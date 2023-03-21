At a high level, you can create virtual fields by using beforeChange and afterRead field hooks to attach and remove data from your document. The field itself can be either visible or hidden in the Admin UI.

Use Cases

When you need to access or manipulate data that doesn't need to be stored in your database, virtual fields are the way to go. This is an incredibly useful feature that has countless possibilities. Here are a few common use cases:

A full name field dynamically joining the user's first and last name

A dynamic title field that takes the values of several text fields and combines them

Users count field which runs a fetch request on the users collection and returns the total number of users

Calculations where the field reads values from other number fields, computes the calculation and returns the output

Reference field which fetches and returns data from another document

To understand how virtual fields can improve CMS usability, imagine you are working with nested pages, you have two parent pages—let's say Sales and Technical. Both of these pages have a child Contact page.

At a glance, both child pages are just labeled as "Contact". To determine which is which, you need to look at the parent page it's associated with.

This is where virtual fields can help. You can generate a fullTitle field that takes the page title with the parent title and return it as a combined string i.e. contact - sales and then set your useAsTitle property to this field. Boom, across the CMS and in your frontend, this page will display the new dynamic title.

Of course, you can achieve this with any regular text field, but since the data it stores is duplicative, it doesn't make as much sense to store the data. Just compute it virtually.

Demo

To follow along and see virtual fields in action, let's boot up a quick virtual fields demo.

Location Virtual Field

In the Location collection, we have three standard text fields defined: City, State and Country.

For every document in a collection, the admin UI will display the id as its title by default, which is shown at the top of the document view, in the collection list view and in relationship fields.

We can set useAsTitle on the Collection to assign our own field as the title, but what field should we use? State or Country will be the same in many cases, and if we use the City field we can still run into cases where this City exists in another Country i.e. London, Canada and London, UK.

We can solve this scenario with a virtual field to read the values of City, State and Country and return them as one combined string. And since this data is duplicative, it really doesn't need to get stored in the database.

Here are our three standard text fields: