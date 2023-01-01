Payload is a config-based, code-first CMS and application framework. The Payload config is central to everything that Payload does. It scaffolds the data that Payload stores as well as maintains custom React components, hook logic, custom validations, and much more.

Also, because the Payload source code is fully written in TypeScript, its configs are strongly typed—meaning that even if you aren't using TypeScript, your IDE (such as VSCode) may still provide helpful information like type-ahead suggestions while you write your config.

Important:

This file is included in the Payload admin bundle, so make sure you do not embed any sensitive information.

# Options

Option Description serverURL A string used to define the absolute URL of your app including the protocol, for example https://example.com . No paths allowed, only protocol, domain and (optionally) port collections An array of all Collections that Payload will manage. To read more about how to define your collection configs, click here. cors Either a whitelist array of URLS to allow CORS requests from, or a wildcard string ( '*' ) to accept incoming requests from any domain. globals An array of all Globals that Payload will manage. For more on Globals and their configs, click here. admin Base Payload admin configuration. Specify custom components, control metadata, set the Admin user collection, and more. localization Opt-in and control how Payload handles the translation of your content into multiple locales. More graphQL Manage GraphQL-specific functionality here. Define your own queries and mutations, manage query complexity limits, and more. cookiePrefix A string that will be prefixed to all cookies that Payload sets. csrf A whitelist array of URLs to allow Payload cookies to be accepted from as a form of CSRF protection. More defaultDepth If a user does not specify depth while requesting a resource, this depth will be used. More maxDepth The maximum allowed depth to be permitted application-wide. This setting helps prevent against malicious queries. Defaults to 10 . indexSortableFields Automatically index all sortable top-level fields in the database to improve sort performance and add database compatibility for Azure Cosmos and similar. upload Base Payload upload configuration. More. routes Control the routing structure that Payload binds itself to. Specify admin , api , graphQL , and graphQLPlayground . email Base email settings to allow Payload to generate email such as Forgot Password requests and other requirements. More express Express-specific middleware options such as compression and JSON parsing. More debug Enable to expose more detailed error information. telemetry Disable Payload telemetry by passing false . More rateLimit Control IP-based rate limiting for all Payload resources. Used to prevent DDoS attacks and more. hooks Tap into Payload-wide hooks. More plugins An array of Payload plugins. More endpoints An array of custom API endpoints added to the Payload router. More custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

Simple example

import { buildConfig } from "payload/config" ; export default buildConfig ( { collections : [ { slug : "pages" , fields : [ { name : "title" , type : "text" , required : true , } , { name : "content" , type : "richText" , required : true , } , ] , } , ] , globals : [ { slug : "header" , fields : [ { name : "nav" , type : "array" , fields : [ { name : "page" , type : "relationship" , relationTo : "pages" , } , ] , } , ] , } , ] , } ) ;

Full example config

You can see a full example config in the Public Demo source code on GitHub.

# Using environment variables in your config

We suggest using the dotenv package to handle environment variables alongside of Payload. All that's necessary to do is to require the package as high up in your application as possible (for example, at the top of your server.js file), and ensure that it can find an .env file that you create.

Add this line to the top of your server:

require ( 'dotenv' ) . config ( )

Note that if you rely on any environment variables in your config itself, you should also call dotenv() at the top of your config itself as well. There's no harm in calling it in both your server and your config itself!

Here is an example project structure w/ dotenv and an .env file:

project - name -- -- . env -- -- package . json -- -- payload . config . js -- -- server . js

Important:

If you use an environment variable to configure any properties that are required for the Admin panel to function (ex. serverURL or any routes), you need to make sure that your Admin panel code can access it. Click here for more info.

# Customizing & overriding the config location

By default, the Payload config must be in the root of your current working directory and named either payload.config.js or payload.config.ts if you're using TypeScript.

But, you can specify where your Payload config is located as well as what it's named by using the environment variable PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH . The path you provide via this environment variable can either be absolute or relative to your current working directory.

Example in package.json:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=path/to/custom-config.js node server.js" , } }

# Developing within the Config

Payload comes with isomorphic-fetch installed which means that even in Node, you can use the fetch API just as you would within the browser. No need to import axios or similar, unless you want to!

# TypeScript

You can import config types as follows:

import { Config } from "payload/config" ;

import { SanitizedConfig } from "payload/config" ;

# Telemetry

Payload collects completely anonymous telemetry data about general usage. This data is super important to us and helps us accurately understand how we're growing and what we can do to build the software into everything that it can possibly be. The telemetry that we collect also help us demonstrate our growth in an accurate manner, which helps us as we seek investment to build and scale our team. If we can accurately demonstrate our growth, we can more effectively continue to support Payload as free and open-source software. To opt out of telemetry, you can pass telemetry: false within your Payload config.

For more information about what we track, take a look at our privacy policy.