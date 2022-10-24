What is Payload?
Payload is the Next.js fullstack framework.
Write a Payload Config and instantly get a full Admin Panel, a database with migrations, REST and GraphQL APIs, authentication, access control, file storage, live preview, and more — all in one open-source TypeScript codebase you own and deploy anywhere.
Use Cases
See how teams use Payload for headless CMS, internal tools, commerce, and DAM workloads — and whether it fits yours.
Core Concepts
Get familiar with the high-level concepts Payload is built around before you write any code.
Installation
Add Payload to a new or existing Next.js app and get the Admin Panel running in minutes.
The Admin Panel
Explore the auto-generated React UI that matches the shape of your data and extends with your own components.
Database & Schema
Direct DB access and ownership with migrations, transactions, and proper indexing across MongoDB and Postgres.
REST & GraphQL APIs
Instant REST, GraphQL, and straight-to-DB Node.js APIs generated from your config.
Authentication
A full auth system you can use in your Payload app and reuse in your own frontends.
Access Control
A deeply customizable access pattern that runs at the document, field, and operation level.
File Uploads
Built-in file storage, image resizing, focal-point cropping, and media access control.
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