The Point Field saves a pair of coordinates in the database and assigns an index for location related queries. The data structure in the database matches the GeoJSON structure to represent point. The Payload API simplifies the object data to only the [longitude, latitude] location.

Admin Panel screenshot of a Point field

To add a Point Field, set the type to point in your Field Config:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyPointField : Field = { 4 5 type : 'point' , 6 }

Important: The Point Field currently is not supported in SQLite.

Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details. label Used as a field label in the Admin Panel and to name the generated GraphQL type. unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. This creates a database-level unique index on the field's path. More details. index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. To support location queries, point index defaults to 2dsphere , to disable the index set to false . validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details. saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details. access Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details. hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details. localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. More details. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins) typescriptSchema Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema virtual Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Example

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'location' , 8 type : 'point' , 9 label : 'Location' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 }

Querying - near

In order to do query based on the distance to another point, you can use the near operator. When querying using the near operator, the returned documents will be sorted by nearest first.

Querying - within

In order to do query based on whether points are within a specific area defined in GeoJSON, you can use the within operator. Example:

1 const polygon : Point [ ] = [ 2 [ 9.0 , 19.0 ] , 3 [ 9.0 , 21.0 ] , 4 [ 11.0 , 21.0 ] , 5 [ 11.0 , 19.0 ] , 6 [ 9.0 , 19.0 ] , 7 ] 8 9 payload . find ( { 10 collection : 'points' , 11 where : { 12 point : { 13 within : { 14 type : 'Polygon' , 15 coordinates : [ polygon ] , 16 } , 17 } , 18 } , 19 } )

Querying - intersects

In order to do query based on whether points intersect a specific area defined in GeoJSON, you can use the intersects operator. Example:

1 const polygon : Point [ ] = [ 2 [ 9.0 , 19.0 ] , 3 [ 9.0 , 21.0 ] , 4 [ 11.0 , 21.0 ] , 5 [ 11.0 , 19.0 ] , 6 [ 9.0 , 19.0 ] , 7 ] 8 9 payload . find ( { 10 collection : 'points' , 11 where : { 12 point : { 13 intersects : { 14 type : 'Polygon' , 15 coordinates : [ polygon ] , 16 } , 17 } , 18 } , 19 } )

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

1 import type React from 'react' 2 import { PointField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { PointFieldServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomPointFieldServer : PointFieldServerComponent = ( { 6 clientField , 7 path , 8 schemaPath , 9 permissions , 10 } ) => { 11 return ( 12 < PointField 13 field = { clientField } 14 path = { path } 15 schemaPath = { schemaPath } 16 permissions = { permissions } 17 /> 18 ) 19 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { PointField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import type { PointFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' 5 6 export const CustomPointFieldClient : PointFieldClientComponent = ( props ) => { 7 return < PointField { ... props } /> 8 }

Label

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { PointFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomPointFieldLabelServer : PointFieldLabelServerComponent = ( { 6 clientField , 7 path , 8 } ) => { 9 return ( 10 < FieldLabel 11 label = { clientField ?. label || clientField ?. name } 12 path = { path } 13 required = { clientField ?. required } 14 /> 15 ) 16 }

Client Component