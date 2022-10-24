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Point Field

The Point Field saves a pair of coordinates in the database and assigns an index for location related queries. The data structure in the database matches the GeoJSON structure to represent point. The Payload API simplifies the object data to only the [longitude, latitude] location.

Shows a Point field in the Payload Admin Panel
Admin Panel screenshot of a Point field

To add a Point Field, set the type to point in your Field Config:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyPointField: Field = {
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// ...
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type: 'point',
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}

Config

Option

Description

name *

To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.

label

Used as a field label in the Admin Panel and to name the generated GraphQL type.

unique

Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. This creates a database-level unique index on the field's path. More details.

index

Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. To support location queries, point index defaults to 2dsphere, to disable the index set to false.

validate

Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.

saveToJWT

If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.

hooks

Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.

access

Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.

hidden

Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.

defaultValue

Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details.

localized

Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.

required

Require this field to have a value.

admin

Admin-specific configuration. More details.

custom

Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

typescriptSchema

Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema

virtual

Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Example

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'location',
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type: 'point',
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label: 'Location',
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},
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],
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}

Querying - near

In order to do query based on the distance to another point, you can use the near operator. When querying using the near operator, the returned documents will be sorted by nearest first.

Querying - within

In order to do query based on whether points are within a specific area defined in GeoJSON, you can use the within operator. Example:

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const polygon: Point[] = [
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[9.0, 19.0], // bottom-left
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[9.0, 21.0], // top-left
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[11.0, 21.0], // top-right
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[11.0, 19.0], // bottom-right
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[9.0, 19.0], // back to starting point to close the polygon
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]
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payload.find({
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collection: 'points',
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where: {
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point: {
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within: {
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type: 'Polygon',
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coordinates: [polygon],
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},
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},
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},
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})

Querying - intersects

In order to do query based on whether points intersect a specific area defined in GeoJSON, you can use the intersects operator. Example:

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const polygon: Point[] = [
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[9.0, 19.0], // bottom-left
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[9.0, 21.0], // top-left
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[11.0, 21.0], // top-right
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[11.0, 19.0], // bottom-right
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[9.0, 19.0], // back to starting point to close the polygon
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]
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payload.find({
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collection: 'points',
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where: {
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point: {
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intersects: {
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type: 'Polygon',
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coordinates: [polygon],
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},
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},
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},
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})

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

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import type React from 'react'
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import { PointField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { PointFieldServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomPointFieldServer: PointFieldServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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schemaPath,
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permissions,
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}) => {
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return (
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<PointField
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field={clientField}
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path={path}
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schemaPath={schemaPath}
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permissions={permissions}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { PointField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { PointFieldClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomPointFieldClient: PointFieldClientComponent = (props) => {
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return <PointField {...props} />
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}

Label

Server Component

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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { PointFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomPointFieldLabelServer: PointFieldLabelServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={clientField?.label || clientField?.name}
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path={path}
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required={clientField?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { PointFieldLabelClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomPointFieldLabelClient: PointFieldLabelClientComponent = ({
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field,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={field?.label || field?.name}
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path={path}
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required={field?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

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