Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

MongoDB

To use Payload with MongoDB, install the package @payloadcms/db-mongodb. It will come with everything you need to store your Payload data in MongoDB.

Then from there, pass it to your Payload config as follows:

import { mongooseAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb'
export default buildConfig({
// Your config goes here
collections: [
// Collections go here
],
// Configure the Mongoose adapter here
db: mongooseAdapter({
// Mongoose-specific arguments go here.
// URL is required.
url: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
}),
})

Options
OptionDescription
autoPluralizationTell Mongoose to auto-pluralize any collection names if it encounters any singular words used as collection slugs.
connectOptionsCustomize MongoDB connection options. Payload will connect to your MongoDB database using default options which you can override and extend to include all the options available to mongoose.
migrationDirCustomize the directory that migrations are stored.

Access to Mongoose models

After Payload is initialized, this adapter exposes all of your Mongoose models and they are available for you to work with directly.

You can access Mongoose models as follows:

  • Collection models - payload.db.collections[myCollectionSlug]
  • Globals model - payload.db.globals
  • Versions model (both collections and globals) - payload.db.versions[myEntitySlug]
Next

Postgres