A fully functional REST API is automatically generated from your Collection and Global configs.

The REST API is a fully functional HTTP client that allows you to interact with your Documents in a RESTful manner. It supports all CRUD operations and is equipped with automatic pagination, depth, and sorting. All Payload API routes are mounted and prefixed to your config's routes.api URL segment (default: /api ).

For example, if you have a Collection called pages , you can fetch its documents directly from the browser or any HTTP client:

1 fetch ( 'https://localhost:3000/api/pages' ) 2 . then ( ( res ) => res . json ( ) ) 3 . then ( ( data ) => console . log ( data ) )

To enhance DX, you can use Payload SDK to query your REST API.

REST query parameters:

depth - automatically populates relationships and uploads

locale - retrieves document(s) in a specific locale

fallback-locale - specifies a fallback locale if no locale value exists

select - specifies which fields to include in the result

populate - specifies which fields to include in the result from populated documents

limit - limits the number of documents returned

page - specifies which page to get documents from when used with a limit

sort - specifies the field(s) to use to sort the returned documents by

where - specifies advanced filters to use to query documents

joins - specifies the custom request for each join field by name of the field

Collections

Each collection is mounted using its slug value. For example, if a collection's slug is users , all corresponding routes will be mounted on /api/users .

Note: Collection slugs must be formatted in kebab-case

All CRUD operations are exposed as follows:

Operation Method Path View Find GET /api/{collection-slug} Find By ID GET /api/{collection-slug}/{id} Count GET /api/{collection-slug}/count Create POST /api/{collection-slug} Update PATCH /api/{collection-slug} Update By ID PATCH /api/{collection-slug}/{id} Delete DELETE /api/{collection-slug} Delete by ID DELETE /api/{collection-slug}/{id}

Auth Operations

Auth enabled collections are also given the following endpoints:

Operation Method Path View Login POST /api/{user-collection}/login Logout POST /api/{user-collection}/logout Unlock POST /api/{user-collection}/unlock Refresh POST /api/{user-collection}/refresh-token Verify User POST /api/{user-collection}/verify/{token} Current User GET /api/{user-collection}/me Forgot Password POST /api/{user-collection}/forgot-password Reset Password POST /api/{user-collection}/reset-password

Globals

Globals cannot be created or deleted, so there are only two REST endpoints opened:

Operation Method Path View Get Global GET /api/globals/{global-slug} Update Global POST /api/globals/{global-slug}

Preferences

In addition to the dynamically generated endpoints above Payload also has REST endpoints to manage the admin user preferences for data specific to the authenticated user.

Operation Method Path View Get Preference GET /api/payload-preferences/{key} Create Preference POST /api/payload-preferences/{key} Delete Preference DELETE /api/payload-preferences/{key}

Custom Endpoints

Additional REST API endpoints can be added to your application by providing an array of endpoints in various places within a Payload Config. Custom endpoints are useful for adding additional middleware on existing routes or for building custom functionality into Payload apps and plugins. Endpoints can be added at the top of the Payload Config, collections , and globals and accessed respective of the api and slugs you have configured.

Custom endpoints are not authenticated by default. You are responsible for securing your own endpoints.

Each endpoint object needs to have:

Property Description path A string for the endpoint route after the collection or globals slug method The lowercase HTTP verb to use: 'get', 'head', 'post', 'put', 'delete', 'connect' or 'options' handler A function that accepts req - PayloadRequest object which contains Web Request properties, currently authenticated user and the Local API instance payload . custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

Example:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 4 export const Orders : CollectionConfig = { 5 slug : 'orders' , 6 fields : [ 7 8 ] , 9 endpoints : [ 10 { 11 path : '/:id/tracking' , 12 method : 'get' , 13 handler : async ( req ) => { 14 const tracking = await getTrackingInfo ( req . routeParams . id ) 15 16 if ( ! tracking ) { 17 return Response . json ( { error : 'not found' } , { status : 404 } ) 18 } 19 20 return Response . json ( { 21 message : ` Hello ${ req . routeParams . name as string } @ ${ req . routeParams . group as string } ` , 22 } ) 23 } , 24 } , 25 { 26 path : '/:id/tracking' , 27 method : 'post' , 28 handler : async ( req ) => { 29 30 31 32 const data = await req . json ( ) 33 await req . payload . update ( { 34 collection : 'tracking' , 35 data : { 36 37 } , 38 } ) 39 return Response . json ( { 40 message : 'successfully updated tracking info' , 41 } ) 42 } , 43 } , 44 { 45 path : '/:id/forbidden' , 46 method : 'post' , 47 handler : async ( req ) => { 48 49 if ( ! req . user ) { 50 return Response . json ( { error : 'forbidden' } , { status : 403 } ) 51 } 52 53 54 55 return Response . json ( { 56 message : 'successfully updated tracking info' , 57 } ) 58 } , 59 } , 60 ] , 61 }

Note: req will have the payload object and can be used inside your endpoint handlers for making calls like req.payload.find() that will make use of Access Control and Hooks.

Root-level routes

Custom endpoints defined in your Payload Config are always mounted under your configured routes.api path (default: /api ). To define a route that is not prefixed by this path, add a Next.js Route Handler at the desired location in your app directory:

1 2 3 export const GET = async ( ) => { 4 return Response . json ( { 5 message : 'This is an example of a custom route.' , 6 } ) 7 }

Helpful tips

req.data

Data is not automatically appended to the request. You can read the body data by calling await req.json() .

Or you could use our helper function that mutates the request and appends data and file if found.

1 import { addDataAndFileToRequest } from 'payload' 2 3 4 { 5 path : '/:id/tracking' , 6 method : 'post' , 7 handler : async ( req ) => { 8 await addDataAndFileToRequest ( req ) 9 await req . payload . update ( { 10 collection : 'tracking' , 11 data : { 12 13 } 14 } ) 15 return Response . json ( { 16 message : 'successfully updated tracking info' 17 } ) 18 } 19 }

req.locale & req.fallbackLocale

The locale and the fallback locale are not automatically appended to custom endpoint requests. If you would like to add them you can use this helper function.

1 import { addLocalesToRequestFromData } from 'payload' 2 3 4 { 5 path : '/:id/tracking' , 6 method : 'post' , 7 handler : async ( req ) => { 8 await addLocalesToRequestFromData ( req ) 9 10 return Response . json ( { message : 'success' } ) 11 } 12 }

headersWithCors

By default, custom endpoints don't handle CORS headers in responses. The headersWithCors function checks the Payload config and sets the appropriate CORS headers in the response accordingly.

1 import { headersWithCors } from 'payload' 2 3 4 { 5 path : '/:id/tracking' , 6 method : 'post' , 7 handler : async ( req ) => { 8 return Response . json ( 9 { message : 'success' } , 10 { 11 headers : headersWithCors ( { 12 headers : new Headers ( ) , 13 req , 14 } ) 15 } , 16 ) 17 } 18 }

Method Override for GET Requests

Payload supports a method override feature that allows you to send GET requests using the HTTP POST method. This can be particularly useful in scenarios when the query string in a regular GET request is too long.

How to Use

To use this feature, include the X-Payload-HTTP-Method-Override header set to GET in your POST request. The parameters should be sent in the body of the request with the Content-Type set to application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

Example

Here is an example of how to use the method override to perform a GET request:

Using Method Override (POST)

1 const res = await fetch ( ` ${ api } / ${ collectionSlug } ` , { 2 method : 'POST' , 3 credentials : 'include' , 4 headers : { 5 'Accept-Language' : i18n . language , 6 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' , 7 'X-Payload-HTTP-Method-Override' : 'GET' , 8 } , 9 body : qs . stringify ( { 10 depth : 1 , 11 locale : 'en' , 12 } ) , 13 } )

Equivalent Regular GET Request

1 const res = await fetch ( ` ${ api } / ${ collectionSlug } ?depth=1&locale=en ` , { 2 method : 'GET' , 3 credentials : 'include' , 4 headers : { 5 'Accept-Language' : i18n . language , 6 } , 7 } )

Passing as JSON

When using X-Payload-HTTP-Method-Override , it expects the body to be a query string. If you want to pass JSON instead, you can set the Content-Type to application/json and include the JSON body in the request.

Example

1 const res = await fetch ( ` ${ api } / ${ collectionSlug } / ${ id } ` , { 2 3 method : 'POST' , 4 credentials : 'include' , 5 headers : { 6 'Accept-Language' : i18n . language , 7 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 8 'X-Payload-HTTP-Method-Override' : 'GET' , 9 } , 10 body : JSON . stringify ( { 11 depth : 1 , 12 locale : 'en' , 13 } ) , 14 } )

This can be more efficient for large JSON payloads, as you avoid converting data to and from query strings. However, only certain endpoints support this. Supported endpoints will read the parsed body under a data property, instead of reading from query parameters as with standard GET requests.

Payload REST API SDK

The best, fully type-safe way to query Payload REST API is to use the SDK package, which can be installed with:

1 pnpm add @payloadcms/sdk

Its usage is very similar to the Local API.

Note: The SDK package is currently in beta and may be subject to change in minor versions updates prior to being stable.

Example:

1 import { PayloadSDK } from '@payloadcms/sdk' 2 3 const sdk = new PayloadSDK ( { 4 baseURL : 'https://example.com/api' , 5 } )

For projects without a payload-types.ts file, or when working with multiple Payload configs, you can manually pass the types as a generic:

1 import { PayloadSDK } from '@payloadcms/sdk' 2 import type { Config } from './payload-types' 3 4 const sdk = new PayloadSDK < Config > ( { 5 baseURL : 'https://example.com/api' , 6 } )

Operations

1 2 const posts = await sdk . find ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 draft : true , 5 limit : 10 , 6 locale : 'en' , 7 page : 1 , 8 where : { _status : { equals : 'published' } } , 9 } ) 10 11 12 const posts = await sdk . findByID ( { 13 id , 14 collection : 'posts' , 15 draft : true , 16 locale : 'en' , 17 } ) 18 19 20 const result = await sdk . login ( { 21 collection : 'users' , 22 data : { 23 email : 'dev@payloadcms.com' , 24 password : '12345' , 25 } , 26 } ) 27 28 29 const result = await sdk . create ( { 30 collection : 'posts' , 31 data : { text : 'text' } , 32 } ) 33 34 35 36 const result = await sdk . create ( { collection : 'media' , file , data : { } } ) 37 38 39 const result = await sdk . count ( { 40 collection : 'posts' , 41 where : { id : { equals : post . id } } , 42 } ) 43 44 45 const result = await sdk . update ( { 46 collection : 'posts' , 47 id : post . id , 48 data : { 49 text : 'updated-text' , 50 } , 51 } ) 52 53 54 const result = await sdk . update ( { 55 collection : 'posts' , 56 where : { 57 id : { 58 equals : post . id , 59 } , 60 } , 61 data : { text : 'updated-text-bulk' } , 62 } ) 63 64 65 const result = await sdk . delete ( { id : post . id , collection : 'posts' } ) 66 67 68 const result = await sdk . delete ( { 69 where : { id : { equals : post . id } } , 70 collection : 'posts' , 71 } ) 72 73 74 const result = await sdk . findGlobal ( { slug : 'global' } ) 75 76 77 const result = await sdk . updateGlobal ( { 78 slug : 'global' , 79 data : { text : 'some-updated-global' } , 80 } ) 81 82 83 const result = await sdk . login ( { 84 collection : 'users' , 85 data : { email : 'dev@payloadcms.com' , password : '123456' } , 86 } ) 87 88 89 const result = await sdk . me ( 90 { collection : 'users' } , 91 { 92 headers : { 93 Authorization : ` JWT ${ user . token } ` , 94 } , 95 } , 96 ) 97 98 99 const result = await sdk . refreshToken ( 100 { collection : 'users' } , 101 { headers : { Authorization : ` JWT ${ user . token } ` } } , 102 ) 103 104 105 const result = await sdk . forgotPassword ( { 106 collection : 'users' , 107 data : { email : user . email } , 108 } ) 109 110 111 const result = await sdk . resetPassword ( { 112 collection : 'users' , 113 data : { password : '1234567' , token : resetPasswordToken } , 114 } ) 115 116 117 const result = await sdk . findVersions ( { 118 collection : 'posts' , 119 where : { parent : { equals : post . id } } , 120 } ) 121 122 123 const result = await sdk . findVersionByID ( { 124 collection : 'posts' , 125 id : version . id , 126 } ) 127 128 129 const result = await sdk . restoreVersion ( { 130 collection : 'posts' , 131 id , 132 } ) 133 134 135 const result = await sdk . findGlobalVersions ( { 136 slug : 'global' , 137 } ) 138 139 140 const result = await sdk . findGlobalVersionByID ( { 141 id : version . id , 142 slug : 'global' , 143 } ) 144 145 146 const result = await sdk . restoreGlobalVersion ( { 147 slug : 'global' , 148 id , 149 } )

Every operation has optional 3rd parameter which is used to add additional data to the RequestInit object (like headers):

1 await sdk . me ( 2 { 3 collection : 'users' , 4 } , 5 { 6 7 headers : { 8 Authorization : ` JWT ${ token } ` , 9 } , 10 } , 11 )

To query custom endpoints, you can use the request method, which is used internally for all other methods:

1 await sdk . request ( { 2 method : 'POST' , 3 path : '/send-data' , 4 json : { 5 id : 1 , 6 } , 7 } )

Custom fetch implementation and baseInit for shared RequestInit properties:

1 const sdk = new PayloadSDK < Config > ( { 2 baseInit : { credentials : 'include' } , 3 baseURL : 'https://example.com/api' , 4 fetch : async ( url , init ) => { 5 console . log ( 'before req' ) 6 const response = await fetch ( url , init ) 7 console . log ( 'after req' ) 8 return response 9 } , 10 } )

Example of a custom fetch implementation for testing the REST API without needing to spin up a next development server: