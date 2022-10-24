Folders allow you to group documents across collections, and are a great way to organize your content. Folders are built on top of relationship fields, when you enable folders on a collection, Payload adds a hidden relationship field folders , that relates to a folder — or no folder. Folders also have the folder field, allowing folders to be nested within other folders.

The configuration for folders is done in two places, the collection config and the Payload config. The collection config is where you enable folders, and the Payload config is where you configure the global folder settings.

Note: The Folders feature is currently in beta and may be subject to change in minor versions updates prior to being stable.

Folder Configuration

On the payload config, you can configure the following settings under the folders property:

1 2 3 type RootFoldersConfiguration = { 4 5 6 7 8 collectionOverrides ? : ( ( { 9 collection , 10 } : { 11 collection : CollectionConfig 12 } ) => CollectionConfig | Promise < CollectionConfig > ) [ ] 13 14 15 16 17 18 debug ? : boolean 19 20 21 22 23 24 fieldName ? : string 25 26 27 28 29 30 slug ? : string 31 }

1 2 3 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 4 5 const config = buildConfig ( { 6 7 folders : { 8 debug : true , 9 collectionOverrides : [ 10 async ( { collection } ) => { 11 return collection 12 } , 13 ] , 14 fieldName : 'folder' , 15 slug : 'payload-folders' , 16 } , 17 } )

Collection Configuration

To enable folders on a collection, you need to set the admin.folders property to true on the collection config. This will add a hidden relationship field to the collection that relates to a folder — or no folder.

1 2 3 type CollectionFoldersConfiguration = boolean