',
22
fallback: true,
23
},
24
})
25

Headless without the heartache

Payload has modernized headless CMS, featuring an editing experience with every amenity, none of the bloat, and the extensibility to build what you need.

Schedule a Demo

01

Publishing Workflows

Approval workflows ensure your content doesn't miss a step.

02

Localization Support

Field-based localization simplifies maintenance across all your locales.

03

Multi-Tenancy

Share your infrastructure and codebase across multiple tenants.

04

User Authentication

Highly secure and customizable user authentication.

05

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Enhance security while modernizing user access.

06

Extend with React Components

Payload provides for a pattern to supply your own React components.

07

Add Custom API Endpoints

Build custom functionality into Payload.

08

Audit Logs & Version Control

Maintain a detailed audit log and roll back when necessary.

Stripe Overlay
Stripe Overlay
Stripe Overlay

Schedule time with us

What we'll talk about:

  • Dedicated engineering support
  • Demo of enterprise features, including visual editing and AI
  • Custom solutions to extend Payload
  • Influence over the Payload roadmap
Stripe Overlay