When it comes to digital asset management, don't surrender to SaaS. Prioritize your requirements, reduce development costs (along with avoiding vendor lock-in) and embrace Payload's open-source nature to build on your terms.
Payload comes equipped with an advanced file upload, storage, and management system. Create entire media libraries, gate content as needed to provide downloadable files to select users, and extend as desired by seamlessly adding essential fields.
Effortlessly locate, edit, and share assets across teams, channels, and individuals. Payload's DAM admin panel prompts better collaboration, workflow and asset lifecycle management, and easy accessibility.
Out-of-box features like autosave, customizable workflows, and comprehensive audit logs streamline the management of digital content revisions and ensure the integrity of digital asset operations.
Effortlessly map permissions across teams, service lines, or entire departments, down to the individual employee and asset field level. This streamlines user onboarding, enhances security, and ensures dynamic access control.
Payload prioritizes security with robust features like SSO, customizable authentication, and detailed access controls, ensuring data is protected against web threats. This makes it a secure choice for digital asset management with enterprise-grade compliance.