Stripe Plugin

With this plugin you can easily integrate Stripe into Payload. Simply provide your Stripe credentials and this plugin will open up a two-way communication channel between the two platforms. This enables you to easily sync data back and forth, as well as proxy the Stripe REST API through Payload's access control. Use this plugin to completely offload billing to Stripe and retain full control over your application's data.

For example, you might be building an e-commerce or SaaS application, where you have a products or a plans collection that requires either a one-time payment or a subscription. You can to tie each of these products to Stripe, then easily subscribe to billing-related events to perform your application's business logic, such as active purchases or subscription cancellations.

To build a checkout flow on your front-end you can either use Stripe Checkout, or you can also build a completely custom checkout experience from scratch using Stripe Web Elements. Then to build fully custom, secure customer dashboards, you can leverage Payload's access control to restrict access to your Stripe resources so your users never have to leave your site to manage their accounts.

The beauty of this plugin is the entirety of your application's content and business logic can be handled in Payload while Stripe handles solely the billing and payment processing. You can build a completely proprietary application that is endlessly customizable and extendable, on APIs and databases that you own. Hosted services like Shopify or BigCommerce might fracture your application's content then charge you for access.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core features

Hides your Stripe credentials when shipping SaaS applications

Allows restricted keys through Payload access control

Enables a two-way communication channel between Stripe and Payload

Proxies the Stripe REST API

Proxies Stripe webhooks

Automatically syncs data between the two platforms

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:

yarn add @payloadcms / plugin - stripe

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin with options:

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' import stripePlugin from '@payloadcms/plugin-stripe' const config = buildConfig ( { plugins : [ stripePlugin ( { stripeSecretKey : process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY , } ) , ] , } ) export default config

Options

Option Type Default Description stripeSecretKey * string undefined Your Stripe secret key stripeWebhooksEndpointSecret string undefined Your Stripe webhook endpoint secret rest boolean false When true , opens the /api/stripe/rest endpoint webhooks object | function undefined Either a function to handle all webhooks events, or an object of Stripe webhook handlers, keyed to the name of the event sync array undefined An array of sync configs logs boolean false When true , logs sync events to the console as they happen

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Endpoints

The following custom endpoints are automatically opened for you:

Endpoint Method Description /api/stripe/rest POST Proxies the Stripe REST API behind Payload access control and returns the result. See the REST Proxy section for more details. /api/stripe/webhooks POST Handles all Stripe webhook events

Stripe REST Proxy

If rest is true, proxies the Stripe REST API behind Payload access control and returns the result. If you need to proxy the API server-side, use the stripeProxy function.

const res = await fetch ( ` /api/stripe/rest ` , { method : 'POST' , credentials : 'include' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , } , body : JSON . stringify ( { stripeMethod : 'stripe.subscriptions.list' , stripeArgs : [ { customer : 'abc' , } , ] , } ) , } )

Note:

The /api part of these routes may be different based on the settings defined in your Payload config.

Webhooks

Stripe webhooks are used to sync from Stripe to Payload. Webhooks listen for events on your Stripe account so you can trigger reactions to them. Follow the steps below to enable webhooks.

Development:

Login using Stripe cli stripe login Forward events to localhost stripe listen --forward-to localhost:3000/stripe/webhooks Paste the given secret into your .env file as STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_ENDPOINT_SECRET

Production:

Login and create a new webhook from the Stripe dashboard Paste YOUR_DOMAIN_NAME/api/stripe/webhooks as the "Webhook Endpoint URL" Select which events to broadcast Paste the given secret into your .env file as STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_ENDPOINT_SECRET Then, handle these events using the webhooks portion of this plugin's config:

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' import stripePlugin from '@payloadcms/plugin-stripe' const config = buildConfig ( { plugins : [ stripePlugin ( { stripeSecretKey : process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY , stripeWebhooksEndpointSecret : process . env . STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_ENDPOINT_SECRET , webhooks : { 'customer.subscription.updated' : ( { event , stripe , stripeConfig } ) => { } , } , } ) , ] , } ) export default config

For a full list of available webhooks, see here.

Node

On the server you should interface with Stripe directly using the stripe npm module. That might look something like this:

import Stripe from 'stripe' const stripeSecretKey = process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY const stripe = new Stripe ( stripeSecretKey , { apiVersion : '2022-08-01' } ) export const MyFunction = async ( ) => { try { const customer = await stripe . customers . create ( { email : data . email , } ) } catch ( error ) { console . error ( error . message ) } }

Alternatively, you can interface with the Stripe using the stripeProxy , which is exactly what the /api/stripe/rest endpoint does behind-the-scenes. Here's the same example as above, but piped through the proxy:

import { stripeProxy } from '@payloadcms/plugin-stripe' export const MyFunction = async ( ) => { try { const customer = await stripeProxy ( { stripeSecretKey : process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY , stripeMethod : 'customers.create' , stripeArgs : [ { email : data . email , } , ] , } ) if ( customer . status === 200 ) { } if ( customer . status >= 400 ) { throw new Error ( customer . message ) } } catch ( error ) { console . error ( error . message ) } }

Sync

This option will setup a basic sync between Payload collections and Stripe resources for you automatically. It will create all the necessary hooks and webhooks handlers, so the only thing you have to do is map your Payload fields to their corresponding Stripe properties. As documents are created, updated, and deleted from either Stripe or Payload, the changes are reflected on either side.

Note:

If you wish to enable a two-way sync, be sure to setup webhooks and pass the stripeWebhooksEndpointSecret through your config.

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' import stripePlugin from '@payloadcms/plugin-stripe' const config = buildConfig ( { plugins : [ stripePlugin ( { stripeSecretKey : process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY , stripeWebhooksEndpointSecret : process . env . STRIPE_WEBHOOKS_ENDPOINT_SECRET , sync : [ { collection : 'customers' , stripeResourceType : 'customers' , stripeResourceTypeSingular : 'customer' , fields : [ { fieldPath : 'name' , stripeProperty : 'name' , } , ] , } , ] , } ) , ] , } ) export default config

Note:

Due to limitations in the Stripe API, this currently only works with top-level fields. This is because every Stripe object is a separate entity, making it difficult to abstract into a simple reusable library. In the future, we may find a pattern around this. But for now, cases like that will need to be hard-coded.

Using sync will do the following:

Adds and maintains a stripeID read-only field on each collection, this is a field generated by Stripe and used as a cross-reference

read-only field on each collection, this is a field generated by Stripe and used as a cross-reference Adds a direct link to the resource on Stripe.com

Adds and maintains an skipSync read-only flag on each collection to prevent infinite syncs when hooks trigger webhooks

read-only flag on each collection to prevent infinite syncs when hooks trigger webhooks Adds the following hooks to each collection: beforeValidate : createNewInStripe beforeChange : syncExistingWithStripe afterDelete : deleteFromStripe

Handles the following Stripe webhooks STRIPE_TYPE.created : handleCreatedOrUpdated STRIPE_TYPE.updated : handleCreatedOrUpdated STRIPE_TYPE.deleted : handleDeleted



TypeScript

All types can be directly imported:

import { StripeConfig , StripeWebhookHandler , StripeProxy , ... } from '@payloadcms/plugin-stripe/types' ;

Examples

The Templates Directory contains an official E-commerce Template which demonstrates exactly how to configure this plugin in Payload and implement it on your front-end. You can also check out How to Build An E-Commerce Site With Next.js post for a bit more context around this template.