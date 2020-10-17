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Pagination

With Pagination you can limit the number of documents returned per page, and get a specific page of results. This is useful for creating paginated lists of documents within your application.

All paginated responses include documents nested within a docs array, and return top-level meta data related to pagination such as totalDocs, limit, totalPages, page, and more.

Options

All Payload APIs support the pagination controls below. With them, you can create paginated lists of documents within your application:

Control

Default

Description

limit

10

Limits the number of documents returned per page. More details.

pagination

true

Set to false to disable pagination and return all documents.

page

1

Get a specific page number.

Local API

To specify pagination controls in the Local API, you can use the limit, page, and pagination options in your query:

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import type { Payload } from 'payload'
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const getPosts = async (payload: Payload) => {
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const posts = await payload.find({
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collection: 'posts',
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limit: 10,
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page: 2,
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})
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return posts
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}

REST API

With the REST API, you can use the pagination controls below as query strings:

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fetch('https://localhost:3000/api/posts?limit=10&page=2')
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.then((res) => res.json())
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.then((data) => console.log(data))

Response

All paginated responses include documents nested within a docs array, and return top-level meta data related to pagination.

The find operation includes the following properties in its response:

Property

Description

docs

Array of documents in the collection

totalDocs

Total available documents within the collection

limit

Limit query parameter - defaults to 10

totalPages

Total pages available, based upon the limit queried for

page

Current page number

pagingCounter

number of the first doc on the current page

hasPrevPage

true/false if previous page exists

hasNextPage

true/false if next page exists

prevPage

number of previous page, null if it doesn't exist

nextPage

number of next page, null if it doesn't exist

Example response:

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{
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// Document Array
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"docs": [
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{
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"title": "Page Title",
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"description": "Some description text",
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"priority": 1,
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"createdAt": "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z",
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"updatedAt": "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z",
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"id": "5f8a46a1dd05db75c3c64760"
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}
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],
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// Metadata
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"totalDocs": 6,
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"limit": 1,
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"totalPages": 6,
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"page": 1,
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"pagingCounter": 1,
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"hasPrevPage": false,
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"hasNextPage": true,
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"prevPage": null,
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"nextPage": 2
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}

Limit

You can specify a limit to restrict the number of documents returned per page.

Performance benefits

If you are querying for a specific document and can reliably expect only one document to match, you can set a limit of 1 (or another low number) to reduce the number of database lookups and improve performance.

For example, when querying a document by a unique field such as slug, you can set the limit to 1 since you know there will only be one document with that slug.

To do this, set the limit option in your query:

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await payload.find({
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collection: 'posts',
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where: {
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slug: {
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equals: 'post-1',
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},
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},
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limit: 1,
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})

Disabling pagination

Disabling pagination can improve performance by reducing the overhead of pagination calculations and improve query speed.

For find operations within the Local API, you can disable pagination to retrieve all documents from a collection by passing pagination: false to the find local operation.

To do this, set pagination: false in your query:

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import type { Payload } from 'payload'
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const getPost = async (payload: Payload) => {
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const posts = await payload.find({
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collection: 'posts',
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where: {
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title: { equals: 'My Post' },
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},
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pagination: false,
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})
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return posts
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}

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