Stripe Plugin

With this plugin you can easily integrate Stripe into Payload. Simply provide your Stripe credentials and this plugin will open up a two-way communication channel between the two platforms. This enables you to easily sync data back and forth, as well as proxy the Stripe REST API through Payload's access control. Use this plugin to completely offload billing to Stripe and retain full control over your application's data.
For example, you might be building an e-commerce or SaaS application, where you have a
products or a
plans collection that requires either a one-time payment or a subscription. You can to tie each of these products to Stripe, then easily subscribe to billing-related events to perform your application's business logic, such as active purchases or subscription cancellations.
To build a checkout flow on your front-end you can either use Stripe Checkout, or you can also build a completely custom checkout experience from scratch using Stripe Web Elements. Then to build fully custom, secure customer dashboards, you can leverage Payload's access control to restrict access to your Stripe resources so your users never have to leave your site to manage their accounts.
The beauty of this plugin is the entirety of your application's content and business logic can be handled in Payload while Stripe handles solely the billing and payment processing. You can build a completely proprietary application that is endlessly customizable and extendable, on APIs and databases that you own. Hosted services like Shopify or BigCommerce might fracture your application's content then charge you for access.
Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:
In the
plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin with options:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
stripeSecretKey *
|string
undefined
|Your Stripe secret key
stripeWebhooksEndpointSecret
|string
undefined
|Your Stripe webhook endpoint secret
rest
|boolean
false
|When
true, opens the
/api/stripe/rest endpoint
webhooks
|object | function
undefined
|Either a function to handle all webhooks events, or an object of Stripe webhook handlers, keyed to the name of the event
sync
|array
undefined
|An array of sync configs
logs
|boolean
false
|When
true, logs sync events to the console as they happen
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
The following custom endpoints are automatically opened for you:
|Endpoint
|Method
|Description
/api/stripe/rest
POST
|Proxies the Stripe REST API behind Payload access control and returns the result. See the REST Proxy section for more details.
/api/stripe/webhooks
POST
|Handles all Stripe webhook events
If
rest is true, proxies the Stripe REST API behind Payload access control and returns the result. If you need to proxy the API server-side, use the stripeProxy function.
Stripe webhooks are used to sync from Stripe to Payload. Webhooks listen for events on your Stripe account so you can trigger reactions to them. Follow the steps below to enable webhooks.
Development:
stripe login
stripe listen --forward-to localhost:3000/stripe/webhooks
.env file as
STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_ENDPOINT_SECRET
Production:
YOUR_DOMAIN_NAME/api/stripe/webhooks as the "Webhook Endpoint URL"
.env file as
STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_ENDPOINT_SECRET
webhooks portion of this plugin's config:
For a full list of available webhooks, see here.
On the server you should interface with Stripe directly using the stripe npm module. That might look something like this:
Alternatively, you can interface with the Stripe using the
stripeProxy, which is exactly what the
/api/stripe/rest endpoint does behind-the-scenes. Here's the same example as above, but piped through the proxy:
This option will setup a basic sync between Payload collections and Stripe resources for you automatically. It will create all the necessary hooks and webhooks handlers, so the only thing you have to do is map your Payload fields to their corresponding Stripe properties. As documents are created, updated, and deleted from either Stripe or Payload, the changes are reflected on either side.
Using
sync will do the following:
stripeID read-only field on each collection, this is a field generated by Stripe and used as a cross-reference
skipSync read-only flag on each collection to prevent infinite syncs when hooks trigger webhooks
beforeValidate:
createNewInStripe
beforeChange:
syncExistingWithStripe
afterDelete:
deleteFromStripe
STRIPE_TYPE.created:
handleCreatedOrUpdated
STRIPE_TYPE.updated:
handleCreatedOrUpdated
STRIPE_TYPE.deleted:
handleDeleted
All types can be directly imported:
The Templates Directory contains an official E-commerce Template which demonstrates exactly how to configure this plugin in Payload and implement it on your front-end. You can also check out How to Build An E-Commerce Site With Next.js post for a bit more context around this template.