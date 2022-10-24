Custom Strategies

This is an advanced feature, so only attempt this if you are an experienced developer. Otherwise, just let Payload's built-in authentication handle user auth for you.

Creating a strategy

At the core, a strategy is a way to authenticate a user making a request. As of 3.0 we moved away from Passport in favor of pulling back the curtain and putting you in full control.

A strategy is made up of the following:

Parameter Description name * The name of your strategy authenticate * A function that takes in the parameters below and returns a user or null.

The authenticate function is passed the following arguments:

Argument Description headers * The headers on the incoming request. Useful for retrieving identifiable information on a request. payload * The Payload class. Useful for authenticating the identifiable information against Payload. isGraphQL Whether or not the request was made from a GraphQL endpoint. Default is false .

Example Strategy

At its core a strategy simply takes information from the incoming request and returns a user. This is exactly how Payload's built-in strategies function.

Your authenticate method should return an object containing a Payload user document and any optional headers that you'd like Payload to set for you when we return a response.