Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHub
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Customer Stories
MicrosoftHello BelloHope NetworkTektonMy290
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Schedule a Demo
Single Sign-On (SSO)
Schedule a Demo

Single Sign‑On (SSO)

Enhance the security of your app while modernizing user access. Seamlessly integrate with any SAML or OAuth 2.0 identity provider, and eliminate the need to maintain individual logins.

Schedule a Demo
a list view of users
A login component and cards with SSO provider logos.

A smarter way to secure your app

Eliminate the need to maintain individual logins while meeting the highest enterprise security standards.

Schedule a Demo
01

Seamless Authentication

02

Centralized User Management

03

Universal Provider Integration

04

Field-based Access Control

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code‑based customization and developer-friendly features.

Microsoft - Payload ClientMicrosoft - Payload Client
Sowmya Reddy Peta, Engineer
Microsoft front end screenshots
01

Enterprise-Level SSO

Enterprise users can securely log in using their corporate credentials, simplifying the authentication process and aligning with stringent compliance requirements.

Screenshots of a list of users and a login dialog.Screenshots of a list of users and a login dialog.
02

Access Control

Upon the first login, user profiles are automatically generated, effortlessly mapping permissions across teams, or entire departments, down to the individual employee.

See the Docs
1
const Orders = {
2
// ...
3
access: {
4
create: () => true, // Everyone can create
5
read: ({ req: { user } }) => {
6
if (user) {
7
return { // Users can only read their own
8
owner: { equals: user.id, },
9
};
10
}
11
12
return false; // Not logged in? Can't read any
13
},
14
update: ({ req: { user } }) => {
15
// Only Admins can update Orders
16
if (user.roles.includes('admin')) return true;
17
return false;
18
},
19
delete: () => false, // No one can delete
20
},
21
};
22
03

OAuth and SAML Support

Integration with industry leaders Payload integrates with the security protocols of major OAuth 2.0 and SAML providers, including Microsoft Azure ID, Okta, Google, and more.

this is a version of the SSO logo grid block with background fill, especially useful over the gridlinesthis is a version of the SSO logo grid block with background fill, especially useful over the gridlines
Stripe Overlay
Stripe Overlay
Stripe Overlay

Schedule time with us

What we'll talk about:

  • Dedicated engineering support
  • Demo of enterprise features, including visual editing and AI
  • Custom solutions to extend Payload
  • Influence over the Payload roadmap
Stripe Overlay