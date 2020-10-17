All collection
find queries are paginated automatically. Responses are returned with top-level meta data related to pagination, and returned documents are nested within a
docs array.
Find response properties:
|Property
|Description
|docs
|Array of documents in the collection
|totalDocs
|Total available documents within the collection
|limit
|Limit query parameter - defaults to
10
|totalPages
|Total pages available, based upon the
limit queried for
|page
|Current page number
|pagingCounter
number of the first doc on the current page
|hasPrevPage
true/false if previous page exists
|hasNextPage
true/false if next page exists
|prevPage
number of previous page,
null if it doesn't exist
|nextPage
number of next page,
null if it doesn't exist
Example response:
All Payload APIs support the pagination controls below. With them, you can create paginated lists of documents within your application:
|Control
|Description
limit
|Limits the number of documents returned
page
|Get a specific page number