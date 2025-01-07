Learn how to use Payload's powerful Local API for server-side operations, hooks, and even front-end queries.
The Local API in Payload is a powerful tool for interacting directly with your database, enabling you to create, query, and manage data without network latency.
In this video, I explore how to use the Local API for server-side operations, hooks, and even front-end queries.
What you’ll learn:
And a lot more.
Whether you're working with hooks, customizing access controls, or building a speedy front end, the Local API unlocks seamless database interaction for Payload projects.
This guide includes practical examples of fetching collections, creating documents, and managing data efficiently.