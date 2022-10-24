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GraphQL Overview

In addition to its REST and Local APIs, Payload ships with a fully featured and extensible GraphQL API.

By default, the GraphQL API is exposed via /api/graphql, but you can customize this URL via specifying your routes within the main Payload Config.

The labels you provide for your Collections and Globals are used to name the GraphQL types that are created to correspond to your config. Special characters and spaces are removed.

GraphQL Clients

You can use any GraphQL client with Payload's GraphQL endpoint. Here are a few popular packages:

GraphQL Options

At the top of your Payload Config you can define all the options to manage GraphQL.

Option

Description

mutations

Any custom Mutations to be added in addition to what Payload provides. More

queries

Any custom Queries to be added in addition to what Payload provides. More

maxComplexity

A number used to set the maximum allowed complexity allowed by requests More

disablePlaygroundInProduction

A boolean that if false will enable the GraphQL playground in production environments, defaults to true. More

disableIntrospectionInProduction

A boolean that if false will enable the GraphQL introspection in production environments, defaults to true.

disable

A boolean that if true will disable the GraphQL entirely, defaults to false.

validationRules

A function that takes the ExecutionArgs and returns an array of ValidationRules.

Collections

Everything that can be done to a Collection via the REST or Local API can be done with GraphQL (outside of uploading files, which is REST-only). If you have a collection as follows:

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const PublicUser: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'public-users',
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auth: true, // Auth is enabled
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fields: [
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...
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],
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}

Payload will automatically open up the following queries:

Query Name

Operation

PublicUser

findByID

PublicUsers

find

countPublicUsers

count

mePublicUser

me auth operation

And the following mutations:

Query Name

Operation

createPublicUser

create

updatePublicUser

update

deletePublicUser

delete

forgotPasswordPublicUser

forgotPassword auth operation

resetPasswordPublicUser

resetPassword auth operation

unlockPublicUser

unlock auth operation

verifyPublicUser

verify auth operation

loginPublicUser

login auth operation

logoutPublicUser

logout auth operation

refreshTokenPublicUser

refresh auth operation

Globals

Globals are also fully supported. For example:

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import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload';
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const Header: GlobalConfig = {
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slug: 'header',
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fields: [
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...
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],
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}

Payload will open the following query:

Query Name

Operation

Header

findOne

And the following mutation:

Query Name

Operation

updateHeader

update

Preferences

User preferences for the Admin Panel are also available to GraphQL the same way as other collection schemas are generated. To query preferences you must supply an authorization token in the header and only the preferences of that user will be accessible.

Payload will open the following query:

Query Name

Operation

Preference

findOne

And the following mutations:

Query Name

Operation

updatePreference

update

deletePreference

delete

GraphQL Playground

GraphQL Playground is enabled by default for development purposes, but disabled in production. You can enable it in production by passing graphQL.disablePlaygroundInProduction a false setting in the main Payload Config.

You can even log in using the login[collection-singular-label-here] mutation to use the Playground as an authenticated user.

Custom Validation Rules

You can add custom validation rules to your GraphQL API by defining a validationRules function in your Payload Config. This function should return an array of Validation Rules that will be applied to all incoming queries and mutations.

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import { GraphQL } from '@payloadcms/graphql/types'
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import { buildConfig } from 'payload'
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export default buildConfig({
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// ...
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graphQL: {
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validationRules: (args) => [NoProductionIntrospection],
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},
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// ...
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})
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const NoProductionIntrospection: GraphQL.ValidationRule = (context) => ({
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Field(node) {
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if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
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if (node.name.value === '__schema' || node.name.value === '__type') {
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context.reportError(
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new GraphQL.GraphQLError(
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'GraphQL introspection is not allowed, but the query contained __schema or __type',
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{ nodes: [node] },
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),
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)
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}
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}
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},
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})

Query complexity limits

Payload comes with a built-in query complexity limiter to prevent bad people from trying to slow down your server by running massive queries. To learn more, click here.

Field complexity

You can define custom complexity for relationship, upload and join type fields. This is useful if you want to assign a higher complexity to a field that is more expensive to resolve. This can help prevent users from running queries that are too complex.

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const fieldWithComplexity = {
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name: 'authors',
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type: 'relationship',
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relationship: 'authors',
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graphQL: {
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complexity: 100,
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},
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}

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Adding your own Queries and Mutations