SEO Plugin

This plugin allows you to easily manage SEO metadata for your application from within your Admin Panel. When enabled on your Collections and Globals, it adds a new meta field group containing title , description , and image by default. Your front-end application can then use this data to render meta tags however your application requires. For example, you would inject a title tag into the <head> of your page using meta.title as its content.

As users are editing documents within the Admin Panel, they have the option to "auto-generate" these fields. When clicked, this plugin will execute your own custom functions that re-generate the title, description, and image. This way you can build your own SEO writing assistance directly into your application. For example, you could append your site name onto the page title, or use the document's excerpt field as the description, or even integrate with some third-party API to generate the image using AI.

To help you visualize what your page might look like in a search engine, a preview is rendered on the page just beneath the meta fields. This preview is updated in real-time as you edit your metadata. There are also visual indicators to help you write effective meta, such as a character counter for the title and description fields. You can even inject your own custom fields into the meta field group as your application requires, like og:title or json-ld . If you've ever used something like Yoast SEO, this plugin might feel very familiar.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core features

Adds a meta field group to every SEO-enabled collection or global

field group to every SEO-enabled collection or global Allows you to define custom functions to auto-generate metadata

Displays hints and indicators to help content editors write effective meta

Renders a snippet of what a search engine might display

Extendable so you can define custom fields like og:title or json-ld

or Soon will support dynamic variable injection

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:

1 pnpm add @payloadcms/plugin-seo

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' ; 2 import { seoPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-seo' ; 3 4 const config = buildConfig ( { 5 collections : [ 6 { 7 slug : 'pages' , 8 fields : [ ] 9 } , 10 { 11 slug : 'media' , 12 upload : { 13 staticDir : 14 } , 15 fields : [ ] 16 } 17 ] , 18 plugins : [ 19 seoPlugin ( { 20 collections : [ 21 'pages' , 22 ] , 23 uploadsCollection : 'media' , 24 generateTitle : ( { doc } ) => ` Website.com — ${ doc . title } ` , 25 generateDescription : ( { doc } ) => doc . excerpt 26 } ) 27 ] 28 } ) ; 29 30 export default config ;

Options

collections

An array of collections slugs to enable SEO. Enabled collections receive a meta field which is an object of title, description, and image subfields.

globals

An array of global slugs to enable SEO. Enabled globals receive a meta field which is an object of title, description, and image subfields.

fields

A function that takes in the default fields via an object and expects an array of fields in return. You can use this to modify existing fields or add new ones.

1 2 { 3 4 seoPlugin ( { 5 fields : ( { defaultFields } ) => [ 6 ... defaultFields , 7 { 8 name : 'customField' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 }

uploadsCollection

Set the uploadsCollection to your application's upload-enabled collection slug. This is used to provide an image field on the meta field group.

tabbedUI

When the tabbedUI property is true , it appends an SEO tab onto your config using Payload's Tabs Field. If your collection is not already tab-enabled, meaning the first field in your config is not of type tabs , then one will be created for you called Content . Defaults to false . Note that the order of plugins or fields in your config may affect whether or not the plugin can smartly merge tabs with your existing fields. If you have a complex structure we recommend you make use of the fields directly instead of relying on this config option.

If you wish to continue to use top-level or sidebar fields with tabbedUI , you must not let the default Content tab get created for you (see the note above). Instead, you must define the first field of your config with type tabs and place all other fields adjacent to this one.

generateTitle

A function that allows you to return any meta title, including from the document's content.

1 2 { 3 4 seoPlugin ( { 5 generateTitle : ( { doc } ) => ` Website.com — ${ doc ?. title } ` , 6 } ) 7 }

All "generate" functions receive the following arguments:

Argument Description collectionConfig The configuration of the collection. collectionSlug The slug of the collection. doc The data of the current document. docPermissions The permissions of the document. globalConfig The configuration of the global. globalSlug The slug of the global. hasPublishPermission Whether the user has permission to publish the document. hasSavePermission Whether the user has permission to save the document. id The ID of the document. initialData The initial data of the document. initialState The initial state of the document. locale The locale of the document. preferencesKey The preferences key of the document. publishedDoc The published document. req The Payload request object containing user , payload , i18n , etc. title The title of the document. versionsCount The number of versions of the document.

generateDescription

A function that allows you to return any meta description, including from the document's content.

1 2 { 3 4 seoPlugin ( { 5 generateDescription : ( { doc } ) => doc ?. excerpt , 6 } ) 7 }

For a full list of arguments, see the generateTitle function.

generateImage

A function that allows you to return any meta image, including from the document's content.

1 2 { 3 4 seoPlugin ( { 5 generateImage : ( { doc } ) => doc ?. featuredImage , 6 } ) 7 }

For a full list of arguments, see the generateTitle function.

generateURL

A function called by the search preview component to display the actual URL of your page.

1 2 { 3 4 seoPlugin ( { 5 generateURL : ( { doc , collectionSlug } ) => 6 ` https://yoursite.com/ ${ collectionSlug } / ${ doc ?. slug } ` , 7 } ) 8 }

For a full list of arguments, see the generateTitle function.

interfaceName

Rename the meta group interface name that is generated for TypeScript and GraphQL.

1 2 { 3 4 seoPlugin ( { 5 interfaceName : 'customInterfaceNameSEO' , 6 } ) 7 }

Direct use of fields

There is the option to directly import any of the fields from the plugin so that you can include them anywhere as needed.

You will still need to configure the plugin in the Payload Config in order to configure the generation functions. Since these fields are imported and used directly, they don't have access to the plugin config so they may need additional arguments to work the same way.

1 import { 2 MetaDescriptionField , 3 MetaImageField , 4 MetaTitleField , 5 OverviewField , 6 PreviewField , 7 } from '@payloadcms/plugin-seo/fields' 8 9 10 MetaImageField ( { 11 12 relationTo : 'media' , 13 14 15 hasGenerateFn : true , 16 } ) 17 18 MetaDescriptionField ( { 19 20 hasGenerateFn : true , 21 } ) 22 23 MetaTitleField ( { 24 25 hasGenerateFn : true , 26 } ) 27 28 PreviewField ( { 29 30 hasGenerateFn : true , 31 32 33 titlePath : 'meta.title' , 34 descriptionPath : 'meta.description' , 35 } ) 36 37 OverviewField ( { 38 39 titlePath : 'meta.title' , 40 descriptionPath : 'meta.description' , 41 imagePath : 'meta.image' , 42 } )

Tip: You can override the length rules by changing the minLength and maxLength props on the fields. In the case of the OverviewField you can use titleOverrides and descriptionOverrides to override the length rules.

TypeScript

All types can be directly imported:

1 import type { 2 PluginConfig , 3 GenerateTitle , 4 GenerateDescription , 5 GenerateURL 6 } from '@payloadcms/plugin-seo/types' ;

You can then pass the collections from your generated Payload types into the generation types, for example:

1 import type { Page } from './payload-types.ts' 2 3 import type { GenerateTitle } from '@payloadcms/plugin-seo/types' 4 5 const generateTitle : GenerateTitle < Page > = async ( { doc , locale } ) => { 6 return ` Website.com — ${ doc ?. title } ` 7 }

Examples

The Templates Directory contains an official Website Template and E-commerce Template which demonstrates exactly how to configure this plugin in Payload and implement it on your front-end.

Screenshots