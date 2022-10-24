The Payload Local API gives you the ability to execute the same operations that are available through REST and GraphQL within Node, directly on your server. Here, you don't need to deal with server latency or network speed whatsoever and can interact directly with your database.

Tip: The Local API is incredibly powerful when used in React Server Components and other similar server-side contexts. With other headless CMS, you need to request your data from third-party servers via an HTTP layer, which can add significant loading time to your server-rendered pages. With Payload, you don't have to leave your server to gather the data you need. It can be incredibly fast and is definitely a game changer.

Here are some common examples of how you can use the Local API:

Fetching Payload data within React Server Components

Seeding data via Node seed scripts that you write and maintain

Opening custom Next.js route handlers which feature additional functionality but still rely on Payload

Within Access Control and Hooks

Accessing Payload

You can gain access to the currently running payload object via two ways:

Accessing from args or req

In most places within Payload itself, you can access payload directly from the arguments of Hooks, Access Control, Validation functions, and similar. This is the simplest way to access Payload in most cases. Most config functions take the req (Request) object, which has Payload bound to it ( req.payload ).

Example:

1 const afterChangeHook : CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ( { 2 req : { payload } , 3 } ) => { 4 const posts = await payload . find ( { 5 collection : 'posts' , 6 } ) 7 }

Importing it

If you want to import Payload in places where you don't have the option to access it from function arguments or req , you can import it and initialize it.

1 import { getPayload } from 'payload' 2 import config from '@payload-config' 3 4 const payload = await getPayload ( { config } )

If you're working in Next.js' development mode, Payload will work with Hot Module Replacement (HMR), and as you make changes to your Payload Config, your usage of Payload will always be in sync with your changes. In production, getPayload simply disables all HMR functionality so you don't need to write your code any differently. We handle optimization for you in production mode.

If you are accessing Payload via function arguments or req.payload , HMR is automatically supported if you are using it within Next.js.

For more information about using Payload outside of Next.js, click here.

Local options available

You can specify more options within the Local API vs. REST or GraphQL due to the server-only context that they are executed in.

Local Option Description collection Required for Collection operations. Specifies the Collection slug to operate against. data The data to use within the operation. Required for create , update . depth Control auto-population of nested relationship and upload fields. locale Specify locale for any returned documents. select Specify select to control which fields to include to the result. populate Specify populate to control which fields to include to the result from populated documents. fallbackLocale Specify a fallback locale to use for any returned documents. This can be a single locale or array of locales. overrideAccess Skip access control. By default, this property is set to true within all Local API operations. overrideLock By default, document locks are ignored ( true ). Set to false to enforce locks and prevent operations when a document is locked by another user. More details. user If you set overrideAccess to false , you can pass a user to use against the access control checks. showHiddenFields Opt-in to receiving hidden fields. By default, they are hidden from returned documents in accordance to your config. pagination Set to false to return all documents and avoid querying for document counts. context Context, which will then be passed to context and req.context , which can be read by hooks. Useful if you want to pass additional information to the hooks which shouldn't be necessarily part of the document, for example a triggerBeforeChange option which can be read by the BeforeChange hook to determine if it should run or not. disableErrors When set to true , errors will not be thrown. Instead, the findByID operation will return null , and the find operation will return an empty documents array. disableTransaction When set to true , a database transactions will not be initialized.

There are more options available on an operation by operation basis outlined below.

Transactions

When your database uses transactions you need to thread req through to all local operations. Postgres uses transactions and MongoDB uses transactions when you are using replica sets. Passing req without transactions is still recommended.

1 const post = await payload . find ( { 2 collection : 'posts' , 3 req , 4 } )

Note: By default, all access control checks are disabled in the Local API, but you can re-enable them if you'd like, as well as pass a specific user to run the operation with.

Collections

The following Collection operations are available through the Local API:

Create

1 2 const post = await payload . create ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 data : { 5 6 title : 'sure' , 7 description : 'maybe' , 8 } , 9 locale : 'en' , 10 fallbackLocale : false , 11 user : dummyUserDoc , 12 overrideAccess : true , 13 showHiddenFields : false , 14 15 16 17 disableVerificationEmail : true , 18 19 20 21 22 filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , './path-to-image.jpg' ) , 23 24 25 26 file : uploadedFile , 27 28 29 duplicateFromID : 'document-id-to-duplicate' , 30 } )

Find

1 2 3 const result = await payload . find ( { 4 collection : 'posts' , 5 depth : 2 , 6 page : 1 , 7 limit : 10 , 8 pagination : false , 9 where : { } , 10 sort : '-title' , 11 locale : 'en' , 12 fallbackLocale : false , 13 user : dummyUser , 14 overrideAccess : false , 15 showHiddenFields : true , 16 } )

pagination , page , and limit are three related properties documented here.

Find by ID

1 2 const result = await payload . findByID ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 id : '507f1f77bcf86cd799439011' , 5 depth : 2 , 6 locale : 'en' , 7 fallbackLocale : false , 8 user : dummyUser , 9 overrideAccess : false , 10 showHiddenFields : true , 11 } )

Count

1 2 3 4 5 const result = await payload . count ( { 6 collection : 'posts' , 7 locale : 'en' , 8 where : { } , 9 user : dummyUser , 10 overrideAccess : false , 11 } )

FindDistinct

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 const result = await payload . findDistinct ( { 9 collection : 'posts' , 10 locale : 'en' , 11 where : { } , 12 user : dummyUser , 13 overrideAccess : false , 14 field : 'title' , 15 sort : 'title' , 16 } )

1 2 const result = await payload . update ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 id : '507f1f77bcf86cd799439011' , 5 data : { 6 7 title : 'sure' , 8 description : 'maybe' , 9 } , 10 depth : 2 , 11 locale : 'en' , 12 fallbackLocale : false , 13 user : dummyUser , 14 overrideAccess : false , 15 overrideLock : false , 16 showHiddenFields : true , 17 18 19 20 21 filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , './path-to-image.jpg' ) , 22 23 24 25 26 overwriteExistingFiles : true , 27 } )

1 2 3 4 5 6 const result = await payload . update ( { 7 collection : 'posts' , 8 where : { 9 10 fieldName : { equals : 'value' } , 11 } , 12 data : { 13 14 title : 'sure' , 15 description : 'maybe' , 16 } , 17 depth : 0 , 18 locale : 'en' , 19 fallbackLocale : false , 20 user : dummyUser , 21 overrideAccess : false , 22 overrideLock : false , 23 showHiddenFields : true , 24 25 26 27 28 filePath : path . resolve ( __dirname , './path-to-image.jpg' ) , 29 30 31 32 33 overwriteExistingFiles : true , 34 } )

Delete

1 2 const result = await payload . delete ( { 3 collection : 'posts' , 4 id : '507f1f77bcf86cd799439011' , 5 depth : 2 , 6 locale : 'en' , 7 fallbackLocale : false , 8 user : dummyUser , 9 overrideAccess : false , 10 overrideLock : false , 11 showHiddenFields : true , 12 } )

Delete Many

1 2 3 4 5 6 const result = await payload . delete ( { 7 collection : 'posts' , 8 where : { 9 10 fieldName : { equals : 'value' } , 11 } , 12 depth : 0 , 13 locale : 'en' , 14 fallbackLocale : false , 15 user : dummyUser , 16 overrideAccess : false , 17 overrideLock : false , 18 showHiddenFields : true , 19 } )

Auth Operations

If a collection has Authentication enabled, additional Local API operations will be available:

Auth

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 const result = await payload . auth ( { headers , canSetHeaders : false } )

Login

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 const result = await payload . login ( { 9 collection : 'users' , 10 data : { 11 12 email : 'dev@payloadcms.com' , 13 password : 'rip' , 14 } , 15 req : req , 16 depth : 2 , 17 locale : 'en' , 18 fallbackLocale : false , 19 overrideAccess : false , 20 showHiddenFields : true , 21 } )

Forgot Password

1 2 const token = await payload . forgotPassword ( { 3 collection : 'users' , 4 data : { 5 6 email : 'dev@payloadcms.com' , 7 } , 8 req : req , 9 } )

Reset Password

1 2 3 4 5 6 const result = await payload . resetPassword ( { 7 collection : 'users' , 8 data : { 9 10 password : req . body . password , 11 token : 'afh3o2jf2p3f...' , 12 } , 13 req : req , 14 } )

Unlock

1 2 const result = await payload . unlock ( { 3 collection : 'users' , 4 data : { 5 6 email : 'dev@payloadcms.com' , 7 } , 8 req : req , 9 overrideAccess : true , 10 } )

Verify

1 2 const result = await payload . verifyEmail ( { 3 collection : 'users' , 4 token : 'afh3o2jf2p3f...' , 5 } )

Globals

The following Global operations are available through the Local API:

Find

1 2 const result = await payload . findGlobal ( { 3 slug : 'header' , 4 depth : 2 , 5 locale : 'en' , 6 fallbackLocale : false , 7 user : dummyUser , 8 overrideAccess : false , 9 showHiddenFields : true , 10 } )

1 2 const result = await payload . updateGlobal ( { 3 slug : 'header' , 4 data : { 5 6 nav : [ 7 { 8 url : 'https://google.com' , 9 } , 10 { 11 url : 'https://payloadcms.com' , 12 } , 13 ] , 14 } , 15 depth : 2 , 16 locale : 'en' , 17 fallbackLocale : false , 18 user : dummyUser , 19 overrideAccess : false , 20 overrideLock : false , 21 showHiddenFields : true , 22 } )

TypeScript

Local API calls will automatically infer your generated types.

Here is an example of usage: