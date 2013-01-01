Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Headless E-commerce
Build e‑commerce smarter, not harder

Meet the modern way to build headless e-commerce. Open source and fully extensible, Payload provides the flexibility and performance that off-the-shelf solutions can't match.

Payload had all the core features we needed to get started quickly, and the flexibility to make it our own as we build a world‑class editing experience.

Matt Dean, Sr. Software Engineer
Simplify your stack with Payload + Stripe

Eliminate e-commerce vendors like Shopify from your stack entirely, and promote efficiency and collaboration, while reducing development costs.


Payload centralizes your e-commerce operation, ensuring that whether an admin is managing products, or an engineer is crafting new features, they have immediate access to everything they need, right within Payload.

01

Visual Editing

Effortlessly build and visualize the look and feel of your storefront content alongside your team members—all in real-time. Work collaboratively on any piece of content, including products, from anywhere.

It’s the way content authoring was meant to be.

02

Stripe Integration

Leverage Payload's open-source framework to own your APIs and product database, seamlessly integrating with Stripe for enhanced payment experiences. This setup not only synchronizes product details efficiently but also harnesses webhooks for a robust, secure, and customizable storefront operation.

03

Built-in Auth

Payload's built-in auth uses secure, HttpOnly cookies, allowing for powerful yet customizable user authentication. This foundational attribute of Payload ensures the secure and responsible management of customer accounts.

One platform to manage code and content

Whether it’s an editor managing content and products or an engineer building new features, everything happens seamlessly within Payload.

01

Publishing Workflows

Approval workflows ensure your content doesn't miss a step.

02

Localization Support

Field-based localization simplifies maintenance across all your locales.

03

Products

Products are linked to Stripe via a custom select field that is dynamically populated in the sidebar of each product.

04

User Authentication

Highly secure and customizable user and customer authentication.

05

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Enhance security while modernizing user access.

06

Order History

Purchase history is recorded to the user's profile as part of the checkout process.

07

Add Custom API Endpoints

Build custom functionality into Payload

08

Shopping Cart

Logged-in users can have their shopping carts saved to their profiles as they shop.

09

Stripe Integration

Payload itself handles no currency exchange. All payments are processed and billed using Stripe.

10

Paywall

Products can optionally restrict access to content or digital assets behind a paywall.

11

Layout Builder

Create unique product and page layouts for any type of content using a powerful layout builder.

12

Media and Uploads

Products and pages can contain media like images, videos, downloads, and other assets

