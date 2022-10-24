Cookie Strategy

Payload offers the ability to Authenticate via HTTP-only cookies. These can be read from the responses of login , logout , refresh , and me auth operations.

Tip: You can access the logged-in user from within Access Control and Hooks through the req.user argument. More details.

Automatic browser inclusion

Modern browsers automatically include http-only cookies when making requests directly to URLs—meaning that if you are running your API on https://example.com , and you have logged in and visit https://example.com/test-page , your browser will automatically include the Payload authentication cookie for you.

HTTP Authentication

However, if you use fetch or similar APIs to retrieve Payload resources from its REST or GraphQL API, you must specify to include credentials (cookies).

Fetch example, including credentials:

1 const response = await fetch ( 'http://localhost:3000/api/pages' , { 2 credentials : 'include' , 3 } ) 4 5 const pages = await response . json ( )

For more about including cookies in requests from your app to your Payload API, read the MDN docs.

Tip: To make sure you have a Payload cookie set properly in your browser after logging in, you can use the browsers Developer Tools > Application > Cookies > [your-domain-here]. The Developer tools will still show HTTP-only cookies.

CSRF Attacks

CSRF (cross-site request forgery) attacks are common and dangerous. By using an HTTP-only cookie, Payload removes many XSS vulnerabilities, however, CSRF attacks can still be possible.

For example, let's say you have a popular app https://payload-finances.com that allows users to manage finances, send and receive money. As Payload is using HTTP-only cookies, that means that browsers automatically will include cookies when sending requests to your domain - no matter what page created the request.

So, if a user of https://payload-finances.com is logged in and is browsing around on the internet, they might stumble onto a page with malicious intent. Let's look at an example:

1 2 3 4 const maliciousRequest = await fetch ( ` https://payload-finances.com/api/me ` , { 5 credentials : 'include' 6 } ) . then ( res => await res . json ( ) )

In this scenario, if your cookie was still valid, malicious-intent.com would be able to make requests like the one above on your behalf. This is a CSRF attack.

CSRF Prevention

Define domains that your trust and are willing to accept Payload HTTP-only cookie based requests from. Use the csrf option on the base Payload Config to do this:

1 2 3 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 4 5 const config = buildConfig ( { 6 serverURL : 'https://my-payload-instance.com' , 7 csrf : [ 8 9 'https://your-frontend-app.com' , 10 'https://your-other-frontend-app.com' , 11 12 ] , 13 collections : [ 14 15 ] , 16 } ) 17 18 export default config

Cross domain authentication

If your frontend is on a different domain than your Payload API then you will not be able to use HTTP-only cookies for authentication by default as they will be considered third-party cookies by the browser. There are a few strategies to get around this:

1. Use subdomains

Cookies can cross subdomains without being considered third party cookies, for example if your API is at api.example.com then you can authenticate from example.com.

2. Configure cookies

If option 1 isn't possible, then you can get around this limitation by configuring your cookies on your authentication collection to achieve the following setup:

1 SameSite : None 2 Secure : true 3 HttpOnly : true

Configuration example:

1 { 2 slug : 'users' , 3 auth : { 4 cookies : { 5 sameSite : 'None' , 6 secure : true , 7 } 8 } , 9 fields : [ 10 11 ] 12 } ,

If you're configuring cors in your Payload config, you won't be able to use a wildcard anymore, you'll need to specify the list of allowed domains.