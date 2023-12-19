Security at Payload

Security isn't just a feature—it's foundational to what Payload does as an open-source company, where transparency and collaborative scrutiny are paramount.

Our commitment to safeguarding data is reflected in our advanced security measures like Single Sign-On, comprehensive authentication, and customizable access controls. Your data is not only secure but also compliant with the highest standards.

The open availability of our source code allows a diverse community of developers to identify and fix vulnerabilities swiftly, fostering a more secure and resilient product compared to SaaS solutions.