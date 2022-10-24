Point Field
The Point Field saves a pair of coordinates in the database and assigns an index for location related queries. The data structure in the database matches the GeoJSON structure to represent point. The Payload API simplifies the object data to only the [longitude, latitude] location.
To add a Point Field, set the
type to
point in your Field Config:
Config
Option
Description
To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.
Used as a field label in the Admin Panel and to name the generated GraphQL type.
Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. This creates a database-level unique index on the field's path. More details.
Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. To support location queries, point index defaults to
Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.
If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.
Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.
Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.
Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details.
Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
Require this field to have a value.
Admin-specific configuration. More details.
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema
Provide
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Example
Querying - near
In order to do query based on the distance to another point, you can use the
near operator. When querying using the near operator, the returned documents will be sorted by nearest first.
Querying - within
In order to do query based on whether points are within a specific area defined in GeoJSON, you can use the
within operator. Example:
Querying - intersects
In order to do query based on whether points intersect a specific area defined in GeoJSON, you can use the
intersects operator. Example:
Custom Components
Field
Server Component
Client Component
Label
Server Component
Client Component
Was this page helpful?