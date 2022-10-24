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USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
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CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

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Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
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AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

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Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
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Enterprise Features
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Customer Stories
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Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

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Strapi
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Payload as an alternative to Strapi

When comparing APIs, it's clear that Payload stands out as a simpler, yet highly extensible and customizable headless CMS, especially when contrasted with Strapi.

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Highly customizable admin UI with Payload
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Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.


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Sowmya Reddy Peta, Engineer
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BY THE NUMBERS

Payload is 7x faster than Strapi

Payload vs Strapi

The code for this test is available and open source. You can also read the full study.

Not just compatible with Next.js—built for it.

Being native to Next.js means that Payload delivers seamless integration and unmatched performance for modern web development.

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Harmonious Deployment

Bring your front and back-end together in perfect harmony, simplifying deployment and enhancing collaboration across your entire stack.

Fully Leverage React Server Components

Extend your admin panel with server components, reducing client-side load and keeping business logic behind the scenes.

Turbopack Out of Box

Payload supports Turbopack from the start, accelerating development with instant updates and a brilliant developer experience.

Deploy Serverlessly

A Next.js foundation allows effortless deploy of your full stack to serverless platforms like Vercel, streamlining your workflow and boosting scalability.

Payload vs Strapi





Enterprise

True visual editing

While both Payload and Strapi provide features labeled as 'visual editing,' the similarities stop there. Strapi redirects users to the corresponding content block in the CMS for edits. In contrast, Payload enables users to click, point, and edit as they navigate—bypassing the need to interact with the CMS.

Explore Visual Editor
a laptop depicting a blog post about space, and how to edit various elements such as rich text, relationships, and media with the Payload visual editora laptop depicting a blog post about space, and how to edit various elements such as rich text, relationships, and media with the Payload visual editor

Effortless extensibility & future-proofing

Payload's code-first architecture ensures long-term efficiency and cost-effectiveness by simplifying extensions and maintenance, in contrast to Strapi's more complex "pseudo no-code" approach.

Learn about Hooks
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import type { FieldHook } from 'payload/types'
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// Field hook type is a generic that takes three arguments:
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// 1: The document type
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// 2: The value type
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// 3: The sibling data type
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type ExampleFieldHook = FieldHook<ExampleDocumentType, string, SiblingDataType>
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const exampleFieldHook: ExampleFieldHook = (args) => {
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const {
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value, // Typed as `string` as shown above
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data, // Typed as a Partial of your ExampleDocumentType
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siblingData, // Typed as a Partial of SiblingDataType
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originalDoc, // Typed as ExampleDocumentType
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operation,
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req,
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} = args
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// Do something here...
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return value // should return a string as typed above, undefined, or null
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}
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Code-first vs GUI-based

Payload is config-based, not generated via GUI. If you're going to write code, then write code. Leverage your version control, share fields and functions between projects, and get started without clicking around a GUI for every project.

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import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
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export const Orders: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'orders',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'total',
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type: 'number',
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required: true,
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},
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{
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name: 'placedBy',
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type: 'relationship',
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relationTo: 'customers',
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required: true,
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},
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],
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You don't need to "learn" Payload

Payload's extensibility is made simple through a native TypeScript, config-based approach. In contrast, extending Strapi demands a deeper dive into its specific concepts, slowing speed to and after production.

Read the Docs
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import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
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import { mongooseAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb';
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import { viteBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-vite';
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import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical';
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export default buildConfig({
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admin: {
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bundler: viteBundler(),
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},
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db: mongooseAdapter({}),
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editor: lexicalEditor({}),
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collections: [
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{
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slug: 'pages',
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fields: [
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{ name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true },
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{ name: 'content', type: 'richText', required: true },
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],
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},
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],
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globals: [
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{
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slug: 'header',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'nav',
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type: 'relationship',
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relationTo: 'pages',
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},
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],
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},
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],
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});
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Feature-rich

Payload distinguishes itself from Strapi with advanced features such as conditional logic, multi-level nested blocks, relationship ordering, live preview, and more.

Read the Docs
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{
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'enableGreeting',
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type: 'checkbox',
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defaultValue: false,
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},
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{
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name: 'greeting',
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type: 'text',
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admin: {
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condition: (data, siblingData, { user }) => {
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if (data.enableGreeting) {
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return true
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} else {
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return false
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}
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},
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},
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},
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]
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}
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With Payload, you can power anything. Or everything.

01

Headless CMS

Create with a minimal, powerful editing experience. Extend effortlessly.

02

Enterprise App Builder

Build modern, sophisticated tools—while saving development costs.

03

Headless Ecommerce

Manage all your content, alongside your products, in a single, powerful editing experience.

04

Digital Asset Management

Ensure brand consistency by seamlessly managing digital assets within your CMS.

Connect with us.

Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.

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Payload on Discord

npx create-payload-app