The Local API in Payload is a powerful tool for interacting directly with your database, enabling you to create, query, and manage data without network latency.

In this video, I explore how to use the Local API for server-side operations, hooks, and even front-end queries.

What you’ll learn:

Accessing the Local API in Payload hooks Accessing the local API on the frontend Available local API in Collection and Global operations

And a lot more.

Whether you're working with hooks, customizing access controls, or building a speedy front end, the Local API unlocks seamless database interaction for Payload projects.

This guide includes practical examples of fetching collections, creating documents, and managing data efficiently.



