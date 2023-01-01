The Payload Local API gives you the ability to execute the same operations that are available through REST and GraphQL within Node, directly on your server. Here, you don't need to deal with server latency or network speed whatsoever and can interact directly with your database.
Tip:
The Local API is incredibly powerful when used with server-side rendering app
frameworks like NextJS. With other headless CMS, you need to request your data
from third-party servers which can add significant loading time to your
server-rendered pages. With Payload, you don't have to leave your server to
gather the data you need. It can be incredibly fast and is definitely a game
changer.
Here are some common examples of how you can use the Local API:
- Seeding data via Node seed scripts that you write and maintain
- Opening custom Express routes which feature additional functionality but still rely on Payload
- Within access control and hook functions
#Accessing payload
You can gain access to the currently running
payload object via two ways:
Importing it
You can import or require
payload into your own files after it's been initialized, but you need to make sure that your
import /
require statements come after you call
payload.init()—otherwise Payload won't have been initialized yet. That might be obvious. To us, it's usually not.
Example:
import payload from "payload";
import { CollectionAfterChangeHook } from "payload/types";
const afterChangeHook: CollectionAfterChangeHook = async () => {
const posts = await payload.find({
collection: "posts",
});
};
Accessing from the
req
Payload is available anywhere you have access to the Express
req - including within your access control and hook functions.
Example:
const afterChangeHook: CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ({
req: { payload },
}) => {
const posts = await payload.find({
collection: "posts",
});
};
#Local options available
You can specify more options within the Local API vs. REST or GraphQL due to the server-only context that they are executed in.
|Local Option
|Description
collection
|Required for Collection operations. Specifies the Collection slug to operate against.
data
|The data to use within the operation. Required for
create,
update.
depth
|Control auto-population of nested relationship and upload fields.
locale
|Specify locale for any returned documents.
fallbackLocale
|Specify a fallback locale to use for any returned documents.
overrideAccess
|Skip access control. By default, this property is set to true within all Local API operations.
user
|If you set
overrideAccess to
false, you can pass a user to use against the access control checks.
showHiddenFields
|Opt-in to receiving hidden fields. By default, they are hidden from returned documents in accordance to your config.
pagination
|Set to false to return all documents and avoid querying for document counts.
context
|Context, which will then be passed to
context and
req.context, which can be read by hooks. Useful if you want to pass additional information to the hooks which shouldn't be necessarily part of the document, for example a
triggerBeforeChange option which can be read by the BeforeChange hook to determine if it should run or not.
There are more options available on an operation by operation basis outlined below.
Note:
By default, all access control checks are disabled in the Local API, but you
can re-enable them if you'd like, as well as pass a specific user to run the
operation with.
#Collections
The following Collection operations are available through the Local API:
Create
const post = await payload.create({
collection: "posts",
data: {
title: "sure",
description: "maybe",
},
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUserDoc,
overrideAccess: true,
showHiddenFields: false,
disableVerificationEmail: true,
filePath: path.resolve(__dirname, "./path-to-image.jpg"),
file: uploadedFile,
});
Find
const result = await payload.find({
collection: "posts",
depth: 2,
page: 1,
limit: 10,
where: {},
sort: "-title",
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUser,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
});
Find by ID
const result = await payload.findByID({
collection: "posts",
id: "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
depth: 2,
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUser,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
});
Update by ID
const result = await payload.update({
collection: "posts",
id: "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
data: {
title: "sure",
description: "maybe",
},
depth: 2,
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUser,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
filePath: path.resolve(__dirname, "./path-to-image.jpg"),
overwriteExistingFiles: true,
});
Update Many
const result = await payload.update({
collection: "posts",
where: {
fieldName: { equals: "value" },
},
data: {
title: "sure",
description: "maybe",
},
depth: 0,
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUser,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
filePath: path.resolve(__dirname, "./path-to-image.jpg"),
overwriteExistingFiles: true,
});
Delete
const result = await payload.delete({
collection: "posts",
id: "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
depth: 2,
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUser,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
});
Delete Many
const result = await payload.delete({
collection: "posts",
where: {
fieldName: { equals: "value" },
},
depth: 0,
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUser,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
});
#Auth Operations
If a collection has
Authentication enabled, additional Local API operations will be available:
Login
const result = await payload.login({
collection: "users",
data: {
email: "dev@payloadcms.com",
password: "rip",
},
req: req,
res: res,
depth: 2,
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
});
Forgot Password
const token = await payload.forgotPassword({
collection: "users",
data: {
email: "dev@payloadcms.com",
},
req: req,
});
Reset Password
const result = await payload.forgotPassword({
collection: "users",
data: {
token: "afh3o2jf2p3f...",
},
req: req,
res: res,
});
Unlock
const result = await payload.unlock({
collection: "users",
data: {
email: "dev@payloadcms.com",
},
req: req,
overrideAccess: true,
});
Verify
const result = await payload.verify({
collection: "users",
token: "afh3o2jf2p3f...",
});
#Globals
The following Global operations are available through the Local API:
Find
const result = await payload.findGlobal({
slug: "header",
depth: 2,
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUser,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
});
Update
const result = await payload.updateGlobal({
slug: "header",
data: {
nav: [
{
url: "https://google.com",
},
{
url: "https://payloadcms.com",
},
],
},
depth: 2,
locale: "en",
fallbackLocale: false,
user: dummyUser,
overrideAccess: false,
showHiddenFields: true,
});
#Example Script using Local API
The Local API is especially useful for running scripts
import payload from "payload";
import path from "path";
import dotenv from "dotenv";
dotenv.config({
path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../.env"),
});
const { PAYLOAD_SECRET, MONGODB_URI } = process.env;
const doAction = async (): Promise<void> => {
await payload.init({
secret: PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: MONGODB_URI,
local: true,
});
await payload.find({
collection: "posts",
});
await payload.create({
collection: "posts",
data: {},
});
};
doAction();
#TypeScript
Local API calls will automatically infer your generated types.
Here is an example of usage:
const post = await payload.create({
collection: "posts",
data: {
title: "my title",
description: "my description",
},
});