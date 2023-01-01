Point Field

The data structure in the database matches the GeoJSON structure to represent point. The Payload APIs simplifies the object data to only the [longitude, latitude] location.
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|Used as a field label in the Admin panel and to name the generated GraphQL type.
unique
|Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
index
|Build a MongoDB index for this field to produce faster queries. To support location queries, point index defaults to
2dsphere, to disable the index set to
false.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
In order to do query based on the distance to another point, you can use the
near operator. When querying using the near operator, the returned documents will be sorted by nearest first.