Payload helped modernize the digital reach of Blue Origin's nonprofit "Club for the Future" program, allowing, in their words, "to bring ideas to life."
Digital postcards facilitated by Payload that will be aboard Blue Origin's future New Shepard flights.
The time it now takes from collaboration to publish content updates.
Of K-12 students, educated and inspired by Blue Origin's program to pursue STEAM careers.
Their signature program sends student postcards to space aboard Blue Origin's rockets, exemplifying their commitment to engaging students in STEAM.
To help bring these lofty ambitions to life, they required a platform running behind-the-scenes that was as bold as their vision—while remaining as future-proof as the aerospace company behind the effort.
Enter Payload.
Club for the Future required a dynamic platform that would seamlessly connect students to the wonders of space exploration. But they were slowed by a previous CMS that limited their creativity and flexibility.
In short, they needed a solution that would transcend the traditional boundaries of content management.
Club for the Future was limited by a rigid CMS, constraining their creative ambitions and technical capacity, forcing them into inefficient workarounds.
An open-source solution was necessary to ensure control and security. It was a box that traditional SaaS CMS platforms, often acting as restrictive "black boxes", could not check.
With a website & app that often fell short in usability, there was a clear need for a platform that could facilitate a better user experience on the frontend.
Blue Origin's out-of-box thinking met its match with a system that was architected to permit engineers to build anything. Instead of hacks and workarounds, Club for the Future could leverage the power of Payload to build new experiences.
Developer-first doesn't mean marketing-last. Payload provided Club for the Future's admin users the necessary blocks, revision history, drafts, localization, and access control expected of a powerful content workflow.
Payload proved itself as a suitable partner for Blue Origin's long-term vision, with an impressive release cycle, responsive feedback and support, and a community of thousands already standing behind the product.
Working with Payload, the Club for the Future team built a two-click process, enabling them to swiftly review student-submitted postcards before the next Blue Origin New Shepard flight. This expedited the number of postcards making their way outside of earth's atmosphere, fulfilling the promise made to thousands of students around the world.
Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.