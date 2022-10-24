Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Secure and customizable authentication

Payload offers out-of-the-box, customizable user authentication, ensuring native security across your apps.

Simplified Authentication for Headless CMS

Authentication for every use case

Securely manage scenarios ranging from e-commerce accounts to user profiles on social sites, Next.js apps, and anywhere else you can imagine.

ecommerce authenticationecommerce authentication

Enterprise-ready security

Payload uses JWT-based tokens and HTTP-only cookies to safeguard your data and users, offering protection from threats like XSS and CSRF across your admin panel and applications.

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const Admins: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'admins',
5
auth: {Code feature
6
tokenExpiration: 7200, // How many seconds to keep the user logged in
7
verify: true, // Require email verification before being allowed to authenticate
8
maxLoginAttempts: 5, // Automatically lock a user out after X amount of failed logins
9
lockTime: 600 * 1000, // Time period to allow the max login attempts
10
// More options are available
11
},
12
fields: [
13
{
14
name: 'role',
15
type: 'select',
16
required: true,
17
options: [
18
'user',
19
'admin',
20
'editor',
21
'developer',
22
],
23
},
24
],
25
}
26

Ready to use operations

Leverage pre-built login, logout, and password reset available through REST, GraphQL, and Node. Move faster with clean, reusable code—no need to build from scratch.

Authentication admin and external loginAuthentication admin and external login

Alternative authorization with API keys

Simplify third-party integrations with non-expiring, user-specific API keys for seamless authentication.

1
const request = await fetch("http://localhost:3000/api/pages", {
2
headers: {
3
Authorization: `${User.slug} API-Key ${YOUR_API_KEY}`,
4
},
5
});
6

Single sign-on (SSO)

Enterprise clients can seamlessly integrate with any SAML or OAuth 2.0 identity provider, and eliminate the need to maintain individual logins.

this is a version of the SSO logo grid block with background fill, especially useful over the gridlinesthis is a version of the SSO logo grid block with background fill, especially useful over the gridlines

Features & extensibility designed so that you'll never hit a roadblock.

01

Swap in custom components

Extend the admin UI with React.

02

Authentication

Payload auth works in your own projects too.

03

Localized content

Easily localize content on a field by field basis.

04

20+ field types

Payload has a field type for anything you need.

05

Handle file uploads

Store uploads locally or in the cloud.

06

Add custom endpoints

Express endpoints for custom functionality.

07

Extend with hooks

A powerful pattern to add your own logic.

08

Manage versions and drafts

Preview drafts and store version history.

