It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Multi‑tenancy

Scale effortlessly across as many tenants as necessary, all managed from a single codebase.

multi-tenant stack of domains, but whoa, they are under one code base

Multi‑tenancy as a concept, not a feature

In most headless CMS solutions, multi-tenancy is a complex and costly feature, often requiring duplicate codebases, separate environments, and messy deployment processes.


Payload is the only solution where multi-tenancy is a concept rather than an added feature.


Unlike other systems that link pricing to the number of environments, multi-tenancy is built into our architecture, providing a more streamlined, scalable, and cost-effective approach.

Endless environments, no code necessary

Add and manage as many tenants as necessary without writing a single line of new code. Each tenant, whether a subbrand, region, or client, is supported seamlessly.

multi-tenant super admin's list of tenantsmulti-tenant super admin's list of tenants

Granular control, global visibility

Global admins see all, while tenants are restricted to their data—ensuring precise, role-based access with zero compromises.

Multi-tenant user list and specific user with tenant roleMulti-tenant user list and specific user with tenant role

Dynamic deployment, tailored frontend experience

Serve unique, branded environments across multiple domains—all from one codebase, with Payload's admin panel adapting dynamically for each tenant.

different styled front ends and CMS for one multi-tenant code base
