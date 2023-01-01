To use Payload with MongoDB, install the package @payloadcms/db-mongodb . It will come with everything you need to store your Payload data in MongoDB.

Then from there, pass it to your Payload config as follows:

import { mongooseAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb' export default buildConfig ( { collections : [ ] , db : mongooseAdapter ( { url : process . env . DATABASE_URI , } ) , } )

Options

Option Description autoPluralization Tell Mongoose to auto-pluralize any collection names if it encounters any singular words used as collection slug s. connectOptions Customize MongoDB connection options. Payload will connect to your MongoDB database using default options which you can override and extend to include all the options available to mongoose. migrationDir Customize the directory that migrations are stored.

Access to Mongoose models

After Payload is initialized, this adapter exposes all of your Mongoose models and they are available for you to work with directly.

You can access Mongoose models as follows: