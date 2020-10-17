With Pagination you can limit the number of documents returned per page, and get a specific page of results. This is useful for creating paginated lists of documents within your application.

All paginated responses include documents nested within a docs array, and return top-level meta data related to pagination such as totalDocs , limit , totalPages , page , and more.

Note: Collection find queries are paginated automatically.

Options

All Payload APIs support the pagination controls below. With them, you can create paginated lists of documents within your application:

Control Default Description limit 10 Limits the number of documents returned per page. More details. pagination true Set to false to disable pagination and return all documents. page 1 Get a specific page number.

Local API

To specify pagination controls in the Local API, you can use the limit , page , and pagination options in your query:

1 import type { Payload } from 'payload' 2 3 const getPosts = async ( payload : Payload ) => { 4 const posts = await payload . find ( { 5 collection : 'posts' , 6 limit : 10 , 7 page : 2 , 8 } ) 9 10 return posts 11 }

REST API

With the REST API, you can use the pagination controls below as query strings:

1 fetch ( 'https://localhost:3000/api/posts?limit=10&page=2' ) 2 . then ( ( res ) => res . json ( ) ) 3 . then ( ( data ) => console . log ( data ) )

Response

All paginated responses include documents nested within a docs array, and return top-level meta data related to pagination.

The find operation includes the following properties in its response:

Property Description docs Array of documents in the collection totalDocs Total available documents within the collection limit Limit query parameter - defaults to 10 totalPages Total pages available, based upon the limit queried for page Current page number pagingCounter number of the first doc on the current page hasPrevPage true/false if previous page exists hasNextPage true/false if next page exists prevPage number of previous page, null if it doesn't exist nextPage number of next page, null if it doesn't exist

Example response:

1 { 2 3 "docs" : [ 4 { 5 "title" : "Page Title" , 6 "description" : "Some description text" , 7 "priority" : 1 , 8 "createdAt" : "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z" , 9 "updatedAt" : "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z" , 10 "id" : "5f8a46a1dd05db75c3c64760" 11 } 12 ] , 13 14 "totalDocs" : 6 , 15 "limit" : 1 , 16 "totalPages" : 6 , 17 "page" : 1 , 18 "pagingCounter" : 1 , 19 "hasPrevPage" : false , 20 "hasNextPage" : true , 21 "prevPage" : null , 22 "nextPage" : 2 23 }

Limit

You can specify a limit to restrict the number of documents returned per page.

Reminder: By default, any query with limit: 0 will automatically disable pagination.

Performance benefits

If you are querying for a specific document and can reliably expect only one document to match, you can set a limit of 1 (or another low number) to reduce the number of database lookups and improve performance.

For example, when querying a document by a unique field such as slug , you can set the limit to 1 since you know there will only be one document with that slug.

To do this, set the limit option in your query:

1 await payload . find ( { 2 collection : 'posts' , 3 where : { 4 slug : { 5 equals : 'post-1' , 6 } , 7 } , 8 limit : 1 , 9 } )

Disabling pagination

Disabling pagination can improve performance by reducing the overhead of pagination calculations and improve query speed.

For find operations within the Local API, you can disable pagination to retrieve all documents from a collection by passing pagination: false to the find local operation.

To do this, set pagination: false in your query: