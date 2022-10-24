Payload is a config-based, code-first CMS and application framework. The Payload Config is central to everything that Payload does, allowing for deep configuration of your application through a simple and intuitive API. The Payload Config is a fully-typed JavaScript object that can be infinitely extended upon.

Everything from your Database choice to the appearance of the Admin Panel is fully controlled through the Payload Config. From here you can define Fields, add Localization, enable Authentication, configure Access Control, and so much more.

The Payload Config is a payload.config.ts file typically located in the root of your project:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 } )

The Payload Config is strongly typed and ties directly into Payload's TypeScript codebase. This means your IDE (such as VSCode) will provide helpful information like type-ahead suggestions while you write your config.

Tip: The location of your Payload Config can be customized. More details.

Config Options

To author your Payload Config, first determine which Database you'd like to use, then use Collections or Globals to define the schema of your data through Fields.

Here is one of the simplest possible Payload configs:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { mongooseAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb' 3 4 export default buildConfig ( { 5 secret : process . env . PAYLOAD_SECRET , 6 db : mongooseAdapter ( { 7 url : process . env . DATABASE_URL , 8 } ) , 9 collections : [ 10 { 11 slug : 'pages' , 12 fields : [ 13 { 14 name : 'title' , 15 type : 'text' , 16 } , 17 ] , 18 } , 19 ] , 20 } )

Note: For more complex examples, see the Templates and Examples directories in the Payload repository.

The following options are available:

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Note: Some properties are removed from the client-side bundle. More details.

TypeScript Config

Payload exposes a variety of TypeScript settings that you can leverage. These settings are used to auto-generate TypeScript interfaces for your Collections and Globals, and to ensure that Payload uses your Generated Types for all Local API methods.

To customize the TypeScript settings, use the typescript property in your Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 typescript : { 6 7 } , 8 } )

The following options are available:

Option Description autoGenerate By default, Payload will auto-generate TypeScript interfaces for all collections and globals that your config defines. Opt out by setting typescript.autoGenerate: false . More details. declare By default, Payload adds a declare block to your generated types, which makes sure that Payload uses your generated types for all Local API methods. Opt out by setting typescript.declare: false . outputFile Control the output path and filename of Payload's auto-generated types by defining the typescript.outputFile property to a full, absolute path. strictDraftTypes Enable strict type safety for draft mode. When enabled: (1) Query operations ( find , findByID ) with draft: true will type required fields as optional, since validation is skipped for drafts. (2) The draft property is forbidden for collections without drafts in create operations. (3) Create operations enforce proper data requirements via discriminated unions. Defaults to false . This will become the default behavior in v4.0.

Config Location

For Payload command-line scripts, we need to be able to locate your Payload Config. We'll check a variety of locations for the presence of payload.config.ts by default, including:

The root current working directory The compilerOptions in your `tsconfig`* The dist directory*

* Config location detection is different between development and production environments. See below for more details.

Important: Ensure your tsconfig.json is properly configured for Payload to auto-detect your config location. If it does not exist, or does not specify the proper compilerOptions , Payload will default to the current working directory.

Development Mode

In development mode, if the configuration file is not found at the root, Payload will attempt to read your tsconfig.json , and attempt to find the config file specified in the rootDir :

1 { 2 3 "compilerOptions" : { 4 "rootDir" : "src" 5 } 6 }

Production Mode

In production mode, Payload will first attempt to find the config file in the outDir of your tsconfig.json , and if not found, will fallback to the rootDir directory:

1 { 2 3 "compilerOptions" : { 4 "outDir" : "dist" , 5 "rootDir" : "src" 6 } 7 }

If none was in either location, Payload will finally check the dist directory.

Customizing the Config Location

In addition to the above automated detection, you can specify your own location for the Payload Config. This can be useful in situations where your config is not in a standard location, or you wish to switch between multiple configurations. To do this, Payload exposes an Environment Variable to bypass all automatic config detection.

To use a custom config location, set the PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH environment variable:

1 { 2 "scripts" : { 3 "payload" : "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=/path/to/custom-config.ts payload" 4 } 5 }

Tip: PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH can be either an absolute path, or path relative to your current working directory.

Telemetry

Payload collects completely anonymous telemetry data about general usage. This data is super important to us and helps us accurately understand how we're growing and what we can do to build the software into everything that it can possibly be. The telemetry that we collect also help us demonstrate our growth in an accurate manner, which helps us as we seek investment to build and scale our team. If we can accurately demonstrate our growth, we can more effectively continue to support Payload as free and open-source software. To opt out of telemetry, you can pass telemetry: false within your Payload Config.

For more information about what we track, take a look at our privacy policy.

Cross-origin resource sharing (CORS)

Cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) can be configured with either a whitelist array of URLS to allow CORS requests from, a wildcard string ( * ) to accept incoming requests from any domain, or an object with the following properties:

Option Description origins Either a whitelist array of URLS to allow CORS requests from, or a wildcard string ( '*' ) to accept incoming requests from any domain. headers A list of allowed headers that will be appended in Access-Control-Allow-Headers .

Here's an example showing how to allow incoming requests from any domain:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 cors : '*' , 6 } )

Here's an example showing how to append a new header ( x-custom-header ) in Access-Control-Allow-Headers :

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 cors : { 6 origins : [ 'http://localhost:3000' ] , 7 headers : [ 'x-custom-header' ] , 8 } , 9 } )

TypeScript

You can import types from Payload to help make writing your config easier and type-safe. There are two main types that represent the Payload Config, Config and SanitizedConfig .

The Config type represents a raw Payload Config in its full form. Only the bare minimum properties are marked as required. The SanitizedConfig type represents a Payload Config after it has been fully sanitized. Generally, this is only used internally by Payload.

1 import type { Config , SanitizedConfig } from 'payload'

Server vs. Client

The Payload Config only lives on the server and is not allowed to contain any client-side code. That way, you can load up the Payload Config in any server environment or standalone script, without having to use Bundlers or Node.js loaders to handle importing client-only modules (e.g. scss files or React Components) without any errors.

Behind the curtains, the Next.js-based Admin Panel generates a ClientConfig, which strips away any server-only code and enriches the config with React Components.

Compatibility flags

The Payload Config can accept compatibility flags for running the newest versions but with older databases. You should only use these flags if you need to, and should confirm that you need to prior to enabling these flags.

allowLocalizedWithinLocalized

Payload localization works on a field-by-field basis. As you can nest fields within other fields, you could potentially nest a localized field within a localized field—but this would be redundant and unnecessary. There would be no reason to define a localized field within a localized parent field, given that the entire data structure from the parent field onward would be localized.

By default, Payload will remove the localized: true property from sub-fields if a parent field is localized. Set this compatibility flag to true only if you have an existing Payload MongoDB database from pre-3.0, and you have nested localized fields that you would like to maintain without migrating.

Logger

Payload uses Pino as its logger. By default, Payload logs pretty-printed output to stdout. You can customise this through the logger option in your config.

The logger option accepts one of three forms:

1. Logger options with an optional destination stream

Pass a { options, destination? } object to configure the logger. options accepts standard Pino logger options such as level and name . An optional destination stream can be supplied as a second argument.

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 logger : { 5 options : { 6 level : 'debug' , 7 } , 8 } , 9 } )

To write logs to a file, pass a destination stream:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { pino } from 'pino' 3 4 export default buildConfig ( { 5 logger : { 6 options : { level : 'info' } , 7 destination : pino . destination ( '/var/log/payload.log' ) , 8 } , 9 } )

Compatibility note: The transport property of Pino's LoggerOptions may fail with "unable to determine transport target" in some environments. Pino transports spawn a worker thread with their own module resolution, which can break when modules are bundled or the project uses ESM. If you encounter this error, use a pre-instantiated logger instead (see below).

2. Pre-instantiated logger

Pass a fully configured Pino logger instance. This is the recommended approach when you need custom transports, formatters, or pino-pretty in development:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { pino } from 'pino' 3 import pinoPretty from 'pino-pretty' 4 5 const logger = pino ( { level : 'debug' } , pinoPretty ( { colorize : true } ) ) 6 7 export default buildConfig ( { 8 logger , 9 } )

3. Disabling logging

Set the DISABLE_LOGGING environment variable to 'true' to suppress all log output:

1 DISABLE_LOGGING = true node server.js

Custom bin scripts

Using the bin configuration property, you can inject your own scripts to npx payload . Example for pnpm payload seed :

Step 1: create seed.ts file in the same folder with payload.config.ts with:

1 import type { SanitizedConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 import payload from 'payload' 4 5 6 export const script = async ( config : SanitizedConfig ) => { 7 await payload . init ( { config } ) 8 await payload . create ( { 9 collection : 'pages' , 10 data : { title : 'my title' } , 11 } ) 12 payload . logger . info ( 'Successfully seeded!' ) 13 process . exit ( 0 ) 14 }

Step 2: add the seed script to bin :

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 bin : [ 3 { 4 scriptPath : path . resolve ( dirname , 'seed.ts' ) , 5 key : 'seed' , 6 } , 7 ] , 8 } )

Now you can run the command using:

1 pnpm payload seed

Running bin scripts on a schedule

Every bin script supports being run on a schedule using cron syntax. Simply pass the --cron flag followed by the cron expression when running the script. Example:

1 pnpm payload run ./myScript.ts --cron "0 * * * *"