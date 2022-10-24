Authentication Overview

Authentication is a critical part of any application. Payload provides a secure, portable way to manage user accounts out of the box. Payload Authentication is designed to be used in both the Admin Panel, as well as your own external applications, completely eliminating the need for paid, third-party platforms and services.

Here are some common use cases of Authentication in your own applications:

Customer accounts for an e-commerce app

User accounts for a SaaS product

P2P apps or social sites where users need to log in and manage their profiles

Online games where players need to track their progress over time

When Authentication is enabled on a Collection, Payload injects all necessary functionality to support the entire user flow. This includes all auth-related operations like account creation, logging in and out, and resetting passwords, all auth-related emails like email verification and password reset, as well as any necessary UI to manage users from the Admin Panel.

To enable Authentication on a Collection, use the auth property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Users : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 auth : true , 6 }

Admin Panel screenshot depicting an Admins Collection with Auth enabled

Config Options

Any Collection can opt-in to supporting Authentication. Once enabled, each Document that is created within the Collection can be thought of as a "user". This enables a complete authentication workflow on your Collection, such as logging in and out, resetting their password, and more.

Note: By default, Payload provides an auth-enabled User Collection which is used to access the Admin Panel. More details.

To enable Authentication on a Collection, use the auth property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Admins : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 auth : { 6 tokenExpiration : 7200 , 7 verify : true , 8 maxLoginAttempts : 5 , 9 lockTime : 600 * 1000 , 10 11 } , 12 }

Tip: For default auth behavior, set auth: true . This is a good starting point for most applications.

Note: Auth-enabled Collections will be automatically injected with the hash , salt , and email fields. More details.

The following options are available:

Option Description cookies Set cookie options, including secure , sameSite , and domain . For advanced users. depth How many levels deep a user document should be populated when creating the JWT and binding the user to the req . Defaults to 0 and should only be modified if absolutely necessary, as this will affect performance. disableLocalStrategy Advanced - disable Payload's built-in local auth strategy. Only use this property if you have replaced Payload's auth mechanisms with your own. forgotPassword Customize the way that the forgotPassword operation functions. More details. lockTime Set the time (in milliseconds) that a user should be locked out if they fail authentication more times than maxLoginAttempts allows for. loginWithUsername Ability to allow users to login with username/password. More maxLoginAttempts Only allow a user to attempt logging in X amount of times. Automatically locks out a user from authenticating if this limit is passed. Set to 0 to disable. removeTokenFromResponses Set to true if you want to remove the token from the returned authentication API responses such as login or refresh. strategies Advanced - an array of custom authentication strategies to extend this collection's authentication with. More details. tokenExpiration How long (in seconds) to keep the user logged in. JWTs and HTTP-only cookies will both expire at the same time. useAPIKey Payload Authentication provides for API keys to be set on each user within an Authentication-enabled Collection. More details. useSessions True by default. Set to false to use stateless JWTs for authentication instead of sessions. verify Set to true or pass an object with verification options to require users to verify by email before they are allowed to log into your app. More details.

Login With Username

You can allow users to login with their username instead of their email address by setting the loginWithUsername property to true .

Example:

1 { 2 slug : 'customers' , 3 auth : { 4 loginWithUsername : true , 5 } , 6 }

Or, you can pass an object with additional options:

1 { 2 slug : 'customers' , 3 auth : { 4 loginWithUsername : { 5 allowEmailLogin : true , 6 requireEmail : false , 7 } , 8 } , 9 }

allowEmailLogin

If set to true , users can log in with either their username or email address. If set to false , users can only log in with their username.

requireEmail

If set to true , an email address is required when creating a new user. If set to false , email is not required upon creation.

Auto-Login

For testing and demo purposes you may want to skip forcing the user to login in order to access your application. Typically, all users should be required to login, however, you can speed up local development time by enabling auto-login.

To enable auto-login, set the autoLogin property in the Payload Config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 autoLogin : 7 process . env . NODE_ENV === 'development' 8 ? { 9 email : 'test@example.com' , 10 password : 'test' , 11 prefillOnly : true , 12 } 13 : false , 14 } , 15 16 } )

Warning: The recommended way to use this feature is behind an Environment Variable. This will ensure it is disabled in production.

The following options are available:

Option Description username The username of the user to login as email The email address of the user to login as password The password of the user to login as. This is only needed if prefillOnly is set to true prefillOnly If set to true, the login credentials will be prefilled but the user will still need to click the login button.

Auto-Refresh

Turning this property on will allow users to stay logged in indefinitely while their browser is open and on the admin panel, by automatically refreshing their authentication token before it expires.

To enable auto-refresh for user tokens, set autoRefresh: true in the Payload Config to:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 autoRefresh : true , 7 } , 8 } )

Operations

All auth-related operations are available via Payload's REST, Local, and GraphQL APIs. These operations are automatically added to your Collection when you enable Authentication. More details.

Strategies

Out of the box Payload ships with three powerful Authentication strategies:

Each of these strategies can work together or independently. You can also create your own custom strategies to fit your specific needs. More details.

HTTP-Only Cookies

HTTP-only cookies are a highly secure method of storing identifiable data on a user's device so that Payload can automatically recognize a returning user until their cookie expires. They are totally protected from common XSS attacks and cannot be read by JavaScript in the browser, unlike JWT's. More details.

JSON Web Tokens

JWT (JSON Web Tokens) can also be utilized to perform authentication. Tokens are generated on login , refresh and me operations and can be attached to future requests to authenticate users. More details.

API Keys

API Keys can be enabled on auth collections. These are particularly useful when you want to authenticate against Payload from a third party service. More details.

Custom Strategies

There are cases where these may not be enough for your application. Payload is extendable by design so you can wire up your own strategy when you need to. More details.

Access Control

Default auth fields including email , username , and password can be overridden by defining a custom field with the same name in your collection config. This allows you to customize the field — including access control — while preserving the underlying auth functionality. For example, you might want to restrict the email field from being updated once it is created, or only allow it to be read by certain user roles. You can achieve this by redefining the field and setting access rules accordingly.

Here's an example of how to restrict access to default auth fields:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Auth : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'users' , 5 auth : true , 6 fields : [ 7 { 8 name : 'email' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 access : { 11 create : ( ) => true , 12 read : ( ) => false , 13 update : ( ) => false , 14 } , 15 } , 16 { 17 name : 'password' , 18 type : 'text' , 19 hidden : true , 20 access : { 21 update : ( ) => false , 22 } , 23 } , 24 ] , 25 }

Note: