The Payload Local API gives you the ability to execute the same operations that are available through REST and GraphQL within Node, directly on your server. Here, you don't need to deal with server latency or network speed whatsoever and can interact directly with your database.

Tip:

The Local API is incredibly powerful when used with server-side rendering app frameworks like NextJS. With other headless CMS, you need to request your data from third-party servers which can add significant loading time to your server-rendered pages. With Payload, you don't have to leave your server to gather the data you need. It can be incredibly fast and is definitely a game changer.

Here are some common examples of how you can use the Local API:

Seeding data via Node seed scripts that you write and maintain

Opening custom Express routes which feature additional functionality but still rely on Payload

Within access control and hook functions

# Accessing payload

You can gain access to the currently running payload object via two ways:

Importing it

You can import or require payload into your own files after it's been initialized, but you need to make sure that your import / require statements come after you call payload.init() —otherwise Payload won't have been initialized yet. That might be obvious. To us, it's usually not.

Example:

import payload from "payload" ; import { CollectionAfterChangeHook } from "payload/types" ; const afterChangeHook : CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ( ) => { const posts = await payload . find ( { collection : "posts" , } ) ; } ;

Accessing from the req

Payload is available anywhere you have access to the Express req - including within your access control and hook functions.

Example:

const afterChangeHook : CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ( { req : { payload } , } ) => { const posts = await payload . find ( { collection : "posts" , } ) ; } ;

# Local options available

You can specify more options within the Local API vs. REST or GraphQL due to the server-only context that they are executed in.

Local Option Description collection Required for Collection operations. Specifies the Collection slug to operate against. data The data to use within the operation. Required for create , update . depth Control auto-population of nested relationship and upload fields. locale Specify locale for any returned documents. fallbackLocale Specify a fallback locale to use for any returned documents. overrideAccess Skip access control. By default, this property is set to true within all Local API operations. user If you set overrideAccess to false , you can pass a user to use against the access control checks. showHiddenFields Opt-in to receiving hidden fields. By default, they are hidden from returned documents in accordance to your config. pagination Set to false to return all documents and avoid querying for document counts. context Context, which will then be passed to context and req.context , which can be read by hooks. Useful if you want to pass additional information to the hooks which shouldn't be necessarily part of the document, for example a triggerBeforeChange option which can be read by the BeforeChange hook to determine if it should run or not.

There are more options available on an operation by operation basis outlined below.

Note:

By default, all access control checks are disabled in the Local API, but you can re-enable them if you'd like, as well as pass a specific user to run the operation with.

# Collections

The following Collection operations are available through the Local API:

Create

const post = await payload . create ( { collection : "posts" , data : { title : "sure" , description : "maybe" , } , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUserDoc , overrideAccess : true , showHiddenFields : false , disableVerificationEmail : true , filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "./path-to-image.jpg" ) , file : uploadedFile , } ) ;

Find

const result = await payload . find ( { collection : "posts" , depth : 2 , page : 1 , limit : 10 , where : { } , sort : "-title" , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUser , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , } ) ;

Find by ID

const result = await payload . findByID ( { collection : "posts" , id : "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011" , depth : 2 , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUser , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , } ) ;

Update by ID

const result = await payload . update ( { collection : "posts" , id : "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011" , data : { title : "sure" , description : "maybe" , } , depth : 2 , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUser , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "./path-to-image.jpg" ) , overwriteExistingFiles : true , } ) ;

Update Many

const result = await payload . update ( { collection : "posts" , where : { fieldName : { equals : "value" } , } , data : { title : "sure" , description : "maybe" , } , depth : 0 , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUser , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "./path-to-image.jpg" ) , overwriteExistingFiles : true , } ) ;

Delete

const result = await payload . delete ( { collection : "posts" , id : "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011" , depth : 2 , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUser , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , } ) ;

Delete Many

const result = await payload . delete ( { collection : "posts" , where : { fieldName : { equals : "value" } , } , depth : 0 , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUser , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , } ) ;

# Auth Operations

If a collection has Authentication enabled, additional Local API operations will be available:

Login

const result = await payload . login ( { collection : "users" , data : { email : "dev@payloadcms.com" , password : "rip" , } , req : req , res : res , depth : 2 , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , } ) ;

Forgot Password

const token = await payload . forgotPassword ( { collection : "users" , data : { email : "dev@payloadcms.com" , } , req : req , } ) ;

Reset Password

const result = await payload . forgotPassword ( { collection : "users" , data : { token : "afh3o2jf2p3f..." , } , req : req , res : res , } ) ;

Unlock

const result = await payload . unlock ( { collection : "users" , data : { email : "dev@payloadcms.com" , } , req : req , overrideAccess : true , } ) ;

Verify

const result = await payload . verify ( { collection : "users" , token : "afh3o2jf2p3f..." , } ) ;

# Globals

The following Global operations are available through the Local API:

Find

const result = await payload . findGlobal ( { slug : "header" , depth : 2 , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUser , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , } ) ;

Update

const result = await payload . updateGlobal ( { slug : "header" , data : { nav : [ { url : "https://google.com" , } , { url : "https://payloadcms.com" , } , ] , } , depth : 2 , locale : "en" , fallbackLocale : false , user : dummyUser , overrideAccess : false , showHiddenFields : true , } ) ;

# Example Script using Local API

The Local API is especially useful for running scripts

import payload from "payload" ; import path from "path" ; import dotenv from "dotenv" ; dotenv . config ( { path : path . resolve ( __dirname , "../.env" ) , } ) ; const { PAYLOAD_SECRET , MONGODB_URI } = process . env ; const doAction = async ( ) : Promise < void > => { await payload . init ( { secret : PAYLOAD_SECRET , mongoURL : MONGODB_URI , local : true , } ) ; await payload . find ( { collection : "posts" , } ) ; await payload . create ( { collection : "posts" , data : { } , } ) ; } ; doAction();

# TypeScript

Local API calls will automatically infer your generated types.

Here is an example of usage: