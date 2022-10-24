During the lifecycle of a request you will be able to access the data you have configured to be stored in the JWT by accessing req.user . The user object is automatically appended to the request for you.

Definining Token Data

You can specify what data gets encoded to the Cookie/JWT-Token by setting saveToJWT property on fields within your auth collection.

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Users : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'users' , 5 auth : true , 6 fields : [ 7 { 8 9 saveToJWT : true , 10 type : 'select' , 11 name : 'role' , 12 options : [ 13 'super-admin' , 14 'user' , 15 ] 16 } , 17 { 18 19 20 saveToJWT : true , 21 type : 'group' , 22 name : 'group1' , 23 fields : [ 24 { 25 type : 'text' , 26 name : 'includeField' , 27 } , 28 { 29 30 saveToJWT : false , 31 type : 'text' , 32 name : 'omitField' , 33 } , 34 ] 35 } , 36 { 37 type : 'group' , 38 name : 'group2' , 39 fields : [ 40 { 41 42 43 saveToJWT : true , 44 type : 'text' , 45 name : 'includeField' , 46 } , 47 { 48 type : 'text' , 49 name : 'omitField' , 50 } , 51 ] 52 } , 53 ] 54 }

Tip:

If you wish to use a different key other than the field name , you can define saveToJWT as a string.

Using Token Data

This is especially helpful when writing Hooks and Access Control that depend on user defined fields.