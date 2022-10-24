Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.
Being native to Next.js means that Payload delivers seamless integration and unmatched performance for modern web development.
01
Bring your front and back-end together in perfect harmony, simplifying deployment and enhancing collaboration across your entire stack.
02
Extend your admin panel with server components, reducing client-side load and keeping business logic behind the scenes.
03
Payload supports Turbopack from the start, accelerating development with instant updates and a brilliant developer experience.
04
A Next.js foundation allows effortless deploy of your full stack to serverless platforms like Vercel, streamlining your workflow and boosting scalability.
Payload enables users to click, point, and edit as they navigate—bypassing the need to interact with the CMS. By contrast, Directus features live preview (also available in Payload), but stops short of visual editing.
Payload's Admin UI is built with React, and you can easily swap out components with your own React components. Directus is built with Vue.js, a significantly less popular alternative.
Payload's deep integration with the Next.js and native support for serverless architectures, like Vercel, makes it the de facto CMS for Next.js projects.
Payload features a local API, allowing developers to perform operations directly on the server, with no HTTP layer required. Directus's SDK relies on Axios to interact, which is significantly slower and less powerful.
Payload features deep field-based localization support. Maintaining as many locales as you need is easy. Only need to localize a few fields? No problem, all other fields will use your fallback locale.
Both document and field-level hooks expose a ton of potential. Customize output, sanitize incoming data, or easily integrate with third-party platforms.
Payload gives you the choice of MongoDB or Postgres, both allow for a flexible document structure which is perfect for a CMS. Directus provides only one SQL-based database option, which requires overhead like migrations and more.
Manage all your content, alongside your products, in a single, powerful editing experience.
Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.
npx create-payload-app