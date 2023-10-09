Announcing Payload 2.0: Postgres, Live Preview, Lexical RTE, and More

Adapter Patterns

Underpinning almost everything we've done in 2.0 is a new "adapter pattern" that we've built into the fabric of Payload core. We've modularized our codebase and built in abstractions so that we can not only keep up with the speed that the internet moves, but stay ahead of it.

We've built this adapter pattern into three places:

All database interactions The bundler that's used to compile the admin panel for production The rich text editor used within the admin panel

This change reflects the most upvoted aspects of our public roadmap. You've asked for additional database support, a Webpack replacement, and a move to Lexical from Slate. This is our answer for how to get there. The adapter approach allows us to keep breaking changes to an absolute minimum for projects that were built on Payload 1.0, but also allows us to support additional tech into the future.

Postgres Support

If you've been following Payload for a while, you know that our most upvoted roadmap item by far is supporting additional databases.

I'm not going to lie, I think that Payload choosing MongoDB out of the gate was a very good move for us. We have made absolutely zero compromises to the features and functions that Payload offers.

Here's an example of a few "compromises" that other headless CMS have had to make:

If you use an array field, it's just a JSON column. You can't do relationships within array fields and are limited to primitive field types within array fields You can't nest "blocks" You can't define an intrinsic "order" to one-to-many relationships

In MongoDB, all of those things were trivial—and even better, we deliver all of this power significantly faster than other headless CMS. MongoDB gave us the flexibility that made this happen. Our API is clean and reflects the exact shape that you define your schema in, and you don't hit weird limits when you use certain field types.

But now that we've established our API, we've replicated everything that MongoDB can do—but in Postgres which is now available in Payload 2.0 as beta.

Everything is done in the exact way that you'd expect coming from a relational DB world. Arrays automatically create new tables (not JSON columns), and you can still do relationships within arrays. Blocks can be nested and relate to other blocks. Relationships feature ordering out-of-the-box. It's all seamless and done just simply by installing the @payloadcms/db-postgres package.

Drizzle ORM

The team and I have done a deep dive into the state of relational DB ORMs and after a lot of research, we landed on Drizzle. I'm pumped about it and I think it turned out to be an incredible choice.

Here are a few reasons we chose Drizzle to power our Postgres adapter:

It's got extremely minimal overhead. It's got first-class TypeScript support, which is obviously important to Payload. It's fast. You can make a single query to the DB and auto-join all the tables you need. Huge. You can define schemas dynamically, which means we don't have to maintain a separate ORM-specific schema file and can continue to leverage the Payload config as the schema source-of-truth.

There are lots of other reasons but building on Drizzle was quite smooth. And now that we have the hard parts done, we can easily add support for MySQL and SQLite in the near future. DynamoDB, too, when Drizzle supports it.