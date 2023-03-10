DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Verify user JWT from NextJS side

default discord avatar
hayskapoy
5 months ago
4

Hello! I'd like to verify the user JWT from payload (passed as a GET query param from the preview url) in NextJS but it seems like it is failing every time. I currently have the following code to verify using "jose".



import { jwtVerify } from "jose"


await jwtVerify(token, new TextEncoder().encode("my_secret_token"))

