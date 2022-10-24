MongoDB
To use Payload with MongoDB, install the package
@payloadcms/db-mongodb. It will come with everything you need to store your Payload data in MongoDB.
Then from there, pass it to your Payload Config as follows:
Options
Option
Description
Tell Mongoose to auto-pluralize any collection names if it encounters any singular words used as collection
When
Customize MongoDB connection options. Payload will connect to your MongoDB database using default options which you can override and extend to include all the options available to mongoose.
Customize Mongoose schema options for collections.
Set to true to disable hinting to MongoDB to use 'id' as index. This is currently done when counting documents for pagination, as it increases the speed of the count function used in that query. Disabling this optimization might fix some problems with AWS DocumentDB. Defaults to false
Customize the directory that migrations are stored.
An object with configuration properties used in transactions or
Enable language-specific string comparison with customizable options. Available on MongoDB 3.4+. Defaults locale to "en". Example:
By default, Payload strips all additional keys from MongoDB data that don't exist in the Payload schema. If you have some data that you want to include to the result but it doesn't exist in Payload, you can set this to
Set to
Set to
Set to
Set to
Set to
Set to
Access to Mongoose models
After Payload is initialized, this adapter exposes all of your Mongoose models and they are available for you to work with directly.
You can access Mongoose models as follows:
- Collection models -
payload.db.collections[myCollectionSlug]
- Globals model -
payload.db.globals
- Versions model (both collections and globals) -
payload.db.versions[myEntitySlug]
Using other MongoDB implementations
You can import the
compatibilityOptions object to get the recommended settings for other MongoDB implementations. Since these databases aren't officially supported by payload, you may still encounter issues even with these settings (please create an issue or PR if you believe these options should be updated):
We export compatibility options for DocumentDB, Azure Cosmos DB and Firestore. Known limitations:
- Azure Cosmos DB does not support transactions that update two or more documents in different collections, which is a common case when using Payload (via hooks).
- Azure Cosmos DB requires the root config property
indexSortableFieldsto be set to
true.
Using collation
There are situations where you may want to use language-specific string comparison, for example when sorting strings with accents or in different languages. MongoDB supports this via collation.
We thread your locale automatically through to the MongoDB queries when collation is enabled in the adapter, so that when you sort by a field, it uses the correct language rules for that locale.
To enable collation, set the
collation option in the adapter configuration:
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