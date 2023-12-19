Security isn't just a feature—it's foundational to what Payload does as an open-source company, where transparency and collaborative scrutiny are paramount.
Our commitment to safeguarding data is reflected in our advanced security measures like Single Sign-On, comprehensive authentication, and customizable access controls. Your data is not only secure but also compliant with the highest standards.
The open availability of our source code allows a diverse community of developers to identify and fix vulnerabilities swiftly, fostering a more secure and resilient product compared to SaaS solutions.
Payload provides a comprehensive range of security features designed to safeguard your data effectively. The impact of these security measures on your application or website depends on whether it's self-hosted or using Payload Cloud. Each option influences how security is implemented and managed, tailoring protection to your specific hosting environment.
Single Sign-On
Single Sign-On (SSO) enhances security while modernizing user access. It seamlessly integrates with any SAML or OAuth 2.0 identity provider, and eliminates the need to maintain individual logins while meeting the highest enterprise security standards.
Authentication
Out-of-box, a comprehensive authentication system includes user registration, email verification, login, and password reset. This ensures secure access and user identity verification.
Access Control
Deep access control at both document and field levels allow for granular management of data access and modification rights.
Authentication is used within the Payload Admin panel itself as well as throughout your app(s) themselves however you determine necessary. This can include, but isn't limited to customer accounts for an ecommerce app, SaaS product, or a P2P/social app where users can manage their profiles.
With Payload’s Single Sign-On solution, enterprise users can securely log in using their corporate credentials. This simplifies the authentication process and aligns seamlessly with stringent compliance requirements for enterprise-level security.
Upon the first login with corporate credentials, user profiles are automatically generated, effortlessly mapping permissions across teams, service lines, or entire departments, down to the individual employee. This streamlines user onboarding, enhances security, and ensures dynamic access control.
Access Control in Payload