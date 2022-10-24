REST API
The REST API is a fully functional HTTP client that allows you to interact with your Documents in a RESTful manner. It supports all CRUD operations and is equipped with automatic pagination, depth, and sorting. All Payload API routes are mounted and prefixed to your config's
routes.api URL segment (default:
/api).
For example, if you have a Collection called
pages, you can fetch its documents directly from the browser or any HTTP client:
To enhance DX, you can use Payload SDK to query your REST API.
REST query parameters:
- depth - automatically populates relationships and uploads
- locale - retrieves document(s) in a specific locale
- fallback-locale - specifies a fallback locale if no locale value exists
- select - specifies which fields to include in the result
- populate - specifies which fields to include in the result from populated documents
- limit - limits the number of documents returned
- page - specifies which page to get documents from when used with a limit
- sort - specifies the field(s) to use to sort the returned documents by
- where - specifies advanced filters to use to query documents
- joins - specifies the custom request for each join field by name of the field
Collections
Each collection is mounted using its
slug value. For example, if a collection's slug is
users, all corresponding routes will be mounted on
/api/users.
Note: Collection slugs must be formatted in kebab-case
All CRUD operations are exposed as follows:
|Operation
|Method
|Path
|View
|Find
GET
|/api/{collection-slug}
|Find By ID
GET
|/api/{collection-slug}/{id}
|Count
GET
|/api/{collection-slug}/count
|Create
POST
|/api/{collection-slug}
|Update
PATCH
|/api/{collection-slug}
|Update By ID
PATCH
|/api/{collection-slug}/{id}
|Delete
DELETE
|/api/{collection-slug}
|Delete by ID
DELETE
|/api/{collection-slug}/{id}
Auth Operations
Auth enabled collections are also given the following endpoints:
|Operation
|Method
|Path
|View
|Login
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/login
|Logout
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/logout
|Unlock
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/unlock
|Refresh
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/refresh-token
|Verify User
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/verify/{token}
|Current User
GET
|/api/{user-collection}/me
|Forgot Password
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/forgot-password
|Reset Password
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/reset-password
Globals
Globals cannot be created or deleted, so there are only two REST endpoints opened:
|Operation
|Method
|Path
|View
|Get Global
GET
|/api/globals/{global-slug}
|Update Global
POST
|/api/globals/{global-slug}
Preferences
In addition to the dynamically generated endpoints above Payload also has REST endpoints to manage the admin user preferences for data specific to the authenticated user.
|Operation
|Method
|Path
|View
|Get Preference
GET
|/api/payload-preferences/{key}
|Create Preference
POST
|/api/payload-preferences/{key}
|Delete Preference
DELETE
|/api/payload-preferences/{key}
Custom Endpoints
Additional REST API endpoints can be added to your application by providing an array of
endpoints in various places within a Payload Config. Custom endpoints are useful for adding additional middleware on existing routes or for building custom functionality into Payload apps and plugins. Endpoints can be added at the top of the Payload Config,
collections, and
globals and accessed respective of the api and slugs you have configured.
Each endpoint object needs to have:
Property
Description
A string for the endpoint route after the collection or globals slug
The lowercase HTTP verb to use: 'get', 'head', 'post', 'put', 'delete', 'connect' or 'options'
A function that accepts req -
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Example:
Root-level routes
Custom endpoints defined in your Payload Config are always mounted under your configured
routes.api path (default:
/api). To define a route that is not prefixed by this path, add a Next.js Route Handler at the desired location in your app directory:
Helpful tips
req.data
Data is not automatically appended to the request. You can read the body data by calling
await req.json().
Or you could use our helper function that mutates the request and appends data and file if found.
req.locale &
req.fallbackLocale
The locale and the fallback locale are not automatically appended to custom endpoint requests. If you would like to add them you can use this helper function.
headersWithCors
By default, custom endpoints don't handle CORS headers in responses. The
headersWithCors function checks the Payload config and sets the appropriate CORS headers in the response accordingly.
Method Override for GET Requests
Payload supports a method override feature that allows you to send GET requests using the HTTP POST method. This can be particularly useful in scenarios when the query string in a regular GET request is too long.
How to Use
To use this feature, include the
X-Payload-HTTP-Method-Override header set to
GET in your POST request. The parameters should be sent in the body of the request with the
Content-Type set to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
Example
Here is an example of how to use the method override to perform a GET request:
Using Method Override (POST)
Equivalent Regular GET Request
Passing as JSON
When using
X-Payload-HTTP-Method-Override, it expects the body to be a query string. If you want to pass JSON instead, you can set the
Content-Type to
application/json and include the JSON body in the request.
Example
This can be more efficient for large JSON payloads, as you avoid converting data to and from query strings. However, only certain endpoints support this. Supported endpoints will read the parsed body under a
data property, instead of reading from query parameters as with standard GET requests.
Payload REST API SDK
The best, fully type-safe way to query Payload REST API is to use the SDK package, which can be installed with:
Its usage is very similar to the Local API.
Example:
For projects without a
payload-types.ts file, or when working with multiple Payload configs, you can manually pass the types as a generic:
Operations
Every operation has optional 3rd parameter which is used to add additional data to the RequestInit object (like headers):
To query custom endpoints, you can use the
request method, which is used internally for all other methods:
Custom
fetch implementation and
baseInit for shared
RequestInit properties:
Example of a custom
fetch implementation for testing the REST API without needing to spin up a next development server:
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