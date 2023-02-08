Your data belongs to you. Payload is the open-source, headless CMS and content framework that delivers the flexibility to build what you need, and get out of the way.
Own Your Data
With Payload's open-source content framework, your company's data belongs to you and not a SaaS.
Modern Development
Written in React & TypeScript, rapidly iterate and deliver solutions on time and under budget.
Future-Proof
Payload is designed for extensibility, allowing your team to build anything while reducing development costs.
lightning fast
Payload's GraphQL API is 700% faster than competitors, reducing server costs and boosting performance.
A Marketing Toolset
Create and manage content with a minimal, intuitive UI, loaded with world-class features.
a modern infrastructure
Get everything you'd expect from a headless CMS, along with the utility of a full backend framework .
No Vendor Lock-in
Because of Payload’s open-source nature, you have complete control over your data. It supports air-gapped environments, allowing you to prioritize the highest level of security and isolation for your sensitive information.
Whether you're not comfortable handing your data over to pricey and bloated SaaS options, or exist in an industry with compliance regulation, Payload gives you freedom and ownership of what's yours.
Editing Experience
Empower your team of editors or marketers to effortlessly create and manage content with a clean and intuitive editing experience—with features ranging from visual editing to AI translations, and everything in between. Customize your admin UI and granular access controls for flexibility and control what fit your needs.
Modernize Your Infrastructure
As an application framework, Payload redefines what's possible in enterprise web and app development—simply define your schema in code and get a comprehensive TypeScript backend. It combines an API-first approach, customizable content models, and automatic REST API generation for unmatched adaptability and integration.
Payload can always keep up with your ambition, and help you depart restrictive or antiquated microservices.
