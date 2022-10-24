Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
JWT Strategy

Payload offers the ability to Authenticate via JSON Web Tokens (JWT). These can be read from the responses of login, logout, refresh, and me auth operations.

Identifying Users Via The Authorization Header

In addition to authenticating via an HTTP-only cookie, you can also identify users via the Authorization header on an HTTP request.

Example:

1
const user = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/users/login', {
2
method: 'POST',
3
body: JSON.stringify({
4
email: 'dev@payloadcms.com',
5
password: 'password',
6
})
7
}).then(req => await req.json())
8
9
const request = await fetch('http://localhost:3000', {
10
headers: {
11
Authorization: `JWT ${user.token}`,
12
},
13
})

Omitting The Token

In some cases you may want to prevent the token from being returned from the auth operations. You can do that by setting removeTokenFromResponse to true like so:

1
import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
2
3
export const UsersWithoutJWTs: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'users-without-jwts',
5
auth: {
6
removeTokenFromRepsonse: true,
7
},
8
}
Next

API Key Strategy