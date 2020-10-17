DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Pagination

All collection find queries are paginated automatically. Responses are returned with top-level meta data related to pagination, and returned documents are nested within a docs array.

Find response properties:

PropertyDescription
docsArray of documents in the collection
totalDocsTotal available documents within the collection
limitLimit query parameter - defaults to 10
totalPagesTotal pages available, based upon the limit queried for
pageCurrent page number
pagingCounternumber of the first doc on the current page
hasPrevPagetrue/false if previous page exists
hasNextPagetrue/false if next page exists
prevPagenumber of previous page, null if it doesn't exist
nextPagenumber of next page, null if it doesn't exist

Example response:

{
// Document Array
"docs": [
{
"title": "Page Title",
"description": "Some description text",
"priority": 1,
"createdAt": "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z",
"updatedAt": "2020-10-17T01:19:29.858Z",
"id": "5f8a46a1dd05db75c3c64760"
}
],
// Metadata
"totalDocs": 6,
"limit": 1,
"totalPages": 6,
"page": 1,
"pagingCounter": 1,
"hasPrevPage": false,
"hasNextPage": true,
"prevPage": null,
"nextPage": 2
}

#
Pagination controls

All Payload APIs support the pagination controls below. With them, you can create paginated lists of documents within your application:

ControlDescription
limitLimits the number of documents returned
pageGet a specific page number
