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Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
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USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

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Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

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Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
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Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
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Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

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What is Payload?

Payload is the Next.js fullstack framework.

Write a Payload Config and instantly get a full Admin Panel, a database with migrations, REST and GraphQL APIs, authentication, access control, file storage, live preview, and more — all in one open-source TypeScript codebase you own and deploy anywhere.

Use Cases

See how teams use Payload for headless CMS, internal tools, commerce, and DAM workloads — and whether it fits yours.

Core Concepts

Get familiar with the high-level concepts Payload is built around before you write any code.

Installation

Add Payload to a new or existing Next.js app and get the Admin Panel running in minutes.

The Admin Panel

Explore the auto-generated React UI that matches the shape of your data and extends with your own components.

Database & Schema

Direct DB access and ownership with migrations, transactions, and proper indexing across MongoDB and Postgres.

REST & GraphQL APIs

Instant REST, GraphQL, and straight-to-DB Node.js APIs generated from your config.

Authentication

A full auth system you can use in your Payload app and reuse in your own frontends.

Access Control

A deeply customizable access pattern that runs at the document, field, and operation level.

File Uploads

Built-in file storage, image resizing, focal-point cropping, and media access control.

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