Payload vs. Directus vs. Strapi — GraphQL Performance Benchmarks

Links to seed scripts:

Links to GraphQL queries used:

And finally, here's a link to the performance testing script itself.

The idea behind the test

With this performance test, we wanted to see how a real-world, complex document query might fare while retrieved from the three different CMS' GraphQL endpoints. Let's consider a complex "mega menu" document, where there may be 30-50 "links" to other pages / posts / etc. and lots of media relations like icons, images, etc. that need to be rendered in a given mega menu. Just with that one mega menu document, we might have to retrieve a ton of "related" documents, with lots of JSON coming back from the response.

In our past experience, this can quickly become problematic (especially if you are server-side rendering) because that mega menu "document" is used by and needs to be retrieved for every single server-rendered view of a given app or website. That means that unless your CMS is heavily optimized, you're going to need to shell out some cash to make sure your server can handle this type of request. To make matters worse, modern frontend frameworks like Gatsby or Next often pre-render views, which means that during the build process, your server could get hammered with requests to your API.

Document structure we're testing against

To reflect a moderately complex real-world query, we designed a document structure that features 60+ relationships as well as complex data structures like groups, arrays, nested arrays, and blocks. The document itself is seeded predictably and exactly in the same manner through all three content management systems, and the GraphQL queries that are run are exactly the same outside of specific CMS syntax differences.

Ensuring environment parity

In all CMS benchmarks, we worked with a local dev environment and used local databases so that latency was eliminated as a factor. The database contents for each CMS benchmark were closely controlled so as to ensure that the number of documents / rows within each CMS database was as similar to one another as possible. The machine we used to test for all three vendors was a 16" Macbook Pro 2021, M1 Max with 32GB of RAM. Node version was 16.13.1 .

We then wrote a simple script that could be shared by all three CMS benchmarks to hammer out 100 fetch requests sequentially, each with the same query, to the GraphQL HTTP endpoint. We then report on total test time, min response time, max response time, and average response time.

Seeding data to test with

In Payload

Because everything in Payload is code-based, seeding is super easy. We find that for local development, seeding is an absolute must - because that way you don't need to manually click around and create documents each time to test with, and the codebase can be spun up quickly by as many team members as necessary.