What is Payload?

Write a Payload Config and instantly get a full Admin Panel, a database with migrations, REST and GraphQL APIs, authentication, access control, file storage, live preview, and more — all in one open-source TypeScript codebase you own and deploy anywhere.

Use Cases

See how teams use Payload for headless CMS, internal tools, commerce, and DAM workloads — and whether it fits yours.

Core Concepts

Get familiar with the high-level concepts Payload is built around before you write any code.

Installation

Add Payload to a new or existing Next.js app and get the Admin Panel running in minutes.

The Admin Panel

Explore the auto-generated React UI that matches the shape of your data and extends with your own components.

Database & Schema

Direct DB access and ownership with migrations, transactions, and proper indexing across MongoDB and Postgres.

REST & GraphQL APIs

Instant REST, GraphQL, and straight-to-DB Node.js APIs generated from your config.

Authentication

A full auth system you can use in your Payload app and reuse in your own frontends.

Access Control

A deeply customizable access pattern that runs at the document, field, and operation level.

File Uploads

Built-in file storage, image resizing, focal-point cropping, and media access control.