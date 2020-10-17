Pagination
With Pagination you can limit the number of documents returned per page, and get a specific page of results. This is useful for creating paginated lists of documents within your application.
All paginated responses include documents nested within a
docs array, and return top-level meta data related to pagination such as
totalDocs,
limit,
totalPages,
page, and more.
Options
All Payload APIs support the pagination controls below. With them, you can create paginated lists of documents within your application:
Control
Default
Description
Limits the number of documents returned per page. More details.
Set to
Get a specific page number.
Local API
To specify pagination controls in the Local API, you can use the
limit,
page, and
pagination options in your query:
REST API
With the REST API, you can use the pagination controls below as query strings:
Response
All paginated responses include documents nested within a
docs array, and return top-level meta data related to pagination.
The
find operation includes the following properties in its response:
Property
Description
Array of documents in the collection
Total available documents within the collection
Limit query parameter - defaults to
Total pages available, based upon the
Current page number
Example response:
Limit
You can specify a
limit to restrict the number of documents returned per page.
Performance benefits
If you are querying for a specific document and can reliably expect only one document to match, you can set a limit of
1 (or another low number) to reduce the number of database lookups and improve performance.
For example, when querying a document by a unique field such as
slug, you can set the limit to
1 since you know there will only be one document with that slug.
To do this, set the
limit option in your query:
Disabling pagination
Disabling pagination can improve performance by reducing the overhead of pagination calculations and improve query speed.
For
find operations within the Local API, you can disable pagination to retrieve all documents from a collection by passing
pagination: false to the
find local operation.
To do this, set
pagination: false in your query:
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