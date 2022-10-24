GraphQL Overview
In addition to its REST and Local APIs, Payload ships with a fully featured and extensible GraphQL API.
By default, the GraphQL API is exposed via
/api/graphql, but you can customize this URL via specifying your
routes within the main Payload Config.
The labels you provide for your Collections and Globals are used to name the GraphQL types that are created to correspond to your config. Special characters and spaces are removed.
GraphQL Clients
You can use any GraphQL client with Payload's GraphQL endpoint. Here are a few popular packages:
graphql-request- a very lightweight GraphQL client
@apollo/client- an industry-standard GraphQL client with lots of nice features
GraphQL Options
At the top of your Payload Config you can define all the options to manage GraphQL.
Option
Description
Any custom Mutations to be added in addition to what Payload provides. More
Any custom Queries to be added in addition to what Payload provides. More
A number used to set the maximum allowed complexity allowed by requests More
A boolean that if false will enable the GraphQL playground in production environments, defaults to true. More
A boolean that if false will enable the GraphQL introspection in production environments, defaults to true.
A boolean that if true will disable the GraphQL entirely, defaults to false.
A function that takes the ExecutionArgs and returns an array of ValidationRules.
Collections
Everything that can be done to a Collection via the REST or Local API can be done with GraphQL (outside of uploading files, which is REST-only). If you have a collection as follows:
Payload will automatically open up the following queries:
Query Name
Operation
And the following mutations:
Query Name
Operation
Globals
Globals are also fully supported. For example:
Payload will open the following query:
Query Name
Operation
And the following mutation:
Query Name
Operation
Preferences
User preferences for the Admin Panel are also available to GraphQL the same way as other collection schemas are generated. To query preferences you must supply an authorization token in the header and only the preferences of that user will be accessible.
Payload will open the following query:
Query Name
Operation
And the following mutations:
Query Name
Operation
GraphQL Playground
GraphQL Playground is enabled by default for development purposes, but disabled in production. You can enable it in production by passing
graphQL.disablePlaygroundInProduction a
false setting in the main Payload Config.
You can even log in using the
login[collection-singular-label-here] mutation to use the Playground as an authenticated user.
Custom Validation Rules
You can add custom validation rules to your GraphQL API by defining a
validationRules function in your Payload Config. This function should return an array of Validation Rules that will be applied to all incoming queries and mutations.
Query complexity limits
Payload comes with a built-in query complexity limiter to prevent bad people from trying to slow down your server by running massive queries. To learn more, click here.
Field complexity
You can define custom complexity for
relationship,
upload and
join type fields. This is useful if you want to assign a higher complexity to a field that is more expensive to resolve. This can help prevent users from running queries that are too complex.
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