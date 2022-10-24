Fields Overview
Fields are the building blocks of Payload. They define the schema of the Documents that will be stored in the Database, as well as automatically generate the corresponding UI within the Admin Panel.
There are many Field Types to choose from, ranging anywhere from simple text strings to nested arrays and blocks. Most fields save data to the database, while others are strictly presentational. Fields can have Custom Validations, Conditional Logic, Access Control, Hooks, and so much more.
Fields can be endlessly customized in their appearance and behavior without affecting their underlying data structure. Fields are designed to withstand heavy modification or even complete replacement through the use of Custom Field Components.
To configure fields, use the
fields property in your Collection or Global config:
Field Types
Payload provides a wide variety of built-in Field Types, each with its own unique properties and behaviors that determine which values it can accept, how it is presented in the API, and how it will be rendered in the Admin Panel.
To configure fields, use the
fields property in your Collection or Global config:
There are three main categories of fields in Payload:
To begin writing fields, first determine which Field Type best supports your application. Then author your field accordingly using the Field Options for your chosen field type.
Data Fields
Data Fields are used to store data in the Database. All Data Fields have a
name property. This is the key that will be used to store the field's value.
Here are the available Data Fields:
- Array - for repeating content, supports nested fields
- Blocks - for block-based content, supports nested fields
- Checkbox - saves boolean true / false values
- Code - renders a code editor interface that saves a string
- Date - renders a date picker and saves a timestamp
- Email - ensures the value is a properly formatted email address
- Group - nests fields within a keyed object
- JSON - renders a JSON editor interface that saves a JSON object
- Number - saves numeric values
- Point - for location data, saves geometric coordinates
- Radio - renders a radio button group that allows only one value to be selected
- Relationship - assign relationships to other collections
- Rich Text - renders a fully extensible rich text editor
- Select - renders a dropdown / picklist style value selector
- Tabs (Named) - similar to group, but renders nested fields within a tabbed layout
- Text - simple text input that saves a string
- Textarea - similar to text, but allows for multi-line input
- Upload - allows local file and image upload
Presentational Fields
Presentational Fields do not store data in the database. Instead, they are used to organize and present other fields in the Admin Panel, or to add custom UI components.
Here are the available Presentational Fields:
- Collapsible - nests fields within a collapsible component
- Row - aligns fields horizontally
- Tabs (Unnamed) - nests fields within a tabbed layout. It is not presentational if the tab has a name.
- Group (Unnamed) - nests fields within a keyed object. It is not presentational if the group has a name.
- UI - blank field for custom UI components
Virtual Fields
Virtual fields display data that is not stored in the database, but is computed or derived from other fields.
Here are the available Virtual Fields:
- Join - achieves two-way data binding between fields
Virtual Field Configuration
While Join fields are purpose-built virtual field types, any field type can be made virtual by adding the
virtual property to its configuration. This allows you to create computed or relationship-derived fields that appear in API responses without being stored in the database.
Virtual fields are populated during API responses and can be used in the Admin Panel, but their values are not persisted to the database. This makes them ideal for displaying read-only computed data, relationship summaries, or formatted versions of existing field data.
Configuring Virtual Fields
Any field type can be made virtual by adding the
virtual property to the field configuration. The
virtual property can be configured in two ways:
Boolean Virtual Fields
When
virtual is set to
true, the field becomes virtual but doesn't automatically populate any data. You'll typically use Field-level Hooks to compute and populate the field's value:
String Path Virtual Fields
When
virtual is set to a string path, it creates a "virtual relationship field" that automatically resolves to data from another field in the document. This is particularly useful for displaying relationship data:
Virtual Path Syntax
Virtual paths use dot notation to traverse relationships and nested data:
author.name- Gets the
namefield from the
authorrelationship
author.profile.bio- Gets the
biofield from a nested
profileobject within the
authorrelationship
categories.title- For hasMany relationships, returns an array of
titlevalues
request.additionalStakeholders.email- Traverses multiple relationship levels
Important Requirements for Virtual Path Fields:
- Source Relationship Required: The document must have a relationship field that corresponds to the first part of the virtual path. For example, if using
virtual: 'author.name', there must be an
authorrelationship field defined in the same collection.
- Path Resolution: Virtual paths resolve at query time by following the relationships and extracting the specified field values.
- Array Handling: When the virtual path traverses a
hasManyrelationship, the result will be an array of values.
Common Use Cases
Displaying Relationship Names
Instead of just showing relationship IDs, display the actual names or titles:
Multiple Relationship Values
For
hasMany relationships, virtual fields return arrays:
Computed Values
Use hooks to create computed virtual fields:
Virtual Fields in API Responses
Virtual fields appear in API responses alongside regular fields:
Field Options
All fields require at least the
type property. This matches the field to its corresponding Field Type to determine its appearance and behavior within the Admin Panel. Each Field Type has its own unique set of options based on its own type.
To set a field's type, use the
type property in your Field Config:
Field Names
All Data Fields require a
name property. This is the key that will be used to store and retrieve the field's value in the database. This property must be unique amongst this field's siblings.
To set a field's name, use the
name property in your Field Config:
Since field names map directly to keys in API response objects and to column names in the database, they should follow JavaScript identifier conventions: start with a letter or underscore, and contain only letters, numbers, and underscores. Just like all Payload field names are strings, all Payload response objects use strings as their keys — so treat field names as you would a JavaScript variable name.
Payload reserves various field names for internal use. Using reserved field names will result in your field being sanitized from the config.
The following field names are forbidden and cannot be used:
__v
salt
hash
file
status- with Postgres Adapter and when drafts are enabled
Field-level Hooks
In addition to being able to define Hooks on a document-level, you can define extremely granular logic field-by-field.
To define Field-level Hooks, use the
hooks property in your Field Config:
For full details on Field-level Hooks, see the Field Hooks documentation.
Field-level Access Control
In addition to being able to define Access Control on a document-level, you can define extremely granular permissions field-by-field.
To define Field-level Access Control, use the
access property in your Field Config:
For full details on Field-level Access Control, see the Field Access Control documentation.
Default Values
Fields can be optionally prefilled with initial values. This is used in both the Admin Panel as well as API requests to populate missing or undefined field values during the
create or
update operations.
To set a field's default value, use the
defaultValue property in your Field Config:
Default values can be defined as a static value or a function that returns a value. When a
defaultValue is defined statically, Payload's Database Adapters will apply it to the database schema or models.
Functions can be written to make use of the following argument properties:
user- the authenticated user object
locale- the currently selected locale string
req- the
PayloadRequestobject
Here is an example of a
defaultValue function:
Validation
Fields are automatically validated based on their Field Type and other Field Options such as
required or
min and
max value constraints. If needed, however, field validations can be customized or entirely replaced by providing your own custom validation functions.
To set a custom field validation function, use the
validate property in your Field Config:
Custom validation functions should return either
true or a
string representing the error message to display in API responses.
The following arguments are provided to the
validate function:
Argument
Description
The value of the field being validated.
An object with additional data and context. More details
Validation Context
The
ctx argument contains full document data, sibling field data, the current operation, and other useful information such as currently authenticated user:
The following additional properties are provided in the
ctx object:
Property
Description
An object containing the full collection or global document currently being edited.
An object containing document data that is scoped to only fields within the same parent of this field.
Will be
The full path to the field in the schema, represented as an array of string segments, including array indexes. I.e
The
The current HTTP request object. Contains
Either
Localized and Built-in Error Messages
You can return localized error messages by utilizing the translation function provided in the
req object:
This way you can use Custom Translations as well as Payload's built in error messages (like
validation:required used in the example above). For a full list of available translation strings, see the english translation file of Payload.
Reusing Default Field Validations
When using custom validation functions, Payload will use yours in place of the default. However, you might want to simply augment the default validation with your own custom logic.
To reuse default field validations, call them from within your custom validation function:
Here is a list of all default field validation functions:
Validation Performance
When writing async or computationally heavy validation functions, it is important to consider the performance implications. Within the Admin Panel, validations are executed on every change to the field, so they should be as lightweight as possible and only run when necessary.
If you need to perform expensive validations, such as querying the database, consider using the
event property in the
ctx object to only run that particular validation on form submission.
To write asynchronous validation functions, use the
async keyword to define your function:
Custom ID Fields
All Collections automatically generate their own ID field. If needed, you can override this behavior by providing an explicit ID field to your config. This field should either be required or have a hook to generate the ID dynamically.
To define a custom ID field, add a top-level field with the
name property set to
id:
Admin Options
You can customize the appearance and behavior of fields within the Admin Panel through the
admin property of any Field Config:
The following options are available:
Option
Description
Programmatically show / hide fields based on other fields. More details.
All Field Components can be swapped out for Custom Components that you define.
Helper text to display alongside the field to provide more information for the editor. More details.
Use
Restrict the width of a field. You can pass any string-based value here, be it pixels, percentages, etc. This property is especially useful when fields are nested within a
CSS Properties to inject into the root element of the field.
Attach a CSS class attribute to the root DOM element of a field.
Setting a field to
If a field is
Set
Set
Set
Set
Will transform the field into a
Field Descriptions
Field Descriptions are used to provide additional information to the editor about a field, such as special instructions. Their placement varies from field to field, but typically are displayed with subtle style differences beneath the field inputs.
A description can be configured in three ways:
- As a string.
- As a function which returns a string. More details.
- As a React component. More details.
To add a Custom Description to a field, use the
admin.description property in your Field Config:
Description Functions
Custom Descriptions can also be defined as a function. Description Functions are executed on the server and can be used to format simple descriptions based on the user's current Locale.
To add a Description Function to a field, set the
admin.description property to a function in your Field Config:
All Description Functions receive the following arguments:
Argument
Description
The
Conditional Logic
You can show and hide fields based on what other fields are doing by utilizing conditional logic on a field by field basis. The
condition property on a field's admin config accepts a function which takes the following arguments:
Argument
Description
The entire document's data that is currently being edited.
Only the fields that are direct siblings to the field with the condition.
An object containing additional information about the field’s location and user.
The
ctx object:
Property
Description
The nearest parent block's data. If the field is not inside a block, this will be
A string relating to which operation the field type is currently executing within.
The full path to the field in the schema, represented as an array of string segments, including array indexes. I.e
The currently authenticated user object.
The
condition function should return a boolean that will control if the field should be displayed or not.
Example:
Custom Components
Within the Admin Panel, fields are represented in three distinct places:
- Field - The actual form field rendered in the Edit View.
- Cell - The table cell component rendered in the List View.
- Filter - The filter component rendered in the List View.
- Diff - The Diff component rendered in the Version Diff View
To swap in Field Components with your own, use the
admin.components property in your Field Config:
The following options are available:
Component
Description
The form field rendered of the Edit View. More details.
The table cell rendered of the List View. More details.
The filter component rendered in the List View. More details.
Override the default Label of the Field Component. More details.
Override the default Error of the Field Component. More details.
Override the default Diff component rendered in the Version Diff View. More details.
Override the default Description of the Field Component. More details.
An array of elements that will be added before the input of the Field Component. More details.
An array of elements that will be added after the input of the Field Component. More details.
Field
The Field Component is the actual form field rendered in the Edit View. This is the input that user's will interact with when editing a document.
To swap in your own Field Component, use the
admin.components.Field property in your Field Config:
For details on how to build Custom Components, see Building Custom Components.
Default Props
All Field Components receive the following props by default:
Property
Description
An object that contains the Preferences for the document.
In Client Components, this is the sanitized Client Field Config. In Server Components, this is the original Field Config. Server Components will also receive the sanitized field config through the
The locale of the field. More details.
A boolean value that represents if the field is read-only or not.
The currently authenticated user. More details.
A function that can be used to validate the field.
A string representing the direct, dynamic path to the field at runtime, i.e.
A string representing the direct, static path to the Field Config, i.e.
A hyphen-notated string representing the path to the field within the nearest named ancestor field, i.e.
In addition to the above props, all Server Components will also receive the following props:
Property
Description
The serializable Client Field Config.
The Field Config.
The current document being edited.
The i18n object.
The Payload class.
The field permissions based on the currently authenticated user.
The data of the field's siblings.
The currently authenticated user. More details.
The value of the field at render-time.
Sending and receiving values from the form
When swapping out the
Field component, you are responsible for sending and receiving the field's
value from the form itself.
To do so, import the
useField hook from
@payloadcms/ui and use it to manage the field's value:
TypeScript
When building Custom Field Components, you can import the client field props to ensure type safety in your component. There is an explicit type for the Field Component, one for every Field Type and server/client environment. The convention is to prepend the field type onto the target type, i.e.
TextFieldClientComponent:
See each individual Field Type for exact type imports.
Cell
The Cell Component is rendered in the table of the List View. It represents the value of the field when displayed in a table cell.
To swap in your own Cell Component, use the
admin.components.Cell property in your Field Config:
Example: Custom Cell Component
All Cell Components receive the following props:
Property
Description
The data value for this specific cell.
The slug of the collection being rendered.
The field configuration object.
An object containing all data for the current row.
Optional CSS class name for styling the cell.
Optional index number of the column.
Optional additional custom props passed to the cell.
Optional boolean representing whether this cell should be wrapped in a link.
Optional URL string for the link.
Optional function called when the cell is clicked.
Optional string representing the type of view being rendered.
For details on how to build Custom Components themselves, see Building Custom Components.
Filter
The Filter Component is the actual input element rendered within the "Filter By" dropdown of the List View used to represent this field when building filters.
All Custom Filter Components receive the following props:
Property
Description
Boolean indicating whether the filter is disabled.
Function to call when the filter value changes.
The comparison operator being used for the filter.
The current value of the filter.
To swap in your own Filter Component, use the
admin.components.Filter property in your Field Config:
All Custom Filter Components receive the same Default Field Component Props.
For details on how to build Custom Components themselves, see Building Custom Components.
Label
The Label Component is rendered anywhere a field needs to be represented by a label. This is typically used in the Edit View, but can also be used in the List View and elsewhere.
To swap in your own Label Component, use the
admin.components.Label property in your Field Config:
All Custom Label Components receive the same Default Field Component Props.
For details on how to build Custom Components themselves, see Building Custom Components.
TypeScript
When building Custom Label Components, you can import the component types to ensure type safety in your component. There is an explicit type for the Label Component, one for every Field Type and server/client environment. The convention is to append
LabelServerComponent or
LabelClientComponent to the type of field, i.e.
TextFieldLabelClientComponent.
Description
Alternatively to the Description Property, you can also use a Custom Component as the Field Description. This can be useful when you need to provide more complex feedback to the user, such as rendering dynamic field values or other interactive elements.
To add a Description Component to a field, use the
admin.components.Description property in your Field Config:
All Custom Description Components receive the same Default Field Component Props.
For details on how to build a Custom Components themselves, see Building Custom Components.
TypeScript
When building Custom Description Components, you can import the component props to ensure type safety in your component. There is an explicit type for the Description Component, one for every Field Type and server/client environment. The convention is to append
DescriptionServerComponent or
DescriptionClientComponent to the type of field, i.e.
TextFieldDescriptionClientComponent.
Error
The Error Component is rendered when a field fails validation. It is typically displayed beneath the field input in a visually-compelling style.
To swap in your own Error Component, use the
admin.components.Error property in your Field Config:
All Error Components receive the Default Field Component Props.
For details on how to build Custom Components themselves, see Building Custom Components.
TypeScript
When building Custom Error Components, you can import the component types to ensure type safety in your component. There is an explicit type for the Error Component, one for every Field Type and server/client environment. The convention is to append
ErrorServerComponent or
ErrorClientComponent to the type of field, i.e.
TextFieldErrorClientComponent.
Diff
The Diff Component is rendered in the Version Diff view. It will only be visible in entities with versioning enabled,
To swap in your own Diff Component, use the
admin.components.Diff property in your Field Config:
All Error Components receive the Default Field Component Props.
For details on how to build Custom Components themselves, see Building Custom Components.
TypeScript
When building Custom Diff Components, you can import the component types to ensure type safety in your component. There is an explicit type for the Diff Component, one for every Field Type and server/client environment. The convention is to append
DiffServerComponent or
DiffClientComponent to the type of field, i.e.
TextFieldDiffClientComponent.
afterInput and beforeInput
With these properties you can add multiple components before and after the input element, as their name suggests. This is useful when you need to render additional elements alongside the field without replacing the entire field component.
To add components before and after the input element, use the
admin.components.beforeInput and
admin.components.afterInput properties in your Field Config:
All
afterInput and
beforeInput Components receive the same Default Field Component Props.
For details on how to build Custom Components, see Building Custom Components.
TypeScript
You can import the Payload
Field type as well as other common types from the
payload package. More details.
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