TypeScript - Overview
Payload supports TypeScript natively, and not only that, the entirety of the CMS is built with TypeScript. To get started developing with Payload and TypeScript, you can use one of Payload's built-in boilerplates in one line via
create-payload-app:
Pick a TypeScript project type to get started easily.
Setting up from Scratch
It's also possible to set up a TypeScript project from scratch. We plan to write up a guide for exactly how—so keep an eye out for that, too.
Using Payload's Exported Types
Payload exports a number of types that you may find useful while writing your own custom functionality like Plugins, Hooks, Access Control functions, Custom Views, GraphQL queries / mutations or anything else.
Config Types
Hook Types
Type Helpers
Beyond the concrete interfaces in your generated
payload-types.ts (
Post,
User, etc.), Payload exports a set of generic type helpers from the
payload package. Instead of referencing a single collection by name, these resolve dynamically against all of your collections and globals — which makes them especially useful in Plugins, reusable Hooks, and Access Control functions, where the exact collection may not be known ahead of time.
How they resolve
When you run
payload generate:types, the generated file augments a global
GeneratedTypes interface inside the
payload module:
Every helper below is generic over this augmented interface. Because the augmentation lives in your project, the helpers resolve to your actual collections wherever your code is type-checked — including inside a third-party plugin's source once it is installed in your project. If
GeneratedTypes has not been augmented (for example, in a plugin's own repository before it is consumed), the helpers gracefully fall back to loose types (
string, index signatures) rather than erroring.
Available helpers
Helper
Resolves to
A union of all your collection slugs, e.g. `'posts' \
'users' \
'media'`.
The full document type for a collection (the shape returned after read).
The data shape accepted by
The
A map of every collection slug to its document type.
A union of all your global slugs.
A map of every global slug to its data type.
The user type — a union across all auth-enabled collections.
A union of your configured locale codes (or
Your database's default ID type (
Example
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