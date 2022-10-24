Authentication Emails
Authentication ties directly into the Email functionality that Payload provides. This allows you to send emails to users for verification, password resets, and more. While Payload provides default email templates for these actions, you can customize them to fit your brand.
Email Verification
Email Verification forces users to prove they have access to the email address they can authenticate. This will help to reduce spam accounts and ensure that users are who they say they are.
To enable Email Verification, use the
auth.verify property on your Collection Config:
The following options are available:
|Option
|Description
generateEmailHTML
|Allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users indicating how to validate their account. More details.
generateEmailSubject
|Allows for overriding the subject of the email that is sent to users indicating how to validate their account. More details.
generateEmailHTML
Function that accepts one argument, containing
{ req, token, user }, that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users indicating how to validate their account. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can optionally be a full HTML email.
generateEmailSubject
Similarly to the above
generateEmailHTML, you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.
Forgot Password
You can customize how the Forgot Password workflow operates with the following options on the
auth.forgotPassword property:
The following options are available:
|Option
|Description
generateEmailHTML
|Allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users attempting to reset their password. More details.
generateEmailSubject
|Allows for overriding the subject of the email that is sent to users attempting to reset their password. More details.
generateEmailHTML
This function allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users attempting to reset their password. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can be a full HTML email.
The following arguments are passed to the
generateEmailHTML function:
|Argument
|Description
req
|The request object.
token
|The token that is generated for the user to reset their password.
user
|The user document that is attempting to reset their password.
generateEmailSubject
Similarly to the above
generateEmailHTML, you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.
The following arguments are passed to the
generateEmailSubject function:
|Argument
|Description
req
|The request object.
user
|The user document that is attempting to reset their password.