In most headless CMS solutions, multi-tenancy is a complex and costly feature, often requiring duplicate codebases, separate environments, and messy deployment processes.
Payload is the only solution where multi-tenancy is a concept rather than an added feature.
Unlike other systems that link pricing to the number of environments, multi-tenancy is built into our architecture, providing a more streamlined, scalable, and cost-effective approach.
Add and manage as many tenants as necessary without writing a single line of new code. Each tenant, whether a subbrand, region, or client, is supported seamlessly.
Global admins see all, while tenants are restricted to their data—ensuring precise, role-based access with zero compromises.
Serve unique, branded environments across multiple domains—all from one codebase, with Payload's admin panel adapting dynamically for each tenant.