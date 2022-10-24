Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.
Being native to Next.js means that Payload delivers seamless integration and unmatched performance for modern web development.
Bring your front and back-end together in perfect harmony, simplifying deployment and enhancing collaboration across your entire stack.
Extend your admin panel with server components, reducing client-side load and keeping business logic behind the scenes.
Payload supports Turbopack from the start, accelerating development with instant updates and a brilliant developer experience.
A Next.js foundation allows effortless deploy of your full stack to serverless platforms like Vercel, streamlining your workflow and boosting scalability.
While both Payload and Strapi provide features labeled as 'visual editing,' the similarities stop there. Strapi redirects users to the corresponding content block in the CMS for edits. In contrast, Payload enables users to click, point, and edit as they navigate—bypassing the need to interact with the CMS.
Payload's code-first architecture ensures long-term efficiency and cost-effectiveness by simplifying extensions and maintenance, in contrast to Strapi's more complex "pseudo no-code" approach.
Payload is config-based, not generated via GUI. If you're going to write code, then write code. Leverage your version control, share fields and functions between projects, and get started without clicking around a GUI for every project.
Payload's extensibility is made simple through a native TypeScript, config-based approach. In contrast, extending Strapi demands a deeper dive into its specific concepts, slowing speed to and after production.
Payload distinguishes itself from Strapi with advanced features such as conditional logic, multi-level nested blocks, relationship ordering, live preview, and more.
Manage all your content, alongside your products, in a single, powerful editing experience.
Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.
npx create-payload-app