Being native to Next.js means that Payload delivers seamless integration and unmatched performance for modern web development.
Bring your front and back-end together in perfect harmony, simplifying deployment and enhancing collaboration across your entire stack.
Extend your admin panel with server components, reducing client-side load and keeping business logic behind the scenes.
Payload supports Turbopack from the start, accelerating development with instant updates and a brilliant developer experience.
A Next.js foundation allows effortless deploy of your full stack to serverless platforms like Vercel, streamlining your workflow and boosting scalability.
While both Payload and Sanity provide features labeled as 'visual editing,' the similarities stop there. Sanity redirects users to the corresponding content block in the CMS for edits. In contrast, Payload enables users to click, point, and edit as they navigate—bypassing the need to interact with the CMS.
As a fully open-source solution, Payload provides complete data control that can be self-hosted, which is ideal for secure, air-gapped environments. Though Sanity's editor is open source, its cloud-based infrastructure does not permit true ownership of data.
Payload is purpose-built around the developer experience with an intuitive, config-based setup, reducing the learning curve compared to Sanity's more complex customization process.
With Payload, developers can define their schema in code and instantly receive a full TypeScript backend and admin panel, bypassing the laborious and manual type integration processes often encountered with platforms like Sanity.
Manage all your content, alongside your products, in a single, powerful editing experience.
Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.
npx create-payload-app