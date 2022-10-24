Database indexes are a way to optimize the performance of your database by allowing it to quickly locate and retrieve data. If you have a field that you frequently query or sort by, adding an index to that field can significantly improve the speed of those operations.

When your query runs, the database will not scan the entire document to find that one field, but will instead use the index to quickly locate the data.

To index a field, set the index option to true in your field's config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 fields : [ 6 7 { 8 name : 'title' , 9 type : 'text' , 10 index : true , 11 } , 12 ] 13 }

Note: The id , createdAt , and updatedAt fields are indexed by default.

Tip: If you're using MongoDB, you can use MongoDB Compass to visualize and manage your indexes.

Compound Indexes

In addition to indexing single fields, you can also create compound indexes that index multiple fields together. This can be useful for optimizing queries that filter or sort by multiple fields.

To create a compound index, use the indexes option in your Collection Config: