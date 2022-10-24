Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Custom Strategies

Creating a strategy

At the core, a strategy is a way to authenticate a user making a request. As of 3.0 we moved away from Passport in favor of pulling back the curtain and putting you in full control.

A strategy is made up of the following:

ParameterDescription
name *The name of your strategy
authenticate *A function that takes in the parameters below and returns a user or null.

The authenticate function is passed the following arguments:

ArgumentDescription
headers *The headers on the incoming request. Useful for retrieving identifiable information on a request.
payload *The Payload class. Useful for authenticating the identifiable information against Payload.
isGraphQLWhether or not the request was made from a GraphQL endpoint. Default is false.

Example Strategy

At its core a strategy simply takes information from the incoming request and returns a user. This is exactly how Payload's built-in strategies function.

Your authenticate method should return an object containing a Payload user document and any optional headers that you'd like Payload to set for you when we return a response.

1
import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
2
3
export const Users: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'users',
5
auth: {
6
disableLocalStrategy: true,
7
strategies: [
8
{
9
name: 'custom-strategy',
10
authenticate: ({ payload, headers }) => {
11
const usersQuery = await payload.find({
12
collection: 'users',
13
where: {
14
code: {
15
equals: headers.get('code'),
16
},
17
secret: {
18
equals: headers.get('secret'),
19
},
20
},
21
})
22
23
return {
24
// Send the user back to authenticate,
25
// or send null if no user should be authenticated
26
user: usersQuery.docs[0] || null,
27
28
// Optionally, you can return headers
29
// that you'd like Payload to set here when
30
// it returns the response
31
responseHeaders: new Headers({
32
'some-header': 'my header value'
33
})
34
}
35
}
36
}
37
]
38
},
39
fields: [
40
{
41
name: 'code',
42
type: 'text',
43
index: true,
44
unique: true,
45
},
46
{
47
name: 'secret',
48
type: 'text',
49
},
50
]
51
}
Next

Token Data