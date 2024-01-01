Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHub
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Customer Stories
MicrosoftHello BelloHope NetworkTektonMy290
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Schedule a Demo
Digital Asset Management
Schedule a Demo
AVAILABLE 2024

A smarter way to manage digital assets

Keep your assets where they belong—alongside your content. With Payload, seamlessly integrate your CMS and digital asset management tool to save time, hassle, and budget.

Schedule a Demo
Website screenshot
Floating admin panel elements

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code‑based customization and developer-friendly features.

Microsoft - Payload ClientMicrosoft - Payload Client
Sowmya Reddy Peta, Engineer
Microsoft front end screenshots

The answer to build vs buy

When it comes to digital asset management, don't surrender to SaaS. Prioritize your requirements, reduce development costs (along with avoiding vendor lock-in) and embrace Payload's open-source nature to build on your terms.

Schedule a Demo
01

Asset Organization

Payload comes equipped with an advanced file upload, storage, and management system. Create entire media libraries, gate content as needed to provide downloadable files to select users, and extend as desired by seamlessly adding essential fields.

Read Docs
organize images in digital asset managementorganize images in digital asset management
02

Share among individuals or teams

Effortlessly locate, edit, and share assets across teams, channels, and individuals. Payload's DAM admin panel prompts better collaboration, workflow and asset lifecycle management, and easy accessibility.

share files in digital asset managementshare files in digital asset management
03

Version Control & Audit Logs

Out-of-box features like autosave, customizable workflows, and comprehensive audit logs streamline the management of digital content revisions and ensure the integrity of digital asset operations.

Read Docs
audit logs and version historyaudit logs and version history
04

Field-Level Access Control

Effortlessly map permissions across teams, service lines, or entire departments, down to the individual employee and asset field level. This streamlines user onboarding, enhances security, and ensures dynamic access control.

Read Docs
access control in digital asset managementaccess control in digital asset management
05

Enterprise-ready Security

Payload prioritizes security with robust features like SSO, customizable authentication, and detailed access controls, ensuring data is protected against web threats. This makes it a secure choice for digital asset management with enterprise-grade compliance.

Explore
Screenshots of a list of users and a login dialog.Screenshots of a list of users and a login dialog.
Stripe Overlay
Stripe Overlay
Stripe Overlay

Schedule time with us

What we'll talk about:

  • Dedicated engineering support
  • Demo of enterprise features, including visual editing and AI
  • Custom solutions to extend Payload
  • Influence over the Payload roadmap
Stripe Overlay