2024 Roadmap: We’ve Made a Next.js Decision

It's been a whirlwind of activity at Payload since we launched version 2.0, and I wanted to take a moment to share with all of you some of our progress and our exciting plans coming over the next few months.

Amid all the hustle bustle, we've managed to double most of our performance metrics, which undeniably was a challenging task with exciting results. The adoption of Payload has skyrocketed in the last month, and there are many things in flight at the moment, but I am incredibly excited about the future.

Before we delve into what's to come, let's pause and discuss our current situation.

Conquering Bugs and Issues

One of our chief priorities is dealing with bugs and open issues. If you've been keeping tabs on our progress, you'd notice that the Payload team is on a sprint to resolve these issues. Every week we set aside “Bug Fix” Mondays, where we pull an all-day marathon to tackle and debug as many issues as possible.

At present, our focus isn't on introducing novel features but enhancing stability, resolving bugs, and optimizing existing ones to give you a smooth and positive experience with Payload.

Looking at our Github, there are 66 open pull requests for issues. A number lesser than what most other CMS and application frameworks have, but we aspire to keep it as low as possible. Know that we are tirelessly working on keeping on top of things and ensuring bugs don't pile up over time.

Stabilizing Newly Released Packages

Our second focus area is stabilizing the packages that we introduced in version 2.0, including Postgres, Lexical, and Live Preview. These features are getting our particular attention as we want them to transition from beta to stable as early as possible.

In particular, our adapter-based pattern has us excited about what we can do. For example, Postgres will also be able to run without being influenced by our work on Next.js (more details below). It can function alongside it, which is exciting news.

We also plan to improve how we handle relationships in your database when using Postgres. For instance, instead of jamming everything into one Payload relationships table for each collection, we're working on providing you with more of an expected table structure, especially in one-to-one relationships.

We also plan to roll out performance optimization for Live Preview, particularly optimizing how relationships are batched and retrieved as they’re updated from the frontend.

Contribute to Payload

Briefly, we’ve cleaned up our roadmap, but I want to point out that we have labeled several items with "help wanted" tags. These are low-ambition tasks that would be perfect entry points for folks looking to contribute to Payload. Browse through our Priority 1, 2, and 3 tags, pick out tasks marked "Help wanted," and lend us a hand. We're most likely to give attention and merge PRs related to these issues.

Yes, Payload Will be Moving to Next.js

Let's talk about the big stuff.

I found it pretty revealing that we opened up a roadmap discussion about moving to Next.js just two weeks ago, and it's already received significant traction. And, as everyone probably expects at this point, Payload will be moving to Next.js.